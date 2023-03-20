  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

PDP Leads in Edo Assembly Poll

Nigeria | 12 mins ago

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 12 seats out of the 19 constituency seats so far declared in the Edo House of Assembly elections conducted on March 18.

There are 24 seats in the Edo House of Assembly.

Results from five other constituencies – Egor, Etsako I, Etsako II, Oredo East and Ovia Southwest have yet to be announced.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has so far won six seats while Labour Party (LP) won one seat.

Meanwhile, Mr Marcus Onobun, Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly and candidate of the PDP has won in Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency in the rescheduled election.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Edo, Mr Obo Efanga, said: “we had election into Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency, which we could not conduct along with others on February 25.

“Of the 24 state assembly seats, declaration have been made in 19 constituencies; we are yet to get information from the five constituencies remaining.’’

In the results declared so far, the PDP won in Akoko Edo I, Akoko Edo II, Esan Central, Esan North East II, Esan South East, and Igueben.

It also won in Ikpoba-Okha, Orhiomwon II, Ovia North East I, Ovia North East II, Owan West and Uhunmwonde.

The APC won in Esan North East I, Esan West, Etsako Central, Etsako East, Orhiomwon I and Owan East; while LP won in Oredo West. (NAN)

