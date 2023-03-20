UK Collating Information on Those Undermining Democracy, Inciting Violence, Promises to Keep Tab on Election Tribunal Proceedings
Marksmen Broker DHL’s New Flagship Office in Eko Atlantic City
Marksmen, a leading luxury real estate service provider in Lagos, Nigeria, has helped broker a flagship service center for DHL Nigeria in Eko Atlantic City.
The space will be opened in the luxurious Azuri Peninsula, and office services will kickstart later this year.
The deal continues Marksmen’s prolific streak, and cements their status as one of the fastest growing real estate service providers in Nigeria, having closed over 2.6 billion naira in sales since its inception.