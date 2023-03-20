Over 13 Federal Varsities Yet to Pay Minimum Wage Arrears, Says SSANU

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has lamented that over 13 federal universities were yet to paid arrears of the new minimum wage to their staff.

In view of the high inflationary trend in the country, SSANU expressed concern over the delay in the commencement of re-negotiation of the 2009 agreement with the federal government.

It demanded an immediate commencement and conclusion of the exercise without any further delay as the content of the current agreement had been eroded by the harsh economic situation occasioned by hyper-inflation and its attendant effect on workers.

The association called on the Head of Service of the Federation, (HoSF), to stop the usurpation of the functions of the University Governing Council on the promotion of staff of universities.

These among others were contained in the resolutions reached at the regular national executive council meeting of SSANU which was hosted by the Umaru Musa Yar’adu University, Katsina State.

In a communique read by the National President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim, the association expressed concern that its members in over 13 federal universities had either not been paid or fully paid the arrears of the minimum wage approved by government.

The affected universities included the Federal University, Otuoke; Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike; Federal University, Dutsima; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; Federal University, Gashua, Yobe and Federal University Kashere.

Other universities still owing workers are, University of Maiduguri, University of Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Modibo Adamawa University, Yola, University of Benin, Benin, Federal University, Lokoja, University of Lagos, Lagos and Federal University of Lafia, Lafia.

Regarding the allegations of usurpation of functions of the University Governing Council, SSANU accused the HoSF of directing universities on how, when and the number of persons to be promoted at any given time.

The association vowed to take all legal means to ensure that its members were not subjected to obnoxious policies, contending that there had not been any time that the Head of Service been part of the promotion of staff of universities.

“The ugly emerging trend of federal government’s incursion and seizing of Federal Universities Governing Council powered and functions was re-appraised on the floor of the NEC.

“Statutorily, Council is the highest and final decision making organ in any university. Some overzealous agents a trying however to truncate this process.

“We now hear of circulars from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, directing universities on how, when and the number of persons that should be promoted at any given time.

“It should be noted that at no time has the Head of Service been part of the promotion of staff of universities. Promotion in the system ends with the Councils of Universities, where a representative of the Federal Ministry of Education is also a member.

“Councils of Universities should be allowed to do their work devoid of interference by the Office of the Head of Service or any external agents for that matter. NEC clearly says no to the usurpation of the powers of Council in relation to the promotion of our members in universities and inter-University Centres, and is poised to take all legal means to ensure that our members are not subjected to obnoxious policies.”

On the release of N50 billion for payment of outstanding earned allowances, SSANU stated, “NEC in session deliberated on the promise of government to release the sum of N50 billion for payment of outstanding Earned Allowances to University and inter-university centres.

“This promise is now overdue. Government is therefore urged to keep to their word and not go their normal way of reneging on their promises to avoid industrial dispute in the system.”

NEC also called on government to ensure that as a matter of urgency, pay the hazard allowances of SSANU members working in University health centres rather than selective payment that was being experienced currently.

“NEC in session expressed further worry over the endless fuel scarcity that has crippled many economic activities and inflicted incalculable pains on Nigerians in addition to the deplorable cash crunch being experienced.

“It is heart rending that in spite of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise and assurances to resolve this problem, the crisis still lingers, leaving motorists in long queues to buy fuel at different cutthroat prices and for long hours.

SSANU also called on the government for the payment of its members withheld four months salary during the nationwide strike.

“It becomes totally amusing and distasteful that government could in spite of the glaring legal compliance by SSANU on this industrial action, still proceeds to withhold salaries of her members,” it said.

SSANU in the communique decried the unwarranted increase in the pump price and deliberate hoarding of Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petrol, stressing that the avoidable situation has plunged Nigerians into precarious economic situation.