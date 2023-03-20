  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

Osun Assembly: Adeyemi Declared Winner, Thanks Electorates

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded Osun state house of Assembly election for Ifelodun Constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Akinlolu Adeyemi, has been declared winner of the poll.

The declaration was made by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Returning Officer for Ifelodun Constituency, Dr. Adeola Ayodeji Shobola, from Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, at the INEC’s Collation Centre for the Constituency, at Odo Amo Area Ikirun.

Adeyemi, a former Majority leader of Osun State House of Assembly, won with 16, 184 votes, to defeat the incumbent member representing Ifelodun Constituency and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Mulikat Abiola Bello, who polled 7, 460.

According to a statement, the announcement was greeted with great enthusiasm and wild jubilation from his supporters, who had thronged the INEC’s Local Government Office, to identify with Adeyemi.

In an interview, the lawmaker-elect was quoted as appreciating the people of Ifelodun state constituency, for the confidence reposed in him and promised not let them down.

He dedicated his victory to God, Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who he said used his people-oriented programme and projects to win the heart of the electorate as well as the efforts of all the leaders and members of the PDP in Ifelodun state Constituency.

He therefore urged the people of his constituency not to hesitate to always call his attention to issues that would help to move Ifelodun to the promised land

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.