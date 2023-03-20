  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

LP Candidate, Chukwu, Defeats Nnamani in Enugu East Senatorial Election

Nigeria | 44 mins ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Kelvin Chukwu has emerged winner of last Saturday’s election in the zone.

Chukwu polled a total of 69, 136 to beat a former governor of Enugu State and incumbent senator, Chimaroke Nnamani of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) who scored 48, 701 votes.

 Chukwu was chosen to replace his brother, Oyibo Chukwu, who was the candidate of the LP, till he was murdered three days before the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Following his gruesome murder, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) shifted the conduct of the senatorial election in Enugu East to March 18.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.