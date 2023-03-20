LP Candidate, Chukwu, Defeats Nnamani in Enugu East Senatorial Election

Gideon Arinze in Enugu



The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Kelvin Chukwu has emerged winner of last Saturday’s election in the zone.

Chukwu polled a total of 69, 136 to beat a former governor of Enugu State and incumbent senator, Chimaroke Nnamani of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) who scored 48, 701 votes.

Chukwu was chosen to replace his brother, Oyibo Chukwu, who was the candidate of the LP, till he was murdered three days before the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Following his gruesome murder, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) shifted the conduct of the senatorial election in Enugu East to March 18.