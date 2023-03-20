Nnamani Quits PDP

* Thanks constituents for unalloyed support

* Says Tinubu presidency will promote good governance

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A former Governor of Enugu State and senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, has formally withdrawn his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) just as he expressed appreciation to his constituents for the unalloyed support over the years.

Nnamani, in a release issued on Monday, said he has consulted with his associates and constituents alike and have decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party.

He said he has moved on and hoped that his modest contributions to the development of his constituency will be the building blocks on which his successors can build on.

The Chairman of Senate Committee on Cooperation & Integration in Africa/NEPAD thanked Nigerians especially the Ebeano political family and urged them to remain steadfast in the years ahead.

He reaffirmed his acquaintance with the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and promised to continue to partner with him.

Nnamani expressed optimism that a Tinubu administration will promote good governance, rule of law and human rights for the interest of all Nigerians.