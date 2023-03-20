  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

PDP’s Fubara Wins Rivers Guber Election

Nigeria

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the governorship election in Rivers state.

Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, the State Returning Officer, made the declaration Monday night, after a long wait for the last local government area collation officer to announce his result from Ahoada West.

Fubara polled a total of 302,614 votes from all the 23 LGAs to defeat his closest opponent, Mr Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who had 95,274 votes, while Senator Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 46,981 votes.

According to Prof Rim-Rukeh, the PDP gubernatorial candidate satisfied the requirements of the law to be declared winner of the March 18 governorship poll. He also declared that the Labour Party candidate, Mrs Beatrice Itubo scored 22,224 to occupy fourth position, NNPP scored 335 votes.

Prof Rim-Rukeh said the number of registered voters was 3,537,190, total number of accredited voters was 496,852, total number of rejected votes was 10,670,  while the total votes cast were 494,604.

However, at the end of the exercise, party agents signed the result sheets as declared.

