Live Updates: Governorship/Assembly Elections 2023

MONDAY, MARCH 20, 2023

4:22 AM

PDP Leads in Edo Assembly Poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 12 seats out of the 19 constituency seats so far declared in the Edo House of Assembly elections conducted on March 18.

There are 24 seats in the Edo House of Assembly.

Results from five other constituencies – Egor, Etsako I, Etsako II, Oredo East and Ovia Southwest have yet to be announced.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has so far won six seats while Labour Party (LP) won one seat.

Meanwhile, Mr Marcus Onobun, Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly and candidate of the PDP has won in Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency in the rescheduled election.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Edo, Mr Obo Efanga, said: “we had election into Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency, which we could not conduct along with others on February 25.

“Of the 24 state assembly seats, declaration have been made in 19 constituencies; we are yet to get information from the five constituencies remaining.’’

In the results declared so far, the PDP won in Akoko Edo I, Akoko Edo II, Esan Central, Esan North East II, Esan South East, and Igueben.

It also won in Ikpoba-Okha, Orhiomwon II, Ovia North East I, Ovia North East II, Owan West and Uhunmwonde.

The APC won in Esan North East I, Esan West, Etsako Central, Etsako East, Orhiomwon I and Owan East; while LP won in Oredo West. (NAN)

4:12AM

Sanwo-Olu Reelected Governor in Lago

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Lagos state. He was declared winner by the INEC returning officer at 01.15am Monday.

The Governor won 19 of the 20 local government councils in the state, scoring 762,134 votes.

His closest rival Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, scored 312, 329 votes while Olajide Adediran of the PDP got 62,449 votes.

APC’s Radda Wins Katsina Governorship Election

03:58 AM

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Dr Dikko Umar-Radda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the March 18 governorship election in Katsina State.

Announcing the result on Sunday in Katsina, the State Returning Officer, Prof. Muazu Abubakar-Gusau, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Gusau, said Umar-Radda polled 859,892 votes to emerge the state governor-elect.

He said that Umar-Radda defeated his closet rival, Sen. Yakubu Lado-Danmarke of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) who scored 486,620 votes.

Abubakar-Gusau added that the election was contested by candidates from 13 political parties.



He said that the number of registered voters in the state was 3,516,719, while the number of accredited voters for the election was 1,399,291.

He added that the number of rejected votes was 20,579, while the total valid votes was 1,365,848 and the total votes cast was 1,386,427.

He said that the election was cancelled in 88 polling units due to some irregularities like violence and over voting.



“That I Prof. Muazu Abubakar-Gusau, declared that the election was contested by candidates.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, Dikko Umar-Radda of the APC is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” he said NAN

SUNDAY, MARCH 19, 2023

10:50pm

APC’s Aliyu Wins Sokoto Guber Election

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto as a Governor elect of Sokoto State.

Announcing the results at INEC collation centre on Sunday night, the returning officer and the Vice Chancellor Federal University Dutsinma Prof Armiyau Hamis said Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto of APC polled 453,661 votes to defeat his closest rival Mallam Saidu Umar of PDP who polled 404632.

From the results, APC govermorship candidate won 17 local government areas out of 23 local government of the state while PDP won in 6 local governments.

Here are results

Binji LGA

APC: 13,410

PDP:11,078

Wurno

APC: 17,350

PDP: 13,099

Yabo

APC: 14729

PDP: 12,014

Isa

APC: 13,632

PDP: 15,117

Gwadabawa

APC: 19,036

PDP; 16,652

Rabbah

APC; 12,759

PDP: 11,120

Tureta

APC: 9831

PDP: 10,045

Bodinga

APC: 18986

PDP: 16,440

Tangaza

APC: 16,254

PDP: 9705

Kware

APC: 18,644

PDP: 18,161

Silame

APC:9983

PDP:10,885

Denge-Shuni

APC: 22,690

PDP:18,506

Shagari

APC:14,264

PDP:13,893

Sabon-Birni

APC: 26,884

PDP: 20,680

Illela

APC: 23,484

PDP: 19,169

Gudu

APC: 12,118

PDP: 10,718

Gada

APC:19,969

PDP:18,434

Goronyo

APC:16,567

PDP:17,323

Sokoto South

APC:37,114

PDP:33,363

Sokoto North

APC:35,333

PDP; 33,190

KEBBE

APC;14,902

PDP:14,619

Tambuwal

APC 29489

PDP 32779

Wamakko

APC 36233

PDP 27642

9:00pm

Kano Guber: NNPP Leads in 13 LGAs, APC in 9

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabiru Yusuf, is ahead of Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, his rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 13 local government areas out of the 22 so far declared at the state collation center.

The APC also won 9 local governments so far declared at the collation center.

The local government areas are Rano, Rogo, Wudil, Karaye, kibiya, Minjibir, Gabasawa, Ajingi, Albasu, Gezawa, Garko, Tudunwada and Bunkure.

Also, the 9 local government areas won by APC are Shanono, Kunchi, Makoda, Dambatta, Warawa, Kabo, Bagwai, Takai and Tsanyawa.

Below are details:

RANO

ADP – 80

APC – 17,090

NNPP – 18,040

PDP – 225

PRP – 10

ROGO

APC – 11,112

ADP – 42

NNPP – 18,559

PDP – 124

MAKODA

APC – 15,006

ADP – 83

NNPP – 13,956

PDP – 101

KUNCHI

APC – 13,215

ADP – 62

NNPP – 10,674

PDP – 39

WUDIL

APC – 20,299

ADP – 276

NNPP – 21,740

PDP – 118

KARAYE

APC – 14,515

ADP – 63

NNPP – 15,838

PDP – 77

TSANYAWA

APC – 18,746

ADP – 78

NNPP – 16,769

PDP – 71

MINJIBIR

APC – 16,039

ADP – 148

NNPP – 17,575

PDP – 189

ALBASU

APC – 16,959

ADP – 55

NNPP – 19,952

PDP – 293

GABASAWA

APC – 17,584

ADP – 91

NNPP – 19,507

PDP – 1,269

AJINGI

APC – 14,438

ADP – 306

NNPP – 15,422

PDP – 103

KABO

APC: 23599

NNPP: 16963

PDP: 2118

LP: 78

KIBIYA

APC: 13260

NNPP: 17157

PDP: 52

LP: 48

GEZAWA

APC: 19961

NNPP: 22077

PDP: 277

LP: 101

SHANONO

APC: 17249

NNPP: 13650

PDP: 272

LP: 58

DAMBATTA

APC: 16995

NNPP: 9674

PDP: 1107

LP: 25

WARAWA

APC: 16296

NNPP: 14629

PDP: 201

LP: 76

Bunkure

APC 17156

NNPP 19277

Garko

APC 8485

NNPP 15839

Tudunwada

APC 24382

NNPP 27434

Takai

APC 25244

NNPP 23666

Bagwai

APC 21295

NNPP 17311

8:54pm

Gov Buni Reelected Yobe Governor

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been returned re-elected. He was declared winner of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday in Damaturu.

Announcing the result, Professor Umar Pate, the returning officer, said Buni of APC scored a total of 317,113 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Alhaji Sheriff Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that polled 104,259 votes.

Garba Umar of New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) polled 14,246 votes to come third.

The returning officer after announcing the votes of the candidates, said: “I Professor Umar Pate hereby certify that Mai Mala Buni, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of the votes, is hereby declared winner of the election”.

8:51pm

APC Leads in Sokoto Guber Election

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

All Progressives Congress candidate in the Sokoto State Governorship election, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, is leading in the results announced for so far.

According to the results declared so far in twenty one local governments area of the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state, the APC candidate is leading is closest rival Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Sa’idu Umar, in 17 LGAs. PDP leads in 3.

Meanwhile, before the collation was suspended to resume by 8pm later in the evening, only two local governments which includes Wamakko and Tambuwal are expected to complete the process.

The breakdown of the scores of the two parties are as follows

Binji LGA

APC: 13,410

PDP:11,078

Wurno

APC: 17,350

PDP: 13,099

Yabo

APC: 14729

PDP: 12,014

Isa

APC: 13,632

PDP: 15,117

Gwadabawa

APC: 19,036

PDP; 16,652

Rabbah

APC; 12,759

PDP: 11,120

Tureta

APC: 9831

PDP: 10,045

Bodinga

APC: 18986

PDP: 16,440

Tangaza

APC: 16,254

PDP: 9705

Kware

APC: 18,644

PDP: 18,161

Silame

APC:9983

PDP:10,885

Denge-Shuni

APC: 22,690

PDP:18,506

Shagari

APC:14,264

PDP:13,893

Sabon-Birni

APC: 26,884

PDP: 20,680

Illela

APC: 23,484

PDP: 19,169

Gudu

APC: 12,118

PDP: 10,718

Gada

APC:19,969

PDP:18,434

Goronyo

APC:16,567

PDP:17,323

Sokoto South

APC:37,114

PDP:33,363

Sokoto North

APC:35,333

PDP; 33,190

KEBBE

APC;14,902

PDP:14,619

8:00pm

APC Candidate, Dammodi, Wins Jigawa Guber Poll

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alhaji Umar Namadi Dammodi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Jigawa State.

Announcing the result Sunday, the INEC Collation Officer in the state and the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Prof. Zayyanu Umar Birnin Kebbi, said Dammodi of the APC having scored the high votes of 618,449 emerged winner and the newly elected governor of Jigawa State.

He explained that the total registered voters was 2,351,298, while the total accredited voters stood at 1,073,540, while the total votes cast were 1,052,793 votes.

The collation officer said the candidate of APC, Dammodi, scored 618,449 to beat his closest rivals of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lamido Mustapha Sule, who scored 368,726 votes and Ibrahim Aminu Ringim of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) who poolled 37,156 votes.

“That Namadi Umar Alhaji of All Progressives Congress (APC) having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the higher votes is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” he said.

7:45pm

PDP in Early Lead in Zamfara Governorship Poll

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, is in early lead having won the three Local Government Areas declared so far at the collation centre in Gusua.

In Anka Local Government Area, PDP polled 17,116 votes against the APC which polled 10,156 votes while in Bukuyum Local Government Area, PDP polled 24,341 votes against APC’s 10,321 votes.

In Zurmi Local Government Area, PDP polled 24,328 votes while the APC got 21,027 votes.

Zamfara has 14 local government areas.

The collation of results is expected to continue at about 8pm.

7:32pm

Gov AbdulRazaq, Mutawali of Ilorin Celebrate Victory.

Gov Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and his brother, the Mutawalli of Ilorin, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, celebrating the Kwara governorship election victory Sunday.

Governor AbdulRazaq who contested on the platform of APC polled 226,956 votes to emerge as the winner of the election. His closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Shuaibu Yaman Abdullahi got 123,118 votes while Hakeem Lawal of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) scored 17,321.

6:55pm

Gov Abiodun Reelected in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Governor Dapo Abiodun, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, as the winner of Saturday’s Governorship Elecrion in Ogun State.

The results declared by the State Returning Officer for the election, Professor Kayode Adebowale, showed that Abiodun scored 276,298 votes while his closest rival, Hon Ladipupo Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 262,383 just as the second runner up, Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), scored 94,754 votes.

The results, also showed that Abiodun won in 12 local governments while Adebutu, won in eight local government areas.

However, the PDP has submitted a petition, to the INEC, asking the commission, to order a rerun in some polling units where results, were cancelled due to non functioning of BVAS and violence.

6:54pm

Gov AbdulRazaq Reelected in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Kwara state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Governor AbdulRazaq who contested on the platform of APC polled 226,956 votes to emerge as the winner of the election and reelected for second term in office.

His closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Shuaibu Yaman Abdullahi got 123,118 votes while Hakeem Lawal of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) scored 17,321.

The governor won all the 16 local government areas of the state in the election results declared by the INEC Returning officer for the polls, Professor Isaac Itodo, the

Vice Chancellor, University of Markurdi, Benue state.

The INEC had on Saturday night started th3 announcement of the 2023 governorship election results with three local government areas with the governor clearing the three local government areas of Ekiti, Isin and Offa.

At the resumed collation of the election results on Sunday morning, which lasted till evening the APC governor also won in additional 13 local government areas.

See the full Kwara governorship election results:

1. Ekiti local government

Number of registered voters, 44,016.

Number of accredited voters, 11,849

APC 6,836

PDP 4,273

Total valid votes, 11,598

Rejected votes, 251

Total votes cast, 11,849.

2. Isin local government

Number of registered voters- 42,238

Number of accredited voters -9,631

Total votes cast -9630

Valid votes -9,438

Rejected votes-192

Total votes cast-9,630

APC 5,274

PDP 3,400

3. Offa Local government area.

Number of registered voters -97,945

Accredited voters -24,115

Total number of valid votes 23,531

Rejected votes -584

Over voting in Essa wards 002 and 006 as such votes in the two PUs were cancelled.

APC -14,696

PDP -6,705

SDP -1,289

4. Oke Ero

Total 43,944

Accredited voters -11,942

APC -7,758

PDP -3,768

Valid -11,808

Rejected 134

Total votes -11,942

5. Oyun local government.

Reg voters 61672

Accredited voters 16533

APC -8,991

PDP -5,465

SDP 1,068

Valid votes 16170

Rejected 348

Total votes 16528

Cancellation at Ijagbo due to over-voting in one PU

6. Ilorin South local government

Reg voters 161,045

Accredited 36,741

APC -20,148

PDP -12,096

SDP -2,356

Valid votes -35,949

Rejected votes -774

Total votes cast -36,723

7. Asa local government

Reg 87923

Accredited 29,061

APC -14,946

PDP -11,183

Valid votes 27,907

Rejected votes -583

Total votes cast 28,490

Cancellation in two PUs due to

violent crisis

8. Irepodun local government

Reg voter 89644

Accredited 23,160

APC -12,860

PDP – 7,614

SDP -1,693

Total Valid votes -22,733

Rejected votes -427

Total votes cast -23,160

9. Moro local government

Registered voters -81,646

Accredited voters-24,928

APC -15,161

PDP -6,823

SDP -1992

Total Valid votes -24,466

Rejected votes -461

Total votes cast -24,927

Cancellation at one polling unit

10. Patigi local government

Reg voters -68,136

Accredited voters -21,930

APC -13,813

PDP -6,544

Total valid votes -20,976

Rejected votes -748

Total votes cast -21,724

Cancellation at two PUs due to over-voting.

11. Ilorin East local government

Registered voters -163,701

Accredited voters -43,578

APC -23,925

PDP -14,500

SDP -2,645

Total Valid votes -42,170

Rejected votes -1,015

Total votes cast -43,185

Cancellation at two wards in two PUs due to over-voting

12. Ifelodun local government

Registered voters -130,778

Accredited voters -29,500

APC -17,599

PDP -9,085

SDP -1,559

Total Valid votes -29,006

Rejected votes -494

Total votes cast -29,500

13. Kaiama local government area

Registered voters 87,871

Accredited voters 22,440

APC -14,431

PDP -6,297

Total Valid votes -21,773

Rejected votes -660

Total votes cast -22,433

14. Edu local government

Registered voters: 112160

Accredited voters: 42991

APC -22,458

PDP -17,378

Total Valid votes -41,331

Rejected vote -998

Total votes cast-42,329

15. Baruten local government

Registered voters -149,573

Accredited voters -38,637

APC -28,060

PDP -7,987

SDP -1492

Total Valid votes -37,873

Rejected votes -627

Total votes cast -38,500

16. Ilorin West local government area

Registered voters -273,635

Accredited voters -85,736

APC -46,468

PDP -32,372

Total Valid votes -83,758

Rejected vote -1,978

Total votes cast -85,736

Cancellation on ground of over- voting in three PUs

6:40pm

Updated Results of Governorship Election in Delta State

*Ika North-East LGA

Registered voters – 131,945

Accredited voters – 34,807

APC – 4,733

LP – 1,990

PDP – 26,760

Valid votes – 33,807

Rejected votes – 918

Total votes cast – 34,725

*Aniocha North LGA

Registered voters – 89,010

Accredited voters – 16,846ph

APC – 4,386

LP – 1,883

PDP – 8,938

Valid votes – 16,316

Rejected votes – 530

Total votes cast -16,846

*Ndokwa East LGA

Registered voters – 86,208

Accredited voters – 20,434

APC – 9,044

LP – 251

PDP – 10,146

Valid votes – 19,843

Rejected votes – 485

Total votes cast – 20,328

*Ika South LGA

Registered voters — 100,599

Accredited voters – 27,800

APC – 6,790

LP – 4,495

PDP – 15,283

Valid votes – 27,149

Rejected votes – 651

Total votes cast – 27,800

*Patani LGA

Registered voters – 49,385

Accredited voters – 11,421

APC – 4,743

LP – 85

PDP – 6,069

Valid votes – 11,183

Rejected votes – 238

Total votes cast – 11,421

*Udu LGA

Registered voters – 143,769

Accredited voters – 26,908

APC – 13,154

LP – 1,886

PDP – 9,746

Valid votes – 26,141

Rejected votes – 575

Total votes cast – 26,716

*Sapele LGA

Registered voters – 145,024

Accredited voters – 30,983

APC – 12,090

LP – 1,458

PDP – 15,217

Valid votes – 29,815

Rejected votes – 957

Total votes cast – 30,772

*Aniocha South LGA

Registered voters – 100,424

Accredited voters – 21,149

APC – 4,622

LP – 5,107

PDP – 10,032

Valid votes – 20,468

Rejected votes – 603

Total votes cast – 21,071

*Uvwie LGA

Registered voters – 191,215

Accredited voters – 31,188

APC – 12,389

LP – 6,340

PDP – 9,776

Valid votes – 30,263

Rejected votes – 925

Total votes cast – 31,188

*Okpe LGA

Registered voters – 117,111

Accredited voters – 25,724

APC – 8,679

LP – 1,155

PDP – 14,544

Valid votes – 25,027

Rejected votes – 691

Total votes cast – 25,718

*Bomadi LGA

Registered voters – 103,261

Accredited voters – 17,946

APC – 4,728

LP – 100

PDP – 12,340

Valid votes – 17,559

Rejected votes – 379

Total votes cast – 17,939

*Ethiope East LGA

Registered voters – 115,003

Accredited voters – 30,466

APC – 11,600

APGA – 2,214

LP – 350

PDP – 13,030

Valid votes – 27,814

Rejected votes – 805

Total votes cast – 28,619

*Warri South LGA

Registered voters – 187,140

Accredited voters – 32,959

APC – 11,569

LP – 3,743

PDP – 15,299

Valid votes – 31,768

Rejected votes – 982

Total votes cast – 32,750

6:38pm

Zamfara PDP Alleges APC Holding INEC Officials Hostage in Some Collation Centers

The Zamfara state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the state government and ruling All Progressives Congress of threatening INEC officials in some local government areas of the state.

The party said that all the results uploaded virtually had shown that PDP won by landslide.

PDP in a statement issued Sunday in Gusau by the Dauda Lawal Media Office alleged that the state government was not happy with the outcome of the governorship election because it was not in its favor.

The Media office raised the alarm that there were serious issues at the moment at Bakura, Kaura Namoda, Shinkafi, Zurmi, and Bungudu.

“It is clear that our governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal is coasting to victory in more than 80% of results so far uploaded on the INEC portal.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission has uploaded 2839 polling units out of the 3529 polling units in Zamfara State.

“But the information coming to us is that the state government is holding officials of the INEC hostage in the Bakura local government area, intending to disrupt and manipulate the remaining 5 polling units out of the 189 polling units yet to be uploaded.

“In Kauran Namoda, Senator Sahabi Ya’u Kaura (allegedly) ambushed the collation center with thugs and police in his effort to disrupt the collation process. Two people were shot dead by the police accompanying the senator. INEC has uploaded 246 polling units out of 261 polling units of the local government.

“Our major concern is the Shinkafi local government area where only 4 polling units were uploaded out of the 172 polling units of the local government area. We have learned that the state government is plotting to disrupt and manipulate the collation process in their favor.

“There is a serious concern in Birnin Magaji and Zurmi local governments. The state government is hellbent to manipulate some of the results, with the help of some compromised INEC staff and some security agents.

“We frown at the ongoing disruptions of collation of election results and violence across Zamfara as reports from our men and women on the field indicate infliction of violence and assault on PDP agents and representatives.”

6:17pm

INEC Releases More Results from Kaduna Governorship Election

By John Shiklam

INEC has announced the result of the Kaduna governorship election in four more LGAs.

So far, the PDP has won in eight of the 11 LGAs so far released while the APC won three LGA.

The Collation of results from the remaining 12 LGAs will continue at 8:15pm.

The results are as follows

JAMA’A LGA

Registered voters,173, 846

Accredited voters – 490

APC- 19,920

LP 6017

PDP 28, 963

Total valid votes – 55,798

Rejected votes – 574

Total votes- 56, 372

ZANGON KATAF LGA

Registered, 175,145

Accredited voters 53, 142

APC 11,448

LP -7377

NNPP 184

Pdp 33, 185

Total valid votes 52, 609

Rejected votes 533

Total votes cast 53,142

KAURU LGA

Registered voters – 132,827

Accredited voters – 58,311

APC- 26,915

LP – 3,461

NNPP- 455

PDP – 26,342

Total valid votes 57,789

Rejected votes – 493

Total votes cast – 58,282

SOBA LGA

Registered voters – 158,086

Accredited voters – 61,480

APC – 27, 235

LP – 457

NNPP – 335

PDP – 30, 874

Total valid votes, 59,406

Rejected votes – 981

Total votes cast – 60,441

5:29pm

APC in Early Lead in Niger Governorship Poll

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The All Progressives Congress APC candidate in Saturday’s Governorship election Alhaji Umar Mohammed Bago may be coasting to victory going by the results so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Minna

Of the 11 local government areas result ls collated, Bago is leading his closest opponent Isah Luman Kantigi of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Bago won in 9 of the 11 local government areas declared while Kantigi is victorious in only 2 LGAs.

The NNPP and the Labour Party are trailing in that order.

The collated results are as follows:

TAFA LG

APC 12,520

PDP 12,082

NNPP 11

LP 206

GURARA LG

APC 14,520

PDP 11,506

LP 176

NNPP14

PAIKORO LG

APC 21,855

PDP 15,780

LP 106

NNPP 192

MUNYA LG

APC 8,644

PDP 10,208

LP 21

NNPP 13

BOSSO LG

APC 24,794

PDP 20,251

LP 211

SULEJA LG

APC 18,261

PDP 15,551

LP 1,664

KATCHA LG

APC 17,037

PDP 16,495

LP 3

EDATI LG

APC 9,225

PDP 16,559

LP

BIDA LG

APC 27,778

PDP 22,846

LP 87

NNPP 687

CHACHANGA LG

APC 34,231

PDP 27,989

LP 323

NNPP 144

LAPAI LG

APC 21,795

PDP 18,041

LP 16

NNPP 18

More results are to be collated later in the day.

5:26pm

Sanwo-Olu Coasting Home to Victory

Segun James

The Independent National Electoral Commission has released the results of the Lagos gubernatorial and House of Assembly poll with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress coasting home to victory.

Sanwo-olu won in all the 18 local government areas so far declared.

Here is a breakdown of the results

LAGOS ISLAND

Prof Simeon Oladipo – Collation Officer

Registered voters 200848

Accredited voters – 41626

APC – 37760

LP – 1317

PDP – 1783

Total valid votes – 41234

Rejected votes – 389

Total votes cast – 41623

APAPA

Prof. James Akanmu – Collation Officer

Registered voters – 196950

Accredited voters – 28867

APC – 21007

LP – 4157

PDP – 2487

Total valid votes – 28322

Rejected votes – 513

Total votes cast – 28835

EPE

Registered voters – 160124

Accredited voters – 35103

APC – 29614

LP – 1515

PDP – 3272

Total valid votes – 34790

Rejected votes – 313

Total votes cast – 35103

AGEGE

Prof. Sunday Adeyemo Collation Officer

Registered voters – 365885

Accredited voters – 48998

APC – 35845

LP – 8486

PDP – 3176

Total valid votes – 48284

Rejected votes – 680

Total votes cast – 48964

AJEROMI IFELODUN

PRrof J.A. Adewara

Registered voters – 394918

Accredited voters – 64230

APC – 39798

LP – 19821

PDP – 2607

Total valid votes – 63200

Rejected votes – 1037

Total votes cast – 64230

IKEJA

Prof Mohd Olawale – CO

Registered voters – 339879

Accredited voters – 51199

APC – 32273

LP – 15174

PDP – 1616

Total valid votes – 49899

Rejected votes – 686

Total votes cast – 50585

Cancellation at 3 units

Collected PVcs for Ikeja 299, 909

MUSHIN

PROF Abimbola Sowemimo – CO

Registered voters – 394463

Accredited voters – 70028

APC – 52249

LP – 11759

PDP – 4006

Total valid votes – 68952

Rejected votes – 959

Total votes cast – 69911

3 cancellations owing to over voting two units and one disruption

Total Pvcs collected 364192

SURULERE

Prof. Owolabi Kuye CO

Registered voters – 401846

Accredited voters – 75798

APC – 42451

LP – 28069

PDP – 2200

Total valid votes – 74001

Rejected votes – 990

Total votes cast – 74991

Cancellations at 8 polling units

Total PVCs collected in Surulere – 357326

IBEJU LEKKI

Prof.

Registered voters – 134496

Accredited voters – 27480

APC – 19369

LP – 3785

PDP – 3189

Total valid votes – 26580

Rejected votes – 899

Total votes cast – 27479

Cancellation at 2 polling units Lakowe and Abijo due to disruption and burning of BVAS machines and ballot boxes at Lakowe

Community primary school Abijo, ballot papers and boxes burnt.

Total PVCs at Ibeju Lekki124149

IFAKO IJAIYE

Prof Lukman Adams

Registered voters – 399938

Accredited voters – 55322

APC – 38682

LP – 13020

PDP – 2262

Total valid votes – 54783

Rejected votes – 539

Total votes cast – 55322

Cancellation at a ward due to over voting

Total collected PVCs 321182

BADAGRY

Prof. Tender Adeoye – CO

Registered voters – 227914

Accredited voters – 53462

APC – 41482

LP – 4863

PDP – 5472

Total valid votes – 52612

Rejected votes – 818

Total votes cast – 53430

LAGOS MAINLAND

Registered voters – 253546

Accredited voters – 39836

APC – 26021

LP – 9999

PDP – 2362

Total valid votes – 39084

Rejected votes – 751

Total votes cast – 39835

Cancellation at 3 polling units, Epetedo2 and Owaya 1 due to disruption and snatching of ballot boxes

Total PVCs in Lagos Mainland – 215200

ALIMOSHO

Prof. Hamid Sulaiman

Registered voters – 850557

Accredited voters – 132579

APC – 83631

LP – 37136

PDP – 7872

Total valid votes – 130524

Rejected votes – 1892

Total votes cast – 132416

Cancellation at two polling units due to disruption and over voting

Total PVCs in Alimosho –

OJO

Prof Sunday Adebusoye CO

Registered voters – 329799

Accredited voters – 58969

APC – 30797

LP – 19027

PDP – 3889

Total valid votes – 54450

Rejected votes – 910

Total votes cast – 55360

Cancellation at 43 polling units of 7 wards due to over voting, disruption as a result ballot snatching

Total PVCs in Ojo – 273899

IKORODU

Prof Taiwo Adewunmi CO

Registered voters – 388971

Accredited voters – 84103

APC – 64697

LP – 13207

PDP – 3797

Total valid votes – 82959

Rejected votes – 1130

Total votes cast – 84089

KOSOFE

Prof. Elupeju Akande

Registered voters – 481341

Accredited voters – 84123

APC – 49344

LP – 26123

PDP – 3537

Total valid votes – 81809

Rejected votes – 1460

Total votes cast – 83269

Cancellation at at some units in Ikosi Ketu

OSHODI/ISOLO

Prof. Olujinmi Odunleye

Registered voters – 477236

Accredited voters – 67210

APC – 36792

LP – 24948

PDP – 2515

Total valid votes – 65217

Rejected votes – 1658

Total votes cast – 66875

35 cancellations due to over voting and ballot box snatching

12009 pvcs collected and 35 Cancellations

Total Pvcs in Oshodi/Isolo – 442954

SHOMOLU

Prof. Abayomi Okanlawon

Registered voters – 316752

Accredited voters – 56397

APC – 36783

LP – 15096

PDP – 3130

Total valid votes – 55, 795

Rejected votes – 608

Total votes cast – 56393

Cancellations due to disruptions and snatching of ballot boxes.

4:41pm

PDP’s Ashiru in Early Lead in Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state, Isah Ashiru, has won five of the seven Local Governments so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna.

The results announced by the INEC returning officer at the commission’s headquarters in Kaduna, on Sunday, shows that the PDP won in five LGAs while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won two.

Results in the remaining 16 LGAs were still being awaited .

The results released on Sunday by the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Lawal Bilbis of Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto shows that of the results released in seven Local Government Areas, the PDP won five while the APC won two.

The results are as follow.

1. KAURA LGA

APC: 7,748

LP: 12,950

NNPP: 618

PDP: 15,108

2. GIWA LGA

APC: 30,773

LP: 221

NNPP: 547

PDP: 28,869

3. SANGA LGA

APC: 12,338

LP: 2,135

NNPP: 457

PDP: 13,119

4. KAJURU LGA

APC: 8,271

LP: 1,773

NNPP:982

PDP: 23,125

5. JABA LGA

APC:7,564

LP: 2,871

NNPP: 174

PDP: 14,616

6. MAKARFI LGA

APC: 25,670

LP: 278

NNPP: 532

PDP: 26,128

7. IKARA LGA-

APC 29,066

PDP 28, 612

LP 692

NNPP 550

3:47pm

Breaking: Gov Makinde Reelected

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has been declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

He was declared the winner by the state Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Prof. Adebayo BanireHe polled 568,756 votes defeating 15 other candidates

3:43pm

Youth protesting alleged attempt to rig Jos North elections at the collation centre

Heavy security as tension rises at the Jos North collation centre

3:36pm

Abiodun Coasting Home to Victory in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is coasting home to victory in the Saturday’s Governorship Election in the Gateway State.

The results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday afternoon, showed that Abiodun was leading in 12 local governments while his close challenger, Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was leading in seven states.

There are 20 local governments in Ogun State. The result of the Sagamu Local Government has not been declared.

3:33pm

APC Clears 23 Ekiti Assembly Seats, SDP Picks 2, INEC Declares 1 Constituency Poll Inconclusive

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Twenty-three Candidates of All Progressives Congress in the Ekiti state Assembly election have been declared winners in 23 constituencies by Independent National Electoral commission INEC.

In a statement by the Ekiti State INEC, Head of voters Education and Publicity, Temitope Akanmu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner Ekiti State, Prof. Ayobami Salami, APC won twenty three seats out of the twenty six seats in the Assembly while Social Democratic Party, SDP won two.

However, THISDAY gathered that Ido/Osi constituency one was declared inconclusive due to the disruption of the exercise by suspected hoodlums.

Confirming this, INEC said, “The election at Ido Osi State Constituency 1 is inconclusive. This is due to the fact that the margin of lead principle indicated a need for supplementary elections to be held in 3 Polling Units before a clear winner could emerge.

“This was borne out of violent disruption of the voting process in three polling units of PU 003, PU 012 and PU 014 all in Registration Area (Ward) 01.”

The commission added that supplementary election would be conducted in the constituency before a winner could be announced.

Some of the candidates of the All progressives Congress APC who won their re-election bids include; the Deputy Speaker, Hakeem Jamiu, representing Irepodun/Ifelodun Constituency II, Hon. Barr. Adeoye Aribasoye Ikole II, Hon. Femi Akindele, Irepodun/ifelodun 1, Hon. Femi Akindele, and Princess Teju Okunyiga of Gbonyin constituency.

However, candidates of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Ekiti East constituency one, Dele Ogunsakin and that of the Ise/ Orun constituency, Omotayo Babatunde won two seats in the Assembly to defeat their closest APC rivals.

2:43pm

The results of remaining 15 LGs in Oyo State as announced by INEC :

1) Ona-Ara Local Government

Accord: 1,212

APC: 5,510

PDP: 17,326

2) Ibadan Northwest Local Government

Accord: 1,291

APC: 5,947

PDP: 19007

3) Ibarapa East Local Government

Accord: 1,885

APC: 7094

PDP: 11,125

4) Afijio Local Government

Accord: 1,357

APC: 5,588

PDP: 13,139

5) Atiba Local Government

Accord: 1,113

APC: 7,484

PDP: 18,389

6) Orire Local Government

Accord: 1,895

APC: 9,216

PDP: 13,767

7) Ibadan Southwest Local Government

A: 2,270

APC: 9,491

PDP: 31,273

8) Oluyole Local Government

Accord: 1,386

APC: 6,592

PDP: 21,700

9) Atisbo Local Government

Accord: 1,188

APC: 6,955

PDP: 9,199

10) Saki East Local Government

Accord: 188

APC: 5,519

PDP: 8,374

11) Surulere Local Government

Accord: 271

APC: 8,882

PDP: 15,554

12) Itewiwaju Local Government

Accord: 2036

APC: 4,597

PDP: 8034

13) Ogo Oluwa Local Government

Accord: 50

APC: 5,570

PDP: 10,930

14) Irepo Local Government

Accord: 388

APC: 9,785

PDP: 7,193

15) Olorunsogo Local Government

Accord: 998

APC: 4,851

PDP: 5,838

16) Ibadan Northeast Local Government

Accord: 1,564

APC: 8,486

PDP: 29,396

17) Ogbomosho South Local Government

Accord: 10

APC: 8,257

PDP: 17,693

18) Ibadan Southeast Local Government

Accord: 1,846

APC: 9,147

PDP: 23,585

19) Ibarapa North Local Government

Accord: 563

APC: 5,678

PDP: 10,845

20) Ibarapa Central Local Government

Accord: 1,455

APC: 6,287

PDP: 10,491

21) Oyo West Local Government

Accord: 431

APC: 7,599

PDP: 15,084

22) Oyo East Local Government

Accord: 571

APC: 6,999

PDP: 15,751

23) Ogbomosho North Local Government

Accord: 562

APC: 10,661

PDP: 20,387

24) Ido Local Government

Accord: 822

APC: 7,865

PDP: 19,284

25) Kajola Local Government

Accord: 1,710

APC: 9,523

PDP: 13,562

26) Lagelu Local Government

Accord: 886

APC: 10,661

PDP: 19,104

27) Ibadan North Local Government

Accord: 2,120

APC: 11,883

PDP: 39,658

28) Iseyin Local Government

Accord: 501

APC: 9,694

PDP: 25,740

29) Egbeda Local Government

Accord: 3072

APC: 7,377

PDP: 30,444

30) Saki West Local Government

Accord: 607

APC: 13,753

PDP: 17,452

31) Ore-lope Local Government

Accord: 1602

APC: 7077

PDP: 6,483

32) Iwajowa Local Government

Accord: 269

APC: 6,441

PDP: 9029

33) Akinyele Local Government

Accord: 1287

APC: 9,445

PDP: 28,920

2:23pm

Enugu Governorship Election Results as Announced by INEC

Ezeagu

PDP 7576

Labour Party 5949

APC. 963

APGA 300

Oji River

PDP 7365

Labour Party 7747

APC. 1060

APGA 1060

IgboEze North

PDP 8738

Labour Party 9955

APC 541

APGA 250

Igbo Etiti

PDP 8959

Labour Party 11941

APC 939

APGA 1259

Udi

PDP 13633

Labour Party 10109

APC 1648

APGA 1734

Aninri

PDP 6520

Labour Party 3431

APC 906

APGA 498

2:21pm

Abia Governorship Election Results as Announced by INEC

UKWA EAST LG

Total Registered Voters 39,788; Accredited Voters 7,808

APC 560

APGA 646

LP 2,273

PDP 2,329

UMUNNEOCHI LG

APC 2,034

APGA 581

LP 5,940

PDP 3,198

UKWA WEST LG

Registered Voters 67,900; Accredited Voters 11,670

APC 1,209

APGA 830

LP 2,833

PDP 4,622

BENDE LG

Registered Voters 105,182 Accredited Voters 22,492

APC 2,143

APGA 947

ADP 2,733

LP 9,886

PDP 3,410

YPP 1,667

2:18pm

More Governorship Election Results from Delta

Ika South LGA

Registered voters – 100,599

Accredited voters – 27,800

Scores:

APC – 6,790

LP – 4,495

PDP – 15,283

Valid votes – 27,149

Rejected votes. 651

Total votes cast – 27,800

Total votes cast

Patani LGA

Registered Voters – 49,385

Accredited Voters – 11,421

Scores:

APC 4,743

LP – 85

PDP – 6,069

Valid votes – 19,843

Rejected votes – 238

Total votes cast – 11,421

2:01pm

LAGOS GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS

1. LAGOS ISLAND

APC – 37,760

LP – 1,317

PDP – 1,783

2. APAPA

APC – 21,007

LP – 4,157

PDP – 2,487

3. EPE

APC – 29,614

LP – 1,517

PDP – 3,272

4. AGEGE

APC – 35,845

LP – 8,486

PDP – 3,176

5. IKEJA

APC – 32,273

LP – 15,174

PDP – 1,616

6. MUSHIN

APC – 52,249

LP – 11,759

PDP – 4,006

7. SURULERE

APC – 42,451

LP – 28,069

PDP – 2,200

8. IBEJU LEKKI

APC – 19,369

LP – 3,785

PDP – 3,189

9. AJEROMI

APC – 39,798

LP – 19,821

PDP – 2,607

10. IFAKO IJAIYE

APC – 38,682

LP – 13,020

PDP – 2,262

11. BADAGRY

APC – 41,482

LP – 4,863

PDP – 5,472

12. LAGOS MAINLAND

APC – 26,021

LP – 9,999

PDP – 2,362

1:32pm

PDP Wins 25 Osun Assembly Seats, APC Clinches 1

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State has declared 25 candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winners out of the 26 seats in the state’s House of Assembly.

The commission also declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won only Boripe/Boluwaduro state constituency, which is the local government of Mr Gboyega Oyetola, the former governor of the state.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Mutiu Agboke, released the results to newsmen on Sunday at the commission’s headquarters in Osogbo.

Agboke explained why the result of the Boripe/Boluwaduro state constituency could not be announced by the returning officers on Saturday, saying a decision could not be reached on the winner by the Returning Officer at that time.

He added that Section 65 of the Electoral Act gives the power of “reviewing” to INEC, adding that: ”It is that power of review that the commission explored in solving the issue.

”Just like the Returning Officer said, it took us several hours before finding a solution.”

Earlier, the Returning Officer for Boripe/Boluwaduro state constituency, Dr. Akanmu Alex, had declared Mr Popoola Olufemi of APC as winner of the election.

Alex of Department of Science Education, University of Ilorin, while announcing the result amidst tight security, said Olufemi scored 15,594, while his closest contender, Aina Adesina of PDP scored 14,817 votes.

He said: “Popoola Olufemi of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is declared winner of Boripe/Boluwaduro state constituency at the concluded Osun House of Assembly Election.”

Alex explained that he could not announce the winner of the election on Saturday because there were two issues that affected the total votes scored by the two leading candidates.

He said there was ballot box snatching at a polling unit in Egbeda College Road Unit 16, adding that the results of Ada 2, Unit 5 was in contention.

Alex said he had to review the situation and incidents within INEC guidelines and consulted widely through the night before he was sure of announcing the result.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the REC had to mobilise additional security officials to the collation centre at Iragbiji town before the result could be announced.

The 25 state constituencies won by PDP are: Ifelodun, Ifedayo, Irepodun/Orolu, Odo-Otin, Olorunda, Osogbo, Atakumosa East and West, Ife Central, Ife East, Ife North, Ife South, Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Obokun, Oriade, Ayedaade, Ayedire, Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Irewole/Isokan, Iwo, Ola-Oluwa and Ejigbo. (NAN)

1:23pm

AbdulRazaq Wins in 12 Out of 16 LGs in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor and All Pro-gressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Saturday’s election, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has been declared winner in 12 out of 16 local government areas of the state so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

AbdulRazaq defeated Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Alhaji Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal and the New Nigeria’s Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Prof. Shuaib Oba Abdulraheem.

The local government councils so far won by the APC gubernatorial candidate are Asa, Ekiti, Offa, Oyun, Irepodun and Isin.

Others include Oke-Ero, Ilorin South, Ilorin East, Patigi, Ifelodun and Moro Local Governments of the state.

The four local governments’ results yet to be announced are Baruten, Edu, Kaiama, and Ilorin West Local Government Areas.

Those announced are:

1. Ekiti local government

Number of registered voters, 44,016.

Number of accredited voters, 11,849

APC 6,836

PDP 4,273

Total valid votes, 11,598

Rejected votes, 251

Total votes cast, 11,849.

2. Isin local government

Number of registered voters- 42,238

Number of accredited voters -9,631

Total votes cast -9630

Valid votes -9,438

Rejected votes-192

Total votes cast-9,630

APC 5,274

PDP 3,400

3. Offa Local government area

Number of registered voters 97,945

Accredited voters 24,115ll

Total number of valid votes 23,531

Rejected votes 584

Over voting in Essa wards 002 and 006 as such two votes were cancelled.

APC 14,696

PDP 6,705

SDP 1,289

4. Oke Ero

Total 43,944

Accredited voters -11,942

APC -7,758

PDP -3,768

Valid -11,808

Rejected 134

Total votes -11,942

5. Oyun

Reg voters 61,672

Accredited voters 16,533

APC -8,991

PDP -5,465

SDP 1,068

Valid votes 16170

Rejected 348

Total votes 16528

Cancellation at Ijagbo due to over-voting in one PU

6. Ilorin South local government

Reg voters 161,045

Accredited 36,741

APC -20,148

PDP -12,096

SDP -2,356

Valid votes -35,949

Rejected votes -774

Total votes cast -36,723

7. Asa local government

Reg 87923

Accredited 29,061

APC -14,946

PDP -11,183

Valid votes 27,907

Rejected votes -583

Total votes cast 28,490

Cancellation in two PUs due to

violent crisis

8. Irepodun local government

Reg voter 89644

Accredited 23,160

APC -12,860

PDP – 7,614

SDP -1,693

Total Valid votes -22,733

Rejected votes -427

Total votes cast -23,160

9. Moro local government

Registered voters -81,646

Accredited voters-24,928

APC -15,161

PDP -6,823

SDP -1992

Total Valid votes -24,466

Rejected votes -461

Total votes cast -24,927

Cancellation at one polling unit

10. Patigi local government

Reg voters -68,136

Accredited voters -21,930

APC -13,813

PDP -6,544

Total valid votes -20,976

Rejected votes -748

Total votes cast -21,724

Cancellation at two PUs due to over-voting.

11. Ilorin East local government

Registered voters -163,701

Accredited voters -43,578

APC -23,925

PDP -14,500

SDP -2,645

Total Valid votes -42,170

Rejected votes -1,015

Total votes cast -43,185

Cancellation at two wards in two PUs due to over-voting

12. Ifelodun local government

Registered voters -130,778

Accredited voters -29,500

APC -17,599

PDP -9,085

SDP -1,559

Total Valid votes -29,006

Rejected votes -494

Total votes cast -29,500

01:09pm

Governorship Election Results in Katsina State as Announced by INEC

1.MUSAWA LGA

Registered voters : 84,131

Accredited Voters: 35, 979

APC: 24,632

PDP: 10,118

NNPP: 580

PRP: 16

2.SANDAMU LGA

Registered voters: 74,399

Accredited Voters: 31,877

APC: 21,055

PDP: 10,641

NNPP: 01

PRP: 03

3.BAURE LGA

Registered Voters: 11,3640

Accredited Voters: 52,678

APC: 32,802

PDP: 17,888

NNPP: 62

PRP: 12

4.DUTSI LGA

Registered Voters: 64,743

Accredited Voters: 24,298

APC: 15,631

PDP: 8,419

NNPP:10

PRP: 10

DANDUME LGA

Registered Voters: 97,406

Accredited Voters: 41,071

APC: 23,710

PDP: 14,792

NNPP: 220

PRP: 146 BATAGARAWA LGA

Registered Voters: 100,069

Accredited Voters: 41,301

APC: 26,326

PDP: 13,510

NNPP: 212

PRP: 81 INGAWA LGA

Registered voters: 85,957

Accredited voters: 36,034

APC: 22,080

PDP: 12,255

NNPP: 209

PRP: 217 BINDAWA LGA

Registered voters: 88,793

Accredited voters: 42,922

APC: 28,997

PDP: 12,165

NNPP: 957

PRP: 47 KAITA LGA

Registered voters: 76,526

Accredited voters: 35,568

APC: 24,121

PDP: 9,824

NNPP: 53

PRP: 20

10 MAI’ADUA LGA

Registered voters: 88,617

Accredited voters: 407,68

APC: 28,436

PDP: 11,506

NNPP: 68

PRP: 10

11 ZANGO LGA

Registered voters: 73,235

Accredited voters: 30,659

APC: 19,757

PDP: 10,477

NNPP: 04

PRP: 14

RIMI LGA

Registered voters: 95,642

Accredited voters: 43,188

APC: 28,202

PDP: 13,823

NNPP: 397

PRP: 37 KUSADA LGA

Registered voters: 61,313

Accredited voters: 25,602

APC: 13,750

PDP: 11,151

NNPP: 05

PRP: 17

14 MANI LGA

Registered voters: 114, 440

Accredited voters: 47,718

APC: 29,678

PDP: 16,180

NNPP: 231

PRP: 28

15: SAFANA LGA

Registered voters: 83,882

Accredited voters: 26,879

APC: 15,417

PDP: 10,460

NNPP: 09

PRP: 53

16. FUNTUA LGA

Registered voters: 147,391

Accredited voters: 53,353

APC: 31,924

PDP: 19,849

NNPP: 314

PRP: 218

17. DAURA LGA

Registered voters: 97,136

Accredited voters: 38,186

APC: 26,548

PDP: 10,689

NNPP: 78

PRP: 27

18. MASHI LGA

Registered voters: 100,191

Accredited voters: 38,756

APC: 28,793

PDP: 8,896

NNPP: 74

PRP:11

19. BATSARI LGA

Registered voters: 106,951

Accredited voters: 31,535

APC: 20,053

PDP: 10,247

NNPP: 239

PRP: 158

20. JIBIA LGA

Registered voters: 98,311

Accredited voters: 35,844

APC: 21,216

PDP: 13,259

NNPP: 22

PRP: 34

21. KANKIA LGA

Registered voters: 78,224

Accredited voters: 35,156

APC: 18,249

PDP: 14,830

NNPP: 16

PRP: 22

22. CHARANCHI LGA

Registered voters: 73,766

Accredited voters: 30,695

APC: 20,782

PDP: 7,539

NNPP: 66

PRP: 11

12:54pm

More Governorship Election Results in Ogun State as Declared by INEC

1. ODEDA LGA

Registered voters: 94,048

Accredited Voters: 23,975

APC: 11,089

PDP: 8,050

NNPP: 31

ADC: 3,651

Total valid votes: 23,349

Rejected votes: 626

Total votes cast: 23,975

2. EGBADO NORTH LGA

Registered voters: 130,063

Accredited Voters: 41,016

APC: 15,331

PDP: 11,627

NNPP: 64

ADC: 12,190

Total valid votes: 39,908

Rejected votes: 1,031

Total votes cast: 41,011

3. EGBADO SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 133,001

Accredited Voters: 34,213

APC: 15,047

PDP: 10,913

NNPP: 75

ADC: 6,435

Total valid votes: 33,064

Rejected votes: 1,149

Total votes cast: 34,213

4. EWEKORO LG

Registered voters: 94,681

Accredited Voters: 20,415

APC: 8,192

PDP: 7,449

NNPP: 60

ADC: 3,881

Total valid votes: 19,902

Rejected votes: 511

Total votes cast: 20,413

5. ABEOKUTA SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 242,151

Accredited Voters: 55,718

APC: 19,689

PDP: 24,175

NNPP: 99

ADC: 9,264

Total valid votes: 54,139

Rejected votes: 1,579

Total votes cast: 55,718

6. IJEBU NORTH LG

Registered voters: 133,122

Accredited Voters: 38,340

APC: 18,815

PDP: 15,904

NNPP: 22

ADC: 2,393

Total valid votes: 37,478

Rejected votes: 848

Total votes cast: 38,326

7. IKENNE LG

Registered voters: 68,613

Accredited Voters: 23,564

APC: 9,125

PDP: 12,472

NNPP: 09

ADC: 336

Total valid votes: 22,069

Rejected votes: 392

Total votes cast: 22,461

10 polling units were cancelled due to violence and disruption of elections.

8. IJEBU NORTH-EAST LG

Registered voters: 52,457

Accredited Voters: 14,687

APC: 5,408

PDP: 7,086

NNPP: 27

ADC: 1,448

Total valid votes: 14,102

Rejected votes: 357

Total votes cast: 14,459

Ballot paper snatching at ward 6, unit 2. The result was cancelled.

9. IJEBU-ODE LG

Registered voters: 90,760

Accredited Voters: 25,730

APC: 12,907

PDP: 10,714

NNPP: 36

ADC: 1,348

Total valid votes: 25,257

Rejected votes: 473

Total votes cast: 25,730

10. ABEOKUTA NORTH

Registered voters: 167,753

Accredited Voters: 37,553

APC: 14,294

PDP: 12,622

NNPP: 34

ADC: 9,143

Total valid votes: 36,521

Rejected votes: 1,018

Total votes cast: 37,539

Three units in Ward 6 were cancelled due violence.11. IJEBU EAST LG

Registered voters: 77,171Accredited Voters: 21,896

APC: 77,17PDP: 11,242NNPP: 45ADC: 18,885

Total valid votes: 21,352Rejected votes: 542Total votes cast: 21,894

There was cancellation in unit 6, ward 9 due to violence.

12. REMO NORTH LG

Registered voters: 48,886Accredited Voters: 13,187

APC: 4,306PDP: 8,177NNPP: 06ADC: 327

Total valid votes: 129,39Rejected votes: 248Total votes cast: 13,187

Cancellation in four wards in seven polling units due BVAS malfunction and violence.

13. IPOKIA LG

Registered voters: 136,281Accredited Voters: 45,035

APC: 21,338PDP: 19,189NNPP: 46ADC: 1,897

Total valid votes: 43,707Rejected votes: 1,328Total votes cast: 45035

14. ODOGBOLU LG

Registered voters: 95,530Accredited Voters: 24,041

APC: 9,143PDP: 12,963NNPP: 10ADC: 1,281

Total valid votes: 23,608Rejected votes: 429Total votes cast: 24,037

There cancellations in 14 polling units due violence and refusal to use BVAS.

15. OGUN WATERSIDE LG

Registered voters: 52,359Accredited Voters: 17,345

APC: 5,878PDP: 7,716NNPP: 56ADC: 2,575

Total valid votes: 16,888Rejected votes: 456Total votes cast: 17,344

Cancellation in two wards due to violence and destruction of sensitive, non materials and difficult terrain due to hyacinth.

16. IMEKO AFON

ADC: 6,124

APC: 9,591

PDP : 6,981

17 ADO-ODO/OTA

ADC: 12,174

APC: 39,006

PDP : 31,022

18. OBAFEMI OWODE

ADC: 5,105

APC: 15,466

PDP: 11,004

12:49pm

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Peoples Democratic Party has won the seven local government areas announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Saturday’s governorship election in Rivers State.

The seven local government areas won by the party include Ikwerre, where All Progressives Congress chieftain and former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, hails from.

See details:

Ogu/Bolo LGA

PDP 7103

APC 1524

SDP 310

Accord 121

Opobo/Nkoro LGA

PDP 11538

APC 1426

SDP 159

LP 10

Tai LGA

PDP 9276

SDP 508

APC 295

LP 13

Gokana LGA

PDP 17455

SDP 13840

APC 7410

LP 97

Eleme LGA

PDP 8414

APC 2662

SDP 2251

LP 544

Ikwerre LGA

PDP 13716

APC 7503

SDP 1447

LP 895

Oyigbo LGA

PDP 9886

APC 2793

LP 2793

SDP 796

12:37pm

APC Wins 22 Out of 26 House of Assembly Seats in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won majority seats in the Ondo State House of Assembly election held on Saturday.

In the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, the APC won 22 seats out of the 26 constituencies across the 18 council areas of the state, while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the remaining four seats.

Ondo is one of the eight states where governorship election did not hold on Saturday because the incumbent Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), will complete his second term in office in 2024.

The results declared showed clearly that Saturday’s election was a two-horse race and a straight battle between APC and PDP across the 3,933 polling units and 203 political wards across the council areas of the state.

The APC won 22 and lost two seats in Akoko Akoko Southwest, one seat in Akoko Northwest, and one seat in Akure South LGA.

In the same vein, four out of eight serving members of the state Assembly who sought reelection suffered defeat in the election.

They include Tomide Akinribido (Ondo West 1 PDP); Favour Tomomewo (Ilaje 2, ADC); Hon. Taofeeq Muhammed (Akoko Northwest 2, APC) and Toluwani Borokini (Akure South1, APC).

However, four other incumbent lawmakers were reelected. They include Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi (Owo 1 APC/Majority Leader); Oladiji Olamide (Ondo east APC); Ololade Gbegudu (Okitipupa 11, APC); and Abayomi Akinruntan (Ilaje 1, APC) who is returning for the third term.

Three female lawmakers will be part of the 10th Assembly as the female APC candidates won in Owo 1, Idanre and Ilaje 2 constituencies.

In 2019, the APC won 23 seats in the Assembly, the opposition PDP won only two seats, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) got the remaining one seat, while the ruling APC lost the state to the opposition PDP during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Also in 2019, Favour Tomomewo of Ilaje constituency 2 was the only female candidate, compared to 2023 where three females won the election.

Meanwhile, a total of 208 candidates from 19 political parties contested the Assembly election to represent the 26 constituencies across the council areas.

12:36pm

Governorship Election Results in Delta State as Declared by INEC

Ika North-East LGA

Registered voters – 131,945

Accredited voters – 34,807

APC – 4,733

LP – 1,990

PDP – 26,760

Valid votes – 33,807

Rejected votes – 918

Total votes cast – 34,725

Aniocha North LGA

Registered voters – 89,010

Accredited voters – 16,846

APC – 4,386

LP – 1,883

PDP – 8,938

Valid votes – 16,316

Rejected votes – 530

Total votes cast -16,846

Ndokwa East LGA

Registered voters – 86,208

Accredited voters – 20,434

APC – 9,044

LP – 251

PDP – 10,146

Valid votes – 19,843

Rejected votes – 485

Total votes cast – 20,328

12:25pm

Kwara Governorship Election Results as announced by INEC

1. Ekiti local government

Number of registered voters, 44,016.

Number of accredited voters, 11,849

APC 6,836

PDP 4,273

Total valid votes, 11,598

Rejected votes, 251

Total votes cast, 11,849.

2. Isin local government

Number of registered voters- 42,238

Number of accredited voters -9,631

Total votes cast -9630

Valid votes -9,438

Rejected votes-192

Total votes cast-9,630

APC 5,274

PDP 3,400

3. Offa Local government area

Number of registered voters 97,945

Accredited voters 24,115ll

Total number of valid votes 23,531

Rejected votes 584

Over voting in Essa wards 002 and 006 as such two votes were cancelled.

APC 14,696

PDP 6,705

SDP 1,289

4. Oke Ero

Total 43944

Accredited voters -11942

APC -7,758

PDP -3,768

Valid -11,808

Rejected 134

Total votes -11,942

5. Oyun

Reg voters 61672

Accredited voters 16533

APC -8,991

PDP -5,465

SDP 1,068

Valid votes 16170

Rejected 348

Total votes 16528

Cancellation at Ijagbo due to over-voting in one PU

6. Ilorin South local government

Reg voters 161,045

Accredited 36,741

APC -20,148

PDP -12,096

SDP -2,356

Valid votes -35,949

Rejected votes -774

Total votes cast -36,723

7. Asa local government

Reg 87923

Accredited 29,061

APC -14,946

PDP -11,183

Valid votes 27,907

Rejected votes -583

Total votes cast 28,490

Cancellation in two PUs due to violent crisis

8. Irepodun local government

Reg voter 89644

Accredited 23,160

APC -12,860

PDP – 7,614

SDP -1,693

Total Valid votes -22,733

Rejected votes -427

Total votes cast -23,160

9. Moro local government

Registered voters -81,646

Accredited voters-24,928

APC -15,161

PDP -6,823

SDP -1992

Total Valid votes -24,466

Rejected votes -461

Total votes cast -24,927

Cancellation at one polling unit

10. Patigi local government

Reg voters -68,136

Accredited voters -21,930

APC -13,813

PDP -6,544

Total valid votes -20,976

Rejected votes -748

Total votes cast -21,724

Cancellation at two PUs due to over-voting.

11. Ilorin East local government

Registered voters -163,701

Accredited voters -43,578

APC -23,925

PDP -14,500

SDP -2,645

Total Valid votes -42,170

Rejected votes -1,015

Total votes cast -43,185

Cancellation at two wards in two PUs due to over-voting

12. Ifelodun local government

Registered voters -130,778

Accredited voters -29,500

APC -17,599

PDP -9,085

SDP -1,559

Total Valid votes -29,006

Rejected votes -494

Total votes cast -29,500

12:15pm

Bauchi State Governorship Election Result: Shira local government Governorship results:

1)Tsaffi Ward:

APC =1844

PDP=2173

NNPP 103.

2) Beli Gagidba Ward:

APC= 2121

PDP=2363

NNPP=264.

3) Kulbori ward:

APC= 1260

PDP=1354

NNPP= 138.

4) Bakal/Bagua ward:

APC= 2632

PDP= 3705

NNPP=213

5) Zubo ward:

APC= 1076

PDP=1311

NNPP=167.

6) Tumfafi Ward:

APC= 917

PDP=893

NNPP=84.

7) Faggo Ward:

APC= 3797

PDP=2848

NNPP 193.

These are the seven wards out of eleven in Shira Local government area that have submitted their results so far.

12:13pm

PDP’s Makinde Wins 17 LGs, Awaits Result from 1 Council

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is coasting home to victory as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won in 17 out of the 18 local government announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor, who is seeking reelection is contesting against a three-term Senator, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chief Adebayo Adelabu of Accord, among other contestants.

Below are the results as announced by INEC.

1) Ona-Ara LG

Accord: 1,212

APC: 5,510

PDP: 17,326

2) Ibadan Northwest LG

Accord: 1,291

APC: 5,947

PDP: 19007

3) Ibarapa East LG

Accord: 1,885

APC: 7094

PDP: 11,125

4) Afijio LG

Accord: 1,357

APC: 5,588

PDP: 13,139

5) Atiba LG

Accord: 1,113

APC: 7,484

PDP: 18,389

6) Oriire LG

Accord: 1,895

APC: 9,216

PDP: 13,767

7) Ibadan Southwest LG

A: 2,270

APC: 9,491

PDP: 31,273

8) Oluyole LG

Accord: 1,386

APC: 6,592

PDP: 21,700

9) Atisbo LG

Accord: 1,188

APC: 6,955

PDP: 9,199

10) Saki East LG

Accord: 188

APC: 5,519

PDP: 8,374

11) Surulere LG

Accord: 271

APC: 8,882

PDP: 15,554

12) Itewiwaju LG

Accord: 2036

APC: 4,597

PDP: 8034

13) Ogo Oluwa LG

Accord: 50

APC: 5,570

PDP: 10,930

14) Irepo LG

Accord: 388

APC: 9,785

PDP: 7,193

15) Olorunsogo LG

Accord: 998

APC: 4,851

PDP: 5,838

16) Ibadan Northeast LG

Accord: 1,564

APC: 8,486

PDP: 29,396

17) Ogbomosho South LG

Accord: 10

APC: 8,257

PDP: 17,693

18) Ibadan Southeast LG

Accord: 1,846

APC: 9,147

PDP: 23,585

12:01pm

Ogun Governorship Election Result As released this morning by INEC

ODEDA

APC 11098 Winner

PDP 8050

ADC 3651

EGBADO NORTH

APC 15331

PDP 11627

ADC 12190

EGBADO SOUTH LG

ADC: 6,435

APC:15,047

PDP: 10,913

ABK SOUTH LG

ADC: 9,264

APC: 19,689

PDP: 24,175

11:12am

BENUE DECIDES 2023 GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION Results for 7 Local Governments

Ukum

APC 28,503

PDP 9,418

Logo

APC 15,574

PDP 16,385

Agatu

APC 7,482

PDP 9,934

Gwer west

APC 10,747

PDP 13,609

Ohimini

APC 7233

PDP 6,785

Gwer East

APC 20,083

PDP 12,085

Buruku

APC 43,569

PDP 7061

Total APC 133,191

PDP 75,277

APC leading with 57,914 votes

8:45am

Embrace Peace, Accept Poll Outcome, Lagos APC Tells LP’s Rhodes-Vivour

The All Progressives Peoples Congress in Lagos State says alleged threats by Labour Party’s (LP) governorship flag-bearer, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, at Saturday’s election shows the candidate’s lack of sportsmanship.

APC’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Seye Oladejo, while reacting to alleged threats by Rhodes-Vivour in a statement on Saturday, said that the ruling party had no reason to be violent.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to a statement made by LP’s governorship candidate Mr Gbadebo Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour on Saturday’s elections.

“He accused INEC and the police of provoking Lagosians’ and warning that if tonight Lagos State catches fire, it is not our fault’.

“He says `a lot of places are still under attack by thugs and hooligans of the APC.

“This scaremongering is typical of bad losers who lack the spirit of sportsmanship,’’ Oladejo stated.

According to him, security agencies should note Rhodes-Vivour’s threat.

“Should there be any breakdown of law and order in any part of our state, law enforcement agencies should know who to grab – Mr Rhodes-Vivour,’’ he added.

Oladejo also stated that the APC was also compiling reports of how its supporters were harassed and attacked during the exercise, saying “some of the reports are really scary.’’

“Now the LP candidate is playing the victim. This old trick won’t work; discerning Lagosians know they are all lies deployed to attract sympathy.

“Our party has no need to be violent because we are sure of the glittering credentials of our governorship candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who will never be associated with violence.

“We advise LP and its candidate to embrace peace instead of threatening to bring down the roof on everybody. It won’t work,’’ Oladejo stressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that violent attacks by hoodlums disrupted the governorship and House of Assembly elections in parts of Lagos State on Saturday.

Rhodes-Vivour had earlier alleged that an agent of his party at the polls in the state had been shot dead.

The LP candidate, who said the election process was fraught with voter intimidation and suppression, alleged that INEC and the police were complicit in the killing.

Addressing Lagos residents in a video recorded at the LP’s Situation Room, Rhodes-Vivour accused the electoral body and the security agencies of provoking the people. (NAN)

8:05am

PDP Wins Ede North Constituency in Osun





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Mr Babajide Kofoworola, the PDP candidate for Ede North State Constituency, winner of the Osun State House of Assembly election.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Popoola Bayode of the Obafemi Awolowo University, declared Kofoworola winner having polled the highest number votes.

Kofoworola polled 17,530 votes to defeat his closest rivalry in the the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Abdulquadri Suleiman , who came second with a total vote of 9,010 .

Labour party came third with just 13 votes . (NAN)

7:22am

PDP Wins Ede South Constituency in Osun



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared PDP’s Olayiwola Olalekan winner of Ede South State Constituency seat in Osun.

INEC Returning Officer Muritala Monsuru declared Olalekan winner of the Saturday poll after collating the votes from all the wards.

Olalekan polled 14,468 votes to defeat his APC rival, Mr Raji Sijuade, who got 5,204 votes. (NAN)

7:06am

PDP Wins Kaura Constituency in Kaduna



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Mr Yusuf Mugu of the Peoples’ Democratic Party as winner in Kaura State Constituency of Kaduna State.

Returning Officer in charge of the State Assembly election in the Constituency, Dr Yusuf Abubakar of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, announced that Mugu polled 14,085 to defeat four other contestants.

He said that Mr Afan Tandad of Labour Party came second with a total of 12,737 votes, while Mr Sunday Nehemiah of the All Progressive Congress came third with 8,715 votes.

The Returning Officer said Mr Isaac Gandu of the New Nigerian People’s Party trailed behind with 1,121 votes.

Abubakar explained that a total of 37,260 voters were accredited out of the 101,275 total registered voters in the local government, of which 37,247 cast their votes. (NAN)

6:55am

APC Wins Somolu Constituency 2 in Lagos



INEC) on Sunday declared Mr Samuel Apata of the APC as the winner of Lagos State House of Assembly Constituency 2 seat in Somolu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Governorship and House of Assembly elections were held nationwide on Saturday.

Prof. Issac Olasunkanmi Olusola, the Returning Officer for the Somolu Constituency 2, who declared the results at about 5.05 a.m. at INEC Collation Centre in Somolu, said that Mr Samuel Apata secured 21, 220 votes to beat his closest opponent, Mr Olusegun Fatai of the Labour Party (LP), who got 9, 664 votes.

According to him, 10 political parties contested for the Somolu House of Assembly Constituency 2 seat.

The returning officer said that the election was contested and the candidates recorded the following votes.

Shobamowo Gbolahan Joseph, Accord scored 33 votes, Koledoye Johnson Ade, AA scored 19 votes, Ishola Rauf Shina, AAC scored 23 votes, Olaiya Ibrahim, ADP scored 66 votes, Adewole Dare Jerry, BP scored 48 votes, Olusegun Fatai, LP scored 9, 664 votes, Baale Taoreed Oladipo, NNPP scored 44 votes, Ajayi Ayodeji Johnson, PDP scored 3, 925 votes and Salami Basiru, SDP scored 22 votes.

Olusola said, “I, Prof. Issac Olasunkanmi Olusola, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the Somolu House of Assembly Constituency 2 election held on the 18th day of March, 2023 that the election was contested.”

He said that Apata, having scored the highest votes at the election, won the House of Assembly election for the Somolu Constituency 2.

“Samuel Apata of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes; he is hereby declared the winner and returned elected on 19th March, 2023,” Olusola said. (NAN)

6:32am

APC Candidate Wins Somolu Constituency 1 in Lagos



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Mr Abiodun Orekoya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the Lagos State House of Assembly Constituency 1 seat in Somolu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Governorship and House of Assembly elections were held nationwide in Nigeria on Saturday.

Dr Waziri Adisa, the Returning Officer for Somolu Constituency 1, declared the results at about 4.50 a.m. at INEC Collation Centre in Somolu.

He said that Orekoya secured 14, 256 votes to beat his closest opponent, Mr Adelana Adesegun-Adewale of the Labour Party, who got 4, 865 votes.

According to him, nine political parties contested for the Somolu House of Assembly Constituency 1 seat.

The Returning Officer added that Shittu Adedola-Olukorede of PDP scored 1,078, Awofodu Oluwabor-Oluwaseye of AA, 62 votes, Ayodele Gbenga-Johnson of AAC, 4 votes, and Olaleye Ezekiel-Oyefemi of ADC, 70 votes.

Others are Adeniyi Kolade of ADP, 37 votes, Ezitonye Peace Uzoma of BP, 21 votes, Gabriel Temitope-Dosunmu of NNPP scored 24 votes, and Awodeji Abdul of SDP had 1 vote.

“Abiodun Orekoya of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Adisa said. (NAN)

5:45am



INEC Announces Sunday for Commencement of Result Collation in Cross River



INEC has declared the collation centre for the governorship and state house of assembly elections opened.

Declaring the event open, late on Saturday at the INEC Secretariat in Calabar, Prof Gabriel Yomere, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Cross River, thanked all who were present.

Yomere also used the opportunity to introduce Prof. Teddy Adies, State Returning Officer for the election.

On his part, Adies said the collation of results at the state level was after each of the results had been announced at the Local Government level.

The returning officer, who is from the Federal University Otueke, asked if any LGA was ready with their result and since none was ready, he postponed the collation to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

He said by then, many results would have come in for the collation to fully commence

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Cross River witnessed the event. (NAN)



5:10am

INEC Fixes Sunday for Suspended Asari-Toru LG Election



The INEC in Rivers, on Saturday said that the Commission was ready to conduct the election of Asari-Toru Local Government Area and the ward 14 of Degema Local Government Area on Sunday.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr. Johnson Alalibo, disclosed this in a statement by Mrs Geraldine Ekelemu, the Public Relations Officer of INEC, in Port Harcourt.

Alalibo stated that election could not hold in the LGAs due to the voters’ resistance of deployed election officials and materials for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Alalibo said that the electorate and other stakeholders demanded to see the ward collation officer before they would allow the election to commence in Asari-Toru LGA.

He said that voters at ward 14 in Degema LGA equally demanded that the supervising Presiding Officer (SPO) must come to the Registration Area Centre with collation sheets, thereby disallowing the election to hold in the area.

The REC said that the Commission had decided to conduct the election at the areas on Sunday, standing on the premise and relying on section 24 of the Electoral Act 2022. (NAN)

SATURDAY, MARCH 18, 2023

10:16pm

EFCC Arrests 65 Suspects over Alleged Voter Inducement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commissiom (EFCC) Saturday arrested 65 persons in 28 states over alleged voter inducement during the governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.

This is contained in a statement issued by its spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujiaren.

Uwujiaren stated that 20 of the suspects were arrested in Kwara, while 13 suspects were arrested in Kaduna State.

He added that 12 suspects were arrested in Rivers; four suspects each were arrested in Akwa Ibom and Cross River, while others were arrested in Gombe, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger States.

“Those arrested in Kaduna State were 10 males and three females. They were apprehended by EFCC operatives either working on intelligence reports or were chanced upon during monitoring.

“A suspect allegedly involved in vote buying was nabbed at School Road, Unguwan Rimi in Kaduna. The suspect, who initially resisted arrest, is however in custody pending the conclusion of investigation.

“Also in Kaduna, a team arrested a suspect with voter coupons, which he confessed would be used to trace and pay those who voted for his party,’’ Uwujiaren stated.

He added that the EFCC team monitoring voting around Local Education Authority School, Kabala Doki in Kaduna also arrested two suspects for vote buying.

The EFCC spokesperson noted that upon arrest, N67,500, a list containing names of voters, their PVC numbers and bank accounts details were recovered from the suspects.

He stated also that investigation showed that the major modus operandi of the suspects was to give cash, transfer money, coupons or send recharge cards to eligible voters to induce them.

Uwujiaren said a search of their persons and phones showed that most of them had transferred money into bank accounts of some voters on the lists recovered from them.

“Some of the items recovered from the suspects were voter cards, monies, lists containing names and accounts details of voters and telephone recharge cards,’’ he stressed. (NAN)

9:16pm

No Security Threat in Zamfara, APC Plotting to Disrupt Poll Result Collation, PDP Alleges

Zamfara State PDP Candidate, Dauda Lawal has alleged that the state government was hell-bent on disrupting the process of result collation.

Lawal in a statement by his media office Saturday in Gusau stated that the state government had perfected plans to issue a fake security threat in some local government areas of the state.

He said: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in an early lead in the results so far collated from polling units across the state.

“There was a massive turnout of voters, and the results coming out indicates that PDP is comfortably winning.

“Elections were held successfully in all local government areas, but we learned that the governor is mobilizing thugs intending to disrupt the process.

“We have uncovered that they want to disrupt the collation process in Shinkafi, Zurmi, Birnin Magaji, Anka, and Kauran Namoda local government areas.

“We call on the security agencies in the country, INEC, and International Organisations to consider Zamfara as a flashpoint area and beam searchlight on it to monitor, and supervise the collation of results.”

9:11pm

Zamfara PDP Guber Candidate Wins Polling Unit

The Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Candidate in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has won his GRA II Health Centre polling unit, Madawaki, Gusau scoring 384 votes.

His closest rival and incumbent Governor Bello Mutawalle of All Progressives Congress polled 82 votes.

6:37pm

El-Rufai Decries Voter Intimidation, Low Voter Turnout

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has decried voter intimidation in Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections in the southern part of the state.

He also lamented the low turnout of voters across the state.

The governor said although the election was generally peaceful across the state, he received reports of voter intimidation in Southern Kaduna.

Speaking in an interview with journalists shortly after casting his vote, El-Rufai commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving on the election process.

“Generally speaking, the process has been peaceful and smooth except in a few places in Southern Kaduna where we got a report of voter intimidation.

“People are being asked to vote for one party or go back home,” he said.

The governor said security agencies were on top of the situation.

“We anticipated some level of violence but by the grace of God, there was no report because security was put in place in response to that intelligence,” he added.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) was optimistic of a positive outcome of the election.

Also speaking in an interview after casting his vote at his LEA Kawo pulling unit, the APC governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani, alleged that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was conniving with INEC officials to intimidate voters and thumb print ballot papers.

According to Sani, voters in Zaria and Kajuru were being intimidated while ballot papers were being thumb printed.

Many residents of Kaduna metropolis did not turn come out to vote.

In places like Barnawa, Sabon Tasha, Narayi, Kakuri, Kigo Road, Angwan Sarki, Anguwan Megero, among several places, voter turnout was low.

6:25pm

C’River APC Guber Candidate Lauds INEC on Peaceful Polls

One killed in Ogoja, four buses burnt in Odukpani

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Prince Bassey Otu, has given high marks to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of Saturday’s governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking with journalists in his country home in Adiabo Okurikan, Odukpani Local Government Area, Otu said from feelers reaching him from the field, the elections were generally peaceful, and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine were largely functional.

Out, who voted in Efut Ward in the area, said: *Yes, I have full confidence in the BVAS. If you want to look at the election INEC have been conducting over the years, right from 1999 till date, even at bye-election, you’ll see that somehow they live up their game.

“People must not forget where we are coming from, and the type of greed that has been injected into politics. The fact that our economy is very bad and people are looking at election probably as the only way out, as a result of that, it becomes a total war and at times INEC is at the receiving end.

“INEC must also be given the benefit of doubt to continue to make sure that they perfect all their arrangements. There were issues with the BVAS but I don’t think that those issues should be key issues in giving judgement that BVAS is not working. I want to believe that INEC will continue to scale up with technology and everything to ensure that BVAS will deliver to the benefit of Nigerians.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of challenge with the BVAS, I went there was no delay. I was captured and the tick came out and I voted so I believe that moving forward they’ll continue to make sure that things are added that will make it completely fine.”

The election in the state was generally peaceful except for few incidences of violence that occurred hours before the commencement of voting.

In Ikoneto, Odukpani Local Government Area, four buses in the convoy of a top member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were burnt beyond recognition and an SUV vehicle vandalised by people suspected to be youths of the community.

Also in Ogoja, a member of the APC, whose name was given as Joe, was allegedly shot and killed by a soldier when he allegedly attempted to tamper with the electioneering.

The police authorities in the state confirmed that they got a report that one person was shot dead by the police in Ogoja.

6:10pm

INEC Postpones Governorship, Assembly Elections in 10 Polling Units in VGC

Segun James

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections in 10 polling units in Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lekki.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Lagos state, Segun Agbaje made the announcement when he addressed reporters at VGC.

According to him, corps members deployed as ad hoc staff on Saturday were hesitant to enter the VGC estate as they alleged that they were held hostage in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Agbaje said the commission’s ad hoc staff set up voting materials in front of the estate on Saturday but the estate residents claimed that hoodlums might disrupt the process, so they did not feel secure and could not cast their votes.

He said the situation was difficult for security agents to contain hence he and his team had to come to the area.

“We have eight polling units here with 6,024 registered voters and out of which 5,624 people have their PVCs,” he stated, adding that two other polling units at the estate’s main gate were also affected. “Eight here (in the estate) and two outside,” he noted.

“After due consultation and further directive from the national headquarters that we should remobilise here tomorrow (Sunday) morning by 08:30am to conduct the elections, by 08:30am tomorrow (Sunday), we will reconvene here.”

5:59pm

Three Suspected Ballot Box Snatchers Killed, as Voter Apathy Mar Election in Delta

*INEC workers, NYSC members scared off polling centres

*Gunmen ambush INEC staff, snatch voting materials in Bomadi

*Delta REC hints at early release of election results

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The governorship and state legislative elections were generally peaceful across Delta State with the BVAS machines reportedly working seamlessly at practically all polling centres across the state but there was serious low turnout of voters with a few cases of violence reported.

Two young men were shot dead by military personnel at Mosogar in Ethiope West Local Government Area as they allegedly tried to flee a polling unit with snatched ballot boxes while one of two persons who disrupted the polling exercise at Utagaba-Uno in Ndokwa West Local Government Area was also reportedly killed.

THISDAY also learnt that unidentified persons ambushed and snatched voting materials from INEC officials early on Saturday in Tuomo area in Bomadi Local Government Area.

However, Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, was accredited and cast his vote at Polling Unit 17 at Eghoma Primary School, Owa-Alero in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

He voted at about 9.50am alongside his wife, Dame Edith and their daughter, who is also the candidate of the PDP for the Delta State House of Assembly in the election.

Okowa, who was impressed with the smooth running of the process and working BVAS machines, appealed to the people to put behind them the disappointment over the failure of INEC in the previous election to keep its promise to upload the BVAS results.

The governor, who is the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP, said, “I have played my part in shaping the future of our great state. If you have a PVC, you should too!”

Nonetheless, Okowa also commended the security personnel for enduring that the process in the area was hitch-free and hoped that INEC would sustained the smooth proceess and upload the election results with the BVAS machines without delay.

The PDP governorship candidate, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, was accredited and cast his vote at about 11.am at his polling unit in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area while the APC flag-bearer, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, was accredited about the same and voted at about 11.05am his unit in Orogun, Ughelli North Local Area of the state.

There were conflicting reports of disruption of election process at Evwreni in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, hometown of the 2015 governorship candidate of the Labour Party and a founding member of the APC, O’tega Emerhor.

While a serving member of the State Executive Council was alleged to have led thugs to attack the polling centre and destroyed voting materials in some of the polling units in the community, another account alleged that the APC chieftain had masterminded the disruptive attack witnessed in the community on election day.

There was yet no independent confirmation of those behind the violence at polling units in Evwreni community at the time of filing this report even as the security personnel deployed in the community were apparently unable to stop the distruption or arrest the suspected thugs.

However, some NYSC members serving as INEC adhoc staff and others on election duty reportedly sustained injuries while at least three BVAS machines were also reportedly smashed.

Consequently, INEC recorded an unusual shortage of manpower in several.places, including parts of Ethiope East and Amai in Ukwani where voting could not take place at all in at least 16 units as the people refused participate because only about five INEC officials had arrived with voting materials just one or two units.

In a swift reaction to the incident, the Delta State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Monday Udoh, berated the people for “taking the law into their hands” and preventing the few INEC officials from conducting any voting in the community.

He admitted that INEC in the state has been hit by shortage of manpower.

Udoh, who lamented the voter apathy that characterized the entire eketoral process on Saturday, noted that the people ought to cooperate with the INEC personal that came since the Electoral Act 2022 had provided for continuation of voting the following day where voting could not take place due to inability of INEC to conduct election as scheduled.

Nevertheless, the Delta REC commended the relatively peaceful nature of the election and hinted at early collation and declaration of the governorship and state House of assembly results owing to the fact that there was very low turnout of voters, so that the electoral officers would have relatively less used ballots to compute the results.

THISDAY learnt that the drop in the number of INEC adhoc staff may not be unconnected with the harassment some of them, especially NYSC members, were subjected during the presidential and House of Assembly election on 25th February.

Many corps-members simply opted out of the election duty due to threat of violence, beside the reported delay in the payment of their special duty allowance, alongside policemen deployed to INEC for the general election.

5:28pm

LP Guber Candidate Loses Polling Unit to Sanwo-Olu

The Labour Party candidate in the Lagos State governorship election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has lost his polling unit to the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rhodes-Vivour polled 18 votes while Sanwo-Olu won with 29 votes.

Another contestant in the election, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, polled two votes.

One vote was counted as void at polling unit 01 at Oshifila Street, Anifowoshe, Ikeja.

In the House of Assembly election at the polling unit, the APC polled 34, LP 15, while PDP polled one vote.

5:33pm

Sanwo-Olu Wins Polling Unit

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, has won his Polling Unit (Unit 006, Ward E3, Eiyekole, Lagos Island).

The APC also won the Assembly election in the polling unit.

GOVERNORSHIP:

APC – 121

PDP – 01

LP – 02

Accord – 02

ASSEMBLY:

APC – 120

PDP – 03

LP – 02

Accord – 01

5:10pm

Lai Mohammed Delivers Polling Unit for AbdulRazaq

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed Saturday delivered his polling unit 006 Oro Ward 2 in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State with 174 votes in the governorship election.

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party came second with 22 votes while the Social Democratic Party polled 16 votes.

Labour Party didn’t record any vote.

There were 750 registered voters in the ward but 226 voters were accredited.

5:07pm

INEC Confirms Kidnap, Release of 19 Ad hoc Staff in Imo



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, confirmed the kidnap of 19 members of its ad hoc staff while on their way to conduct the House of Assembly election in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo, Prof. Sylvia Agu disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN) gathered that they were, however, released following intervention by security agents but election materials including BVAS machines are still missing.

Agu said: “The attention of the commission has been drawn to a report from Ugbelle Registration Area (06) in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo state where thugs carted away all electoral materials and took our staff hostage for some hours during the March 18 House of Assembly election.

“The security forces were informed and a rescue operation was mounted.

“Presently, all ad hoc staff on hostage have been rescued but no trace of the election materials.

“While the commission remains grateful to the security operatives, it condemns such acts of thuggery, intimidation and disenfranchisement of voters and urge the public to continue to have confidence in the electoral process,” Agu stated.

The REC said a full statement on the matter will be issued later. (NAN)

4:56pm

Thugs Destroy Election Materials in Ebonyi community, Police Confirm



Some Political thugs have destroyed electoral materials including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine and other sensitive materials in Omege Ward, Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omege ward is the polling unit of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Gubernatorial candidate, Prof. Bernard Odoh.

The thugs also injured some voters at the polling unit.

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi Command, who confirmed the incident said the electoral materials were initially destroyed.

According to Onovwakpoyeya, yes, some sensitive materials were destroyed but later resent to the affected Polling Unit and election conducted in the area.

An electorate, who refused to mention his name said suspected thugs came into the polling unit and started shooting sporadically.

“No fewer than three persons were shot. They have been taken to the hospital,” he said. (NAN)

4:50pm

Pandemonium as thugs scatter ballot boxes in Lagos



Some unidentified thugs on Saturday in Lagos chased voters away from polling units, as they attempted to steal ballot boxes.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who was at Ward F3 Polling Unit 13, Ago Palace Way, Lagos, watched with surprise as some thugs suddenly started chasing voters away with the aim of snatching ballot boxes.

The people ran for safety as the thugs continued to throw chairs and spray some chemical at them.

NAN reports that the incident was ongoing when armed policemen swung into action and arrested one of the thugs while others fled.

Voting, however, resumed as normalcy was restored by the policemen. (NAN)

4:45pm

ICPC Deploys 400 Operatives to Prevent Vote-buying

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Saturday said it deployed 400 officers and operatives to prevent vote buying in governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.



The ICPC Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, said in a statement in Abuja that the officer were already operating at the various wards and polling units.



Azuka, said that the chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, addressed the election monitoring teams before their deployment.



She quoted Owasanoye as saying that “Our participation in the election monitoring is a call to an exceptional national duty.



“Our relevance is neither an after-thought nor happenstance but arose from the recognition of our contribution to national development through the implementation of our enforcement and preventive mandates in combating corruption and associated ills.



“Our importance led to the commission being made a member of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) which comprises our sister agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Military, Police, Department of State Security and other security agencies.

“It has the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Office of National Security Adviser as co-chairs. All these agencies will monitor the elections.”



Owasanoye urged the officers to follow the ICPC guidelines for election monitoring and also comply with the ICCES code of conduct and rules of engagement for security personnel on election duty.



The ICPC boss also counseled the monitoring teams to act with discipline and integrity and directed them to put their body cameras to effective use.

Azuka said the reports from field operations by the Election Monitoring Teams had been sent to the ICPC Situation Room at the Headquarters.



“A vote-buyer at the Ba Sarki Polling Unit 002 central capital of Adamawa State fled on sighting the ICPC monitoring team.



‘“Voting was observed to be going on smoothly in the Surulere area of Lagos State and some other locations in the State.



“ICPC Election Monitoring Teams in Enugu State observed voter apathy at the polling units as only a few voters were on ground, ” she said.



She said that ICPC Election Monitoring Teams were also monitoring the election along with some international observers in some polling units in other states.



She recalled that the anti-corruption agency had on February 25 arrested nine vote-buyers in Osun, Ondo, Borno, Akwa Ibom and Sokoto States during the Presidential and National Assembly elections. (NAN)

4:43pm



Masked Thugs Storm Lagos Polling Units, Chase Voters Away

Masked thugs on Saturday invaded some polling units at Ward D, Igando/Ikotun, Lagos State, and chased away voters in queue.

The thugs chased away the voters with sticks and knives at the polling units located at Ijegun Community School.

The polling units include 096, 116, 281, 094, 095 and 084.

A News Agency of Nigeria correspondent, who monitored elections in the area, reports that the thugs came to the polling units on motorcycles.

They went from one polling unit to another chasing them away.

The attack compelled some voters to jump the school’s fence for safety.

Also at Polling Unit 227 located at Awonisi Gate on Ijegamo Road, the thugs also beat up a lady who tried to take their picture.

They allegedly took her phones and her automated teller machine cards.

They also beat up and wounded a man who attempted to challenge them.

The voters, including accredited ones, did not return to the polling units as at press time even after the thugs left.

NAN reports that few police personnel were at area but were not armed.

One of them told NAN later that they couldn’t do anything because they were not armed.

He, however, said that a patrol team had been called.

A police patrol team arrived at the scene later.

One of the team members said on condition of anonymity,” Why did they call us after the crisis has died down? They should have called earlier.”

NAN had reported that voting was abruptly stopped at Unit 078, Ward F5, Okeafa, Ilamose Estate, Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 2, Lagos State, as thugs chased voters away with bottles and stones at about 10.52 a.m.

NAN equally reported that thugs chased voters away and attempted to steal ballot boxes at Ward F3, Polling Unit 13, on Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos State.

Voters ran for safety as the thugs threw chairs and poured some a chemical substance on them. (NAN)

4:39pm

Abdusalami Urges Contestants to Accept Polls Outcome in Good Faith

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A former military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has charged candidates who contested the governorship and House of Assembly elections to accept the results in good faith.

Abubakar made the plea shortly after casting his ballot at the uphill polling unit on Saturday.

The former Nigerian leader, who is also the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, said so far, the elections seems to free and fair.

“So far from what I have seen, everything is going on smoothly. I was captured within a minute. I hope everything goes peacefully,” he said.

Commenting on the poor voter turnout, the former head of state said he could not confirm emphatically since he had not gone round to see things for himself.

“I have not gone round but it should be expected because people get tired to vote. I hope it will be peaceful throughout,” he said.

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, also speaking after casting his vote in Kontagora, described the process as peaceful and orderly, adding that the process was very seamless.

Bello commended the electorate for turning out to exercise their franchise, adding that he believes the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates will emerge victorious.

The governor’s wife, Dr Amina Sani Bello, also cast her vote in Kontagora.

4:19pm

Polls: NSCDC Arrests Thugs in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the arrest of scores of suspected thugs in the Nsukka axis of Enugu State.

The spokesman of the Enugu State Command of the corps, Danny Iwuchukwu, who confirmed the arrest, said that it was carried out in the early hours of Saturday, the election day.

He said that the thugs, numbering over 100, were arrested by officers of the Nigerian Army providing security in the Nsukka axis after an intelligence tip-off at a popular hotel in Nsukka.

He noted that the thugs, who were arrested with AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, including axes, clubs and matchets have since been handed over to the Nigeria Police in Nsukka.

4:05pm

Thugs Attack Plateau Polling Unit, Destroy Ballot Papers, Voters Registers

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Some suspected thugs have attacked Pangpit polling unit in Mikang Local Government Area of Plateau state destroying the voters register and ballot boxes.

A voter at the polling unit, Mr. Joshua Kabiru confirmed the development, saying that trouble started when some party agents who observed that some voters were being guided before casting their votes started quarreling among themselves.

Kabiru said, “It was at about 11am on Saturday that the incident happened at the Pangpit polling unit in Mikang. Voting was just going on smoothly when we saw the party agents quarreling among themselves .From what I learnt, one of the party agents complained that some voters were not being given free hand to vote for candidates of their choice in the polling unit.

“Suddenly, some people came and attacked the polling unit. In the process, they destroyed some of the votes cast and also the voters register. They also tore some of the used ballot papers and some people sustained injuries but INEC officials were not among those who sustained injuries. It took the intervention of some security agents who were deployed to the polling unit to bring the situation under control. But before the security men arrived, those who perpetrated the act had fled the scene.”

It was further gathered that following the incident, voting had been suspended in the area.

Spokesman for the Plateau state Police Command, Mr. Alabo Alfred said Senior police officers had been deployed to all the Local Government Areas to handle every security issue that may arise as a result of the on going governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state.

4:00pm

Thugs Invade Polling Centre, Attempt to Snatch Ballot Boxes in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Some thugs, suspected to be armed, invaded Metu Memorial Primary School in Odoakpu area of Onitsha, Anambra State, Saturday, attempted to snatch some ballot boxes.

A voter, Mr Chibuzor Ekene, told journalists that the men invaded the polling centre with a tricycle, and attempted to snatch the ballot boxes.

He said the men were suspected to have been sponsored by one of the popular political party contesting in the House of Assembly election.

He said: “They arrived and attempted to snatch and destroyed ballot boxes. The people were scared, and they ran away. They also attempted to snatch the phones of many voters.

“The bad boys left before security could arrive the scene. Voting stopped temporarily after the incident.”

The Anambra State Police commissioner in charge of election duty, CP Aderemi Adeoye, confirmed the incident, saying that police operatives were able to confront the thugs, while they abandoned the act and fled.

3:53pm

One Killed, Another Arrested for Vote Buying in Niger

* Thugs invade polling station in Busu

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A middle-aged man was shot and killed in Sauka-kahuta area of Minna, the Niger State capital, during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was shot when he and others were throwing stones at security operatives deployed in the area to ensure orderly conduct of the elections.

It was not known why the man and others threw stones at the security men, neither was it known which of the security operatives shot the man.

However, it was learnt that the police personnel, men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were among the team of security men posted to the area for the polls.

It was gathered that the remains of the man were taken away by his colleagues probably for burial.

THISDAY can also report that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the agent of one of the two leading political parties for alleged vote buying in the Sabongari area of Minna.

The agent was said to be giving some naira notes to voters to induce them to vote for his party when he was apprehended and taken away in an EFCC vehicle.

In Busu, Lavun Local Government of the state, thugs were reported to have invaded the Gbadagbadzu polling unit, destroyed the ballot boxes and scattering the votes already cast.

The thugs also injured three people who had cast their ballots and were waiting for the counting.

The presiding officers, according to reports, took to their heels for safety.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, promised to get back to THISDAY but did not do so until the time of filing this report.

3:40pm

APC National Chair Debunks Reports on Zoning of N’Assembly Positions

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has described as fake the widely reported news that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had zoned the various leadership positions in the National Assembly.

Adamu made the clarification while addressing journalists after he cast his vote at his Keffi, Nasarawa State country home on Saturday.

He was reacting to a news report that Senator Barau Jibrin was being favoured to emerge as the Senate President because the NWC of the APC had allegedly zoned the Senate Presidency to the North-west.

But Adamu wondered why politicians would be engaging in wishful thinking instead of awaiting the official pronouncement from the party.

He said: “The report about the zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly is fake news. We have not done any zoning.

“I have said it times without number since Monday. I am still saying the same thing. No zoning has been established yet and agreed to.

“No zoning has been made public. Anybody who is saying anything is a rumour. It’s a wishful rumour.”

Also in a statement titled ‘APC Yet To Zone Key 10th National Assembly Positions’, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Saturday, the party described stories of the zoning of leadership positions as false and misleading.

Morka said: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a report circulating on social media on purported zoning of key positions of the incoming 10th National Assembly. The report is false and misleading and should be disregarded in its entirety.

“The party has not made any decision on zoning of positions or offices of the 10th Assembly.

“As soon as a decision is made on zoning, it will be made public through the party’s official communications channel.”

The misleading reports, which was published by major newspapers on Saturday, had claimed that the NWC of the APC had finally opted to zone the Senate Presidency position to the North-west geopolitical zone, making the “odds to clearly favour Senator Barau Jibrin”.

The false report claimed that the decision on zoning was reached on Friday night by the leadership of the APC after consulting with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The decision takes pre-eminence over earlier suggestions in some quarters to zone the position to the South,” the debunked story further claimed.

3:38pm

Poor Turnout, Improper Configuration of BVAS Mar Election in Plateau

At Polling Unit 008 Dantanko Ward, Miango.

INEC officials idle by 1:32pm, as only 70 voters from out of 840 registered voters turned up.

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Poor turnout of voters on Saturday characterized governorship elections in Plateau State with electorate accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of lacking integrity.

While some male adults were seen playing draft and other games under the trees in front of their houses, the youths took over the football pitches all over Jos town to while away time.

Some youths numbering over 30 at Dadin Kowa community Jos South Local Government Area of the state, who abandoned the voting exercise said blamed their actions on the outcome of the presidential election which they described as disappointing.

One of them, who identified himself as John Datti said, ” We came out in large en mass during the last presidential election hoping that our votes will count. But we were disappointed when INEC eventually announced the results which obviously did not reflect the voting pattern the votes of the people of the community.

“It shows that our votes did not count and that is why we decided to come out to the pitch to play football rather than going out to waste our time in the name of voting which may still not count at the end of the day.”

Another youth, by name Sunday Igbigbi at Angwa Rukuba football pitch where they the youths also stages a football match, also corroborated Datti’s position. They called on INEC to learn to respect the Nigerians and their votes.

Igbigbi said, “I can tell you that many Nigerians will not come out next time to vote at all if INEC’s integrity remains questionable. So, it’s up to INEC to use this last opportunity of governorship elections to save it’s face from shame.

At Polling Unit: 042 Tudun wada/Kabong Ward, Rukuba Road. Number of registered voters is 3144, accredited voters were just 500 in number.

Meanwhile, initial hitches were experienced at Rabin polling unit, Du when configured BVAS still carries February 25th, 2023 date when the Presidential polls held.

The Returning Officer said the error must have emanated during the configuration of the BVAS. He returned the BVAS for proper configuration.

3:06pm

Bode George Condemns Voter Suppression in Lagos

Segun James

As violence and voter suppression are reported in parts of Lagos during the ongoing governorship election, former national Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, has described the election as a sham.

He faulted the conduct of the election, saying reports of snatching of ballot boxes, intimidation and harassments of voters is disappointing.

George made the remark after voting at his Cameron Road, Ikoyi, voting unit, insisting that the election was a sham.

He said, “The attitude of the APC is very disappointing. If you continue like this when things happen, don’t complain.

He said where he voted was peaceful but the reports he had received so far showed, there were ballot snatching and harassments of voters.

He mentioned Surulere, Ikeja, Somolu, Oshodi and Kosofe as areas where voters suppression were allegedly committed.

“What is all this? They forget that the international community is watching. What kind of nation do we want to be in the eye of the comity of nations?

“What I found was a general voters’ apathy. How would the outside world look at us because we can’t exist alone. We will wait and see the final outcome.

“If this kind of attitude becomes a norm, it means we can’t do simple things right,” he added.

The PDP chieftain said the presence of military personnel should be to ensure that the process was orderly, saying “they are to ensure that people vote freely without any encumbrance.”

2:54pm

Zamfara PDP Cries out over Arrest, Harassment of Party Leaders

The People’s Democratic Party, Zamfara State chapter, has decried the harassment and arrest of its members by the police.

The PDP, through its Publicity Secretary, raised the alarm following the arrest of some key members of the party by the police while elections are still in progress.

The PDP noted that the hatchet job by the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) was targeted at frustrating the leaders of the party and as well threatening party members in order to ensure that the election process is not free and fair.

The party said: “It is unfortunate that the Zamfara State government is using the police to intimidate and harass members of the opposition across the state.

“There is nowhere in the country where party members are being harassed like this.

“Zamfara State government should stop intimidating our members. They have perfected so many evil plans to disrupt the process and suppress voters, but the people stood against them and their plans.

“Now they have resorted to the use of the police to arrest our leaders across the state. We are not in military era.

“We have confirmed so far that in Mafara LGA, our party leaders like Captain Mairiga and Alhaji Aliyu E.S were arrested this morning.

“While in Anka LGA, the police have arrested Mustapha Ibrahim Mayanci, Mustapha Ibrahim Danliti Mayanci, Abubakar Usman Mayanci, and Sama’ila Mayanci among others.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police, the Director DSS, and international election observers to watch the happenings in Zamfara very closely.

“We are hopeful of winning the election in Zamfara, as our candidate Dauda Lawal is in the early lead from the results collated so far.”

2:46pm

Polls: Makinde, Wife Cast Votes in Ibadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his wife, Tamunominini, joined millions of voters in the state to cast their votes at the governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

The governor, who voted at Ward 11, Unit 01, Abayomi Iwo Road in Ibadan North East Local Government, said that he was impressed with the peaceful conduct of the election so far.

His wife, Tamunominini, voted at Unit 08 Army Barracks, Iwo Road, also in Ibadan North East Local Government of the state.

Makinde had arrived the voting point at 10:40 am, and cast his vote at about 10:48am.

He had earlier been verified and accredited with the BVAS machine.

The governor, while speaking with journalists after casting his ballot, described the voting process as peaceful and commended the security agencies for doing a good job.

He called on the people to come out in good number to exercise their civic rights, urging those who were yet to cast their votes to be patient.

He expressed confidence that the people of the state would vote for him again.

According to him, “In my own unit here, everything is going peacefully. The INEC officials came early. You yourselves can see that people are out here exercising their civic rights, and from the security aspect, it has been so far so good.

“Let me also use this opportunity to tell people to come out. You know they were saying there will be security challenges, but as you can see, there are no security challenges. Our people are here voting peacefully.

“I believe our people will vote Omituntun 2.0.”

2:32pm

Guber, Assembly Election Better Than Feb 25 Poll, Says Tambuwal

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appreciated the general conduct of the March 18 Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state.

Tambuwal made the commendation shortly after he cast his vote at Community Girls’ Secondary School, Tambuwal, in Sokoto on Saturday.

According to the governor, the exercise is truly and generally secure and free of rancor.

“There is a lot of improvement when compared with the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should keep to its promise of ensuring all-inclusive election across the country.

“We were highly disappointed with the way INEC conducted the last elections in which the process experienced a lot of irregularities.

“Comparing with the current elections, the situation is highly different from the report we are receiving so far across the state,” he said.

Tambuwal further added that if the situation was sustained to the end, the will of the people would truly prevail at the end of the exercise.

“The election materials arrived most of the polling units in time and so far no issue of BVAS malpractice.

“However, government needs to ensure the recruitment of more security personnel to address shortage of manpower in the country,” he added. (NAN)

2:22pm

Residents Unleash Dogs on Thugs at Lagos Polling Units

*Police shoot suspected thug

Rebecca Ejifoma

Ago Palace in Lagos is currently under tension as residents unleashed their dogs to chase away political thugs suspected to be loyal to the ruling All Progressive Party (APC),.

Also, police has shot one of the suspected thugs.

THISDAY gathered that the Ago Palace residents stood their ground to vote for the candidates of their choice.

While a police van filled with armed officers was seen driving off, the thug shot was left behind gasping for breath on the ground.

2:10pm

Former Osun Governor Gboyega Oyetola, casting his vote during the House of Assembly election, at his polling unit, Ward 01,

unit 10, Boripe Local Government, Irágbìjí, Saturday

2:00pm

Osinbajo, Abiodun, Adebutu, Others Vote, Laud Process

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other stakeholders have commended the organisation and process of the ongoing Governorship and House of Assembly election in Ogun State, describing it as improvement on the February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections.

The stakeholders, spoke shortly after casting their votes at their various units in Ogun State.

Osinbajo, who voted at VP Unit 14 Ward 1, Ikenne Local Government, described the process as very excellent in his own unit.

He said, “My own polling booth here is excellent and i think everything is peaceful and the whole process has been conducted very well and i just hope and pray that this is how it is being carried out across the nation. It has been very pleasant experience that i was able to cast my votes and also so many of us have been able to cast our votes.”

Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress, APC, voted at his Unit 3 Ward 1 in Regun area of Iperu town few minutes after 11.am while Oladipupo Adebutu voted at 10.59am at Ward 5, polling unit 4, Wesley Primary School Iperu.

Iperu is the home town of governor Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Adebutu, who is the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and main challenger of Gov. Abiodun in the governorship race.

Adebutu described the turnout of voters as impressive and expressed the hope that their expressed wishes would count at the end of the day.

Also, the Gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun state, Biyi Otegbeye, voted at about 10:01am at the State hospital, Ilaro, Ward 1, Unit 1, in Egbado South Local Government area of the state.

Otegbeye while speaking with journalists, commended the electoral process, saying that, it is an improvement on what was obtained during the last presidential election.

“To the glory of God, everything looks peaceful. Everybody is orderly and I can see the excitement and enthusiasm on people to cast their votes.

“The electoral officers are on duty, they are cautious and everything seems to be going on smoothly at this particular time.

“What I can see at this stage is that it is much more better than what we experienced during the Presidential election.

Otegbeye said he was however, optimistic of victory for himself and his party at the poll.

”I am expecting an overwhelming victory for myself and my party, the ADC”, he added

Also speaking, the newly elected senator for Ogun West, Solomon Adeola, commended the Saturday’s election process as a great improvement on the what obtained on February 25.

Meanwhile, former President Olusegun Obasanjo was conspicuously, absent at his Ward 6 Unit 22, Totoro Abeokuta North Local Government.

A media aide to the former president, Kehinde Akinyemi, said Obasanjo, has not been in Abeokuta, for over 10 days.

1:46pm

Sokoto PDP Guber Candidate Votes, Confident of Victory

The Governorship Candidate of PDP in Sokoto State, Mallam Saidu Umar has described the l governorship election as a seamless exercise. He made this known while exercising his franchise at Ubandoma Polling Unit 020, Sabon-titi, Kofar Atiku area of Sokoto.

Umar, while briefing newsmen immediately after casting his ballot, said “so far voting has been going on calmly, and peacefully in the area, and within the metropolitan areas.”

Commenting on the recently held Presidential and National Assembly elections, Mallam Umar described today’s leg of the election as relatively better than the previous one.

However, the PDP candidate said he remains upbeat about victory, when asked about his expectation at the end of the exercise.

“The PDP, God willing, is optimistic of victory in the election”, he said

He called on eligible voters to come out and vote, and also safeguard their votes.

1:36pm

Soludo Lauds INEC for Early Commencement of Voting in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for early commencement of the voting process in the state.

Soludo gave the commendation shortly after voting at Polling Unit 002 Ovuiyi Umueze, Isuofia, Aguata Council Area at 11:30 am

“From the information available to me, I have sampled views across the state and it seems to be going on fairly well in terms of deployment of logistics and early commencement of election.

“I think there is a great improvement compared to the previous election in terms of the arrival and deployment of materials. It seems to be going on well, relatively peaceful,” Soludo declared.

The governor, who expressed optimism that the will of the people will prevail, also said that the turnout of voters is low compared to the previous election and encouraged Anambra residents to step out and exercise their civic obligations by voting.

“Anyone who is in the queue before 2:00 pm, will be allowed to vote and your vote will count. We expect the finishing, collation and announcement of results to end with a flourish,” the governor concluded.

1:35pm

Tambuwal Votes, Confident of PDP’s Victory

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has voted at his polling unit.

Tambuwal who voted at his 033 polling unit, Kofar AJia Government Girls Day Secondary School, Tambuwal, a 11:30am was confident of the victory of PDP’s candidate Sa’aidu Umar.

He maintained that last month’s presidential and national assembly elections fell short of international electoral standard.

“Look at last election, no national assembly seat was declared in the state. How can 9 federal house of representatives and 3 senate seats be declared inconclusive?” he asked.

He noted that PDP was popular among the people of Sokoto state, stressing the people of the state will massively vote for the party.

He however commended INEC for improving on last election, noting that INEC officials arrived polling units early on Saturday compared to last election.

He urged l people of the state to come out en mass to cast their votes for the candidate of their choice, saying this election will define their future.

12:59pm

Emenike Votes, Confident of Victory, Lauds INEC for Improved Voting ProcessEmmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Ikechi Emenike, has expressed confidence in emerging victorious in the governorship contest.

“I’m confident of victory. You can see the mood of voters. We are looking forward to victory by the grace of God by tomorrow,” he said.

Emenike, who cast his vote in polling unit 11 Umukabia Okpuala at exactly 10:13a.m, told journalists that he was happy with the arrangements put on ground by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the voting process was going on smoothly.



“You can see that the BVAS is working well and I’m sure you can see that quite a lot of people are desirous to vote,” he said.

He advised the electorcal umpire “to ensure transparency and fairness to everybody”.

Meanwhile, the governorship and state assembly election has shown remarkable improvement on the part of INEC as deployment of election materials was done on time.

In most polling units monitored at Umuahia North and Umuahia South Local Governments that make up the capital city, voting started on or before 9.00am.

However, the enthusiasm of voters which manifested in the huge turnout of voters very early on voting day during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls was lacking this time around.

A senior citizen, Chief Orji Ukaonu, said that people have a sense of disappointment over the outcome of the presidential poll and it has dampened their enthusiasm for the governorship and state assembly elections.

“People were driven by the enthusiasm generated by the candidacy of Peter Obi and they trooped out in large numbers to their polling units as early as 6.30am.

“But after the result was announced, people were disappointed and unhappy. You can see the effect today as electoral officers are telling ones waiting for voters instead of the other way around,” he said.

But a party agent, who gave his name simply as Ukoha, said that it was expected that large number of voters would still turn out to vote “if they hear that the voting process is no more rigorous as it was during the presidential election”.

12:55pm

Buhari Votes, Says APC Will Triumph in Governorship, Assembly Polls

.Asks electorate to vote according to their conscience

.Osinbajo lauds voting process

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has predicted victory for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s Governorship and State of Assembly elections across the country.

According to him, Nigerians know the party “means what it says, and says what it means.’’

Speaking with newsmen on Saturday after casting his vote at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit, 003 in his country home Daura in Katsina state, the President said “I am sure we are going to win, again’’.

According to him: “Nigerians trust us because we mean what we say and say what we mean. We have maintained that trust. We told Nigerians that we will work for them, and we have done our best in education and health facilities, and Nigerians appreciate our efforts”.

The President urged the electorate to follow their conscience in choosing right leaders, both state executives and legislatures, admonishing that the era of vote buying had been diminished.

“I am aware that the money is not there like before for people to sway voters, like they used to do. And if they bring out money now, the people should pocket it, and still vote their conscience,’’ he said.

President Buhari noted that he was not surprised at the results of the Presidential elections on February 25, 2023, which saw Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerging as President-elect, since the APC campaigns were thorough, and detailed.

The President noted that the APC followed the constitutional procedure for the entire electoral process, choosing a party Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, who had served as a two-term Governor in Nasarawa State, and legislator in the Senate, with an experience that will secure the electoral value and relevance of the party.

On deepening of democratic culture and rising awareness among Nigerians, President Buhari said the media had played a major role in empowering people with information on their rights, and providing a platform for voters to challenge leaders on promises and records.

His words: “The media is doing very well in creating awareness and enabling the right conversation. You can hear the tough questions for leaders during interviews on TV, radio and other platforms, and the journalists always press for answers”.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, on Saturday voted at the Egunrege Polling Unit 14, Ward 1 in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

Osinbajo and his wife arrived the polling unit, got accredited and proceeded to cast their votes at exactly 10:34 am.

Speaking afterwards with journalists, the Vice President said “from here at my own polling unit, it is excellent. The whole process has been conducted very well and I just hope and pray that this is how it is being carried out across the nation.

“It has been a very pleasant experience. I am glad that I am able to cast my votes and so many others who want to cast their votes have been able to do so,” he added.

12:53pm

Obi Votes, Laments Vote Buying, Apathy

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has voted at his Amatutu polling unit in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Obi, who cast his vote at about 11.20am, lamented that Nigeria has returned to the era of transactional politics, saying that the ongoing election is witnessing vote buying.

Obi also lamented the low turnout of voters in the state.

He said this may be because the people have lost interest in the system.

12:36am

No Police Presence in Most Zamfara Polling Units, PDP Alleges

The Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party has said that there is zero police presence in most of the polling units across the state.

The party in a statement through the Dauda Lawal Media Office, Saturday in Gusau, stated that elections were yet to commence in many polling units in the state.

The governorship elections were expected to commence early Saturday.

Though in some states, concerns heightened over alleged moves by governors to rig the elections by all means possible.

The statement read: “It is worrisome the situation in Zamfara State at the moment, because elections are yet to commence in most of the polling units across the state.

“The Police that is expected to provide security for INEC officials, election materials, and voters are nowhere to be found.

“The Zamfara State PDP is worried and believes that this is a plan by the state government to resort to extra-judicial means to compromise the process.

“There is already information of thugs attacking voters in Gummi, Zurmi, Bungudu, Mafara, and Shinkafi Local Government Areas.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to call the Zamfara state commissioner of police to order. The police should be neutral, not partisan.

“It is only the security operatives that can thwart the plan to further compromise the electoral officers, thus making the falsification of results much easier than it was in the previous exercise.”

12:20pm

Low Turnout as Enugu Residents Elect Gov, State Assembly Members

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Residents of Enugu State appear to have lost hope and interest in the conduct of elections given the low turnout of voters that is currently being experienced at the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections.

This is unlike the last Presidential and National Assembly elections during which residents of the State trooped out in large numbers to vote, despite threats of sit at home.

Recall that in some polling units where voting materials did not arrive on time, voters waited for several hours just to exercise their rights.

However, while voting materials arrived on time today and voting commenced early enough, it was noticed in some of the polling units visited that the turnout was poor.

At the Central Primary School Ugwuaji and Afor Market Square Polling units, accreditation and voting started at 9am. But only a few voters turnout out. The story is the same across some polling units across the state.

It was also noticed that unlike in the last election when residents stayed back in their numbers to count their votes, most of them were leaving as soon as they cast their votes.

At the Central Primary School Ugwuaji and Afor Market Square, party agents who spoke to this reporter said that the low turnout being experienced was as a result of the outcome of the last presidential and national assembly election.

“The outcome of the presidential election, particularly, was not what the citizens expected, one of them said. ” And that is why most of them have decided to stay back since their votes will not count,”.

Some of those who voted in the last election but didn’t turn up for the state elections also told this reporter that they had lost hope and trust in the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to conduct free and fair polls.

As at the time of this report, voting was still ongoing and no violence has been recorded yet.

11:27am

Heavy Security as Voting Commences in Lagos

Segun James

Amidst heavy security, voting has commenced in Lagos.

The President -elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was one of the early voters as he voted at his Alausa, Ikeja polling unit at about 09.40 am.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has just voted.

THISDAY Correspondent, who visited Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Agege-Motor Road, Oshodi, Mushin and Lagos Island noticed heavy security presence, made up of men of the Nigerian Army at known flashpoints along the axis.

The soldiers were moving in armoured trucks.

11:23am

Tinubu Votes Amid Heavy Security

President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu voted at 9.35 a.m. at Unit 085, Ward 03, Alausa, Ikeja amid tight security in the Governorship/National Assembly elections on Saturday.

Tinubu was accompanied by his wife, Oluremi and the Lagos Market leader, Chief Folashade Ojo.

Mr Dele Alake, his Media Spokesman, told journalists after he voted that the president-elect will not be able to grant interviews till later in the evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that barriers were used to demarcate the unit into sections and designated areas for voters, journalists and security operatives which is different from the previous situation.

NAN recalls that during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Feb. 25, hundreds of journalists and party supporters struggled to capture Tinubu’s arrival and voting.

INEC officials were early and had completely set up before 8 a.m.

At exactly 8.30 a.m, Miss Adebola Adeniyi, the Assistant Presiding Officer III, made announcement, showed empty ballot boxes and the BVAS Machine and read out the election guidelines.

She said 324 voters registered in the unit.

A combined team of Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, DSS, FRSC and Nigeria Immigration Service were on ground.

The heads of the various security organisations, including the commissioner of police inspected and patrolled the area before the arrival and departure of the president-elect. (NAN)

11:16am

Large Turnout, Tight Security as Plateau Goes to Poll



Electoral officers in most polling units across Plateau conducted peaceful accreditations of voters and voting amid huge turnout of voters on Saturday for the state governorship and House of Assembly elections.

However, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voters’ turnout was poor in Jos North Local Government when accreditations and voting had begun in other polling stations.

Some polling units in Kugiya, Bukuru and Dadin Kowa, in Jos-South began accreditations and votings immediately it was official time for the exercise.

The residents in Jos obeyed the restriction directive as most streets in the metropolis were deserted, no traffic and shops were locked up during the elections.

Most voters commended the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for arriving in polling stations promptly.

Voting began as scheduled in polling units 028 (Gut), 024 (Shaka) and 017 (Air force Primary School) all in old Airport Road amid tight security

Polling units in Kugiya, Bukuru Lowcost and Dadinkowa were set up before 8 a.m. awaiting the official time of 8.30 a.m. to begin accreditations.

The Presiding Officer in charge of polling unit 032, in Bukuru Lowcost , Mr Okoi Nsa, said that he and his team arrived as early as 7.15 a.m. to set up the place.

Similarly, the Presiding Officer in charge of polling unit 048, Dadinkowa, Miss Blessing Edoh, said that she was at the station as early as 6.30 a.m. to forestall a repeat of the incidence that occurred during the presidential and national assembly elections.

In polling units 043 and 006 at Kugiya, Jos South, as the polling units were set and the officers in charge were seen addressing the electorate before the commencement of the voting exercise.

Some of the electorate who spoke with NAN expressed satisfaction on the prompt arrival of the INEC officials, noting that this would enable the electorate to cast their votes within the stipulated time.

Mrs Garos Pam, an electorate, commended the INEC officials for coming out early as this has enabled her to cast her vote in good time.

Another voter, Mr Moses Bitrus, said that because the exercise commenced in time, he spent less than 10 minutes to cast his vote.

Miss Jummai Dalyop, said that the process this time was less cumbersome as compared to that of the presidential elections.

Another electorate, Mrs Joy Jacob said that this process would enable every eligible3 voter to cast their vote as the officials arrived early and the process was better.(NAN)

11:13am

Awka Records Poor Voters Turnout

Turnout of voters in most polling units in Awka and environs for the March 18 State House of assembly election was very low, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Correspondent of NAN who visited some polling units within Awka township reports that electoral officials arrived before 8a.m. in most of the units.

The polling units visited include Awka South Aroma 1, PU. 002, Aroma 2, 008, Aroma 3, PU.007, Amudo Hall 2, PU 009, Ukwuorji 5, PU. 006, and Ogbugbankwa PU. 011.

Also at Adabebe Amawbia Polling units 1 and 2 Polling, Agu Awka 09 polling units 005 and 0012, the turnout was low, there were presence of security operatives and party agents.

Pastor Emeka Okoli, a voter at Aroma Awka 1 told NAN that the poor turnout was due to the poor handling of the Feb. 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

“As you can see many people are not here now, by this time during the last election, more than 150 people were already here.

“For people to show up in their numbers in future elections, INEC must make sure they stick to the rules”, he said.(NAN)

11:10am

APC, PDP Agents Kick as Materials Arrive Bauchi Ward Late

Agents of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, decried late arrival of INEC officials and materials at Haruna Memorial Primary School ward 029,

The ward is in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi state.

Speaking with newsmen, Mouktar Gidado, the PDP observer at the polling unit said he arrived at the venue exactly at 8am when election materials should have arrived.

“However, I don’t know why the materials arrived at 9:20am and voting has not yet commenced though the electoral officers are on ground now.

“I want to appeal to INEC that there should be a departure from late arrival of election materials. It is 9:30am and voters are still waiting”, he said.

Gidado, who is also the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State , said apart from the late arrival of election materials, everything was going on smoothly at the polling unit.

Also speaking, Abdullahi Gidado, the All Progressives Congress (APC) party agent at the polling unit, decried the late arrival of election materials.

He said some voters wanted to return home but he convinced them to stay.

“We have been waiting since 8am and they arrived at 9:20am. We hope that the election will commence soon as they have already set up the polling unit.

“Apart from the fact that INEC officials arrived late, there is no other issue here,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at 10am, election had not commenced at the polling unit. (NAN)

11:08am

Voting Starts Early in Nasarawa

Election officials arrived early for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in Motor Park 001 and 002 Polling Units Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA), Nasarawa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the polling units visited by its Correspondent, accreditation and voting began simultaneously at exactly 9:08am.

NAN also reports that Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived most polling units around 8:30am and set up the place for voting.

Security agencies such as Nigeria Police, Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were present at the polling units to ensure security and to check vote buying. (NAN).

11:02am

Materials Arrive, Voting Commences Early In Eket

Electoral materials arrived early in polling units in some parts of Eket Local Government Area of the state for governorship and House Assembly elections.

Mr Solomon Daudo, Polling Officer said that electoral materials arrived at Unit 18 one of the wards in Ward 4 Urban, Primary School Atai Ndon at7:20 a.m on Saturday

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wards 4 Urban comprises five units which are units 3, 4, 17, 18 and 19.

Daudo said that everything was in place, as they were waiting for INEC authorisation to commence the election.

Mrs Dorathy Imoh, the polling officer said that electoral materials arrived polling units at 7:30 a.m.

She also that the security officers and party agents of different political parties were all on ground.

Mr Joseph Ekaette, Senior Polling Officer, (SPO) said electoral materials arrived Registration Area Technical Support (RATECH) centre Ikot Ibiok last night and distributed the materials before 7:30 a.m.

NAN reports that voting later commenced by 8:30 a.m. (NAN)

10:58am

Large Voter Turn-Out in Kano Amidst Tight Security



A huge turnout of voters is being witnessed in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Kano as people troop out to exercise their franchise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voters, especially in parts of Municipal and Nasarawa Local Government Areas thronged their polling units as early as 7 a.m.

The election personnel and materials also arrived as early as 8 a.m. to various polling centres especially at the Emir’s Palace, Kwalli Police Station, School For Arabic Studies and the Old Kano State Library.

Other polling units that witnessed the development were those located in Gidan Makama Primary School, Unguwar Gini Comprehensive Health Centre, Magwan Primary School and Government Junior Secondary School, Race Course.

Similarly, security was tight in all the areas visited with military personnel, the Police, Civil Defence, FRSC and other operatives manning major streets and screening people as they approached the polling stations. There was also compliance to the order restricting movement of unauthorized vehicles in the city with the streets virtually deserted.

Shops, shopping malls, restaurants and other places of human endeavour remained closed in compliance with the police order.

NAN also observed that voter turnout was impressive as people came out early to cast their votes under a conducive atmosphere. (NAN)

10:55am

Large Turnout of Voters in Mafa, Zulum’s Hometown



There is large turnout of voters in Mafa, hometown of Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, as accreditation and voting in the March 18 governorship/state assembly elections start.

Mafa is the headquarters of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno, about 35km from Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent monitoring the exercise ine Mafa, reports that accreditation and voting started on time in most polling units in the town.

Some of the voters who spoke to NAN said the turnout was unprecedented compared to the last election because of improved mobilisation.

Bulama Abubakar, said after casting his vote that ”we trooped out to cast our votes in support of our son, Prof. Zulum because he is seeking reelection.”

He commended the early arrival of officials and election materials at many polling units in the town which he said was a big improvement to the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Also, Aisha Modu and Mustafa Lawan, said the large turnout was in solidarity for their son.

NAN correspondent who also monitored the exercise in Jere Local Government Area, however, reports that many voters were still waiting for arrival of officials and materials in some polling units in the area.

“It is already 9.30 a.m. but we are still waiting for the officials to come,” said Abubakar Ibrahim, a voter at a polling unit in Mairi ward of Jere LGA. (NAN)

10:49am

Police Arrest Armed Thugs in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested five persons suspected to be thugs, mobilized to disrupt elections in the state.

According to a short text message from the command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the men were arrested in Ihiala, with four pump action rifles recovered from them.

Ikenga said: “Five armed thugs were arrested in Ihiala and four pump actions recovered.”

CP Aderemi Adeoye, who is heading the command’s personnel on election duty, was also quoted to have said that thuggery will not be allowed during the election.

10:09am

Go Out and Vote, Adeleke Calls on Osun Residents

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has called on residents of the state to go out and cast their vote, assuring them of safety and security.

Speaking early Saturday morning at his country home in Ede, the governor said:

“You are still at home? Come out now and use your PVC as a democrat. It is safe outside. Exercise your right to vote and be voted for.

“Don’t be scared to abandon your right to vote. Security agencies are in top form to ensure that your vote and my vote count. I have issued relevant directives to service commanders to secure lives and properties as we all vote today.

“I need you good people of Osun State to vote massively. If you love democracy and good governance, stand up now and face your polling units.”

10:03am

High Turn-out of Voters in Osogbo Metropolis

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

There is high turn-out of voters in the governorship and state Assembly elections in Osogbo metropolis in Osun State, while security personnel are also present to maintain law and order.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Musbaudeed Ayodele Kusamotu, who spoke with THISDAY, urged the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free and fair polls.

He advised voters to be mature in the course of the exercise and avoid trouble.

Voting is already in progress in some wards with security personnel on ground to provide adequate security for voters.

Some of the wards visited are wards 3 unit 8 in Osogbo Local Government, wards 3 unit 3 Agana in Olorunda Local Government, Ward 1 Ataoja A, unit, polling unit 3 and ward 4 Fagbewesa, Osogbo.

9:42am

Low Turnout of Voters in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

There is a low turnout of voters in Anambra State in 5oday Assembly election, compared to the large number of people that thronged polling centres for the Presidential election three weeks ago.

Polling centres visited in Awka, the state capital, showed near empty units as staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, sat idly.

At Aroma junction 1, polling unit 008, Awka South Local Government Area, as at 9:20pm, only six persons had been able to vote, despite the commencement of voting at 8:30am, and the swiftness of the BVAS machines.

A voter, Mrs Chika Ndu told our correspondent that: “People are not coming out because they feel their votes may not count because of what happened last three weeks.

“It will take a level of enlightenment for people to accept to come out, because they believe their votes will not count.

“I cannot believe that this same place where I found it difficult to cast my vote last three weeks, I can just come in and in less than three minutes, I had cast my vote.”

Another respondent, a journalist, Mr Damian Egwuonwu, said: “I think it is early, people will still come out.”

9:35am

Polling Units Open Early in Minna

* Agents absent in centres visited

* Poor voter turnout

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC opened the various polling units in Minna the Niger state as early as 8am.

However party agents were absent at the polling units visited as at 8:45am, resulting in polling not commencing.

At Umoru Audi primary school, polling officials arrived at 8am to set up for the election with only about 10 voters around.

All party agents were absent at the unit, so polling could not start .

“We are waiting for the agents, even if we have one agent we will start, Aliyu, a polling official said.

In other areas, polling started at 8.30am but with few voters on the queue.

THISDAY observed non compliance with restriction of movements ordered by the police.

9:31am

Voting Commences in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Voting has started in Anambra State for the House of Assembly elections.

Polling centres visited by THISDAY within Awka, the state capital showed that as early as 8:30am, most of the centres visited had started voting.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner Mrs Elizabeth Agwu had in a press conference on Friday said that the commission was ready, and that voting would start early.

Observation also showed that the BVAS had been very swift in capturing voters.

8:47am

Accreditation, Voting Commence in Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Voters in Sokoto State came out as early as 6am in to queue at polling units as they awaited the arrival of electoral officials.

Accreditation and voting commenced at 8am

at Gwiwa extension, behind Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, College of Administration .

A voter Murtala Yakubu told our correspondent that he was eager to elect who will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

8:42am

INEC Disowns Fake ID for Security Personnel on Election Duty



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has distanced itself from a fake identify card for security personnel on election duty.

The commission did this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja.

Okoye said INEC’s attention had been drawn to an identity card for security personnel bearing the name and logo of the Commission with the inscription “Complete Access” boldly written in red at the bottom of it.

“We wish to state categorically that the identity card did not emanate from the Commission. Identity cards for security personnel on election duty were issued by the security agencies and not the Commission.

“Anyone bearing an identity card allegedly issued by the Commission for security personnel can only be on illegal duty. Such a person is liable to arrest and prosecution.

“The public Is alerted to this diabolical action of some misdirected elements and to report any such person to the security agencies,” Okoye said.(NAN)

7:03am

Tension As 28 States Elect Governors

•Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Oyo, Sokoto, Delta, Rivers, Benue, Plateau are battle grounds

•993 state assembly seats also to be filled today

•INEC promises uploading of results from polling units to Result Viewing Portal real time

Ahamefula Ogbu



Voters in 28 states across Nigeria will today file out to elect governors who will run their affairs for the next four years, effective May 29.

There will also be voting into 993 state assembly seats across the 36 states of the federation in this rescheduled governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), after a slipshod performance at the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25, largely due to failure to transmit and collate results electronically as assured, promised an improved performance today.

INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu vowed that today’s polls will be free and fair.

Yakubu urged parties and candidates to speak to their agents and supporters to see the elections as a contest and not war and to “refrain from acts of violence that may mar the elections or compromise the security of our personnel, observers, the media and service providers.”

By yesterday morning, INEC had concluded the distribution of sensitive materials for the governorship and house of assembly elections to all the wards.

INEC Promises to Upload Results Real Time

Yesterday, INEC gave an insight into how polling unit results will be transmitted during today’s governorship elections.

The Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, while speaking on Arise News said “the law as of today prescribes a dual mode of either transmission of results or transfer of results.”

He said when polls closed at the level of the various units, the Presiding Officer who superintended the polling unit would enter the scores of the various political parties in form EC8A which is the polling unit level result.

“The PO will sign that particular result sheet and stamp it, the PU agent or party agent if available will also countersign and copies will be given to them and the police.

“That original result is what will be scanned and uploaded to our INEC Result Viewing Portal for public viewing. Not only that, the accreditation data that has arisen from that polling unit will also be uploaded, but the physical result and the BVAS itself will also be taken to the Registration Area Collation centre,” said Okoye.

According to him, the Collation Officer will have the benefit of seeing the original results and the BVAS itself and have the benefit of looking at the accreditation data as transmitted, and the result sheet as transmitted from the polling unit.

“That is the dual mode which the law has prescribed for the commission and that is the mode that we’re going to use for the purpose of this election,” said Okoye.

Speaking on real-time IREV delivery on Saturday, Okoye said results would be transmitted as soon as the polls closed from various polling units.

“The commission is determined to improve on its previous performance. What we have done is to learn valuable lessons from previous elections that we conducted, and we’re going to put those lessons into our planning purposes and processes, and into our deployment purposes,” Okoye said.

On INEC’s readiness, he said, “In all the states of the federation, both the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines and all the sensitive election materials have left the Central Bank and the various state offices of the federation.

“We want to ensure that all polling units open on time. Secondly, we made sure that we reconfigured all the BVAS that will be used for this particular election in terms of making sure that the BVAS perform optimally and also making sure that some of the challenges we had in the previous elections do not reoccur.”

Police Pledge Tight Security

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, is deploying over 400,000 officers and men for today’s operation.

Baba, who urged voters to come out and vote without fear, promised tight security.

He has also ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on Saturday in all states where elections will be conducted.

Baba said those on essential services such as officials of INEC, electoral observers, accredited media and observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, amongst others are exempted from the restriction.

He noted that the directive excludes the Federal Capital Territory, as no election is being conducted therein.

The IGP reiterated the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election.

State-established and owned security outfits/organizations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.

The IGP has also extended additional human and logistic support to police commands and formations across the country for effective election security management today.

The additional support includes the deployment of personnel, operational vehicles, non-lethal weapons, personal protective equipment (body armour), and anti-riot equipment among others.

Gubernatorial Battlegrounds

Abia State

It’s a three-horse race in God’s own State. Incumbent Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of the PDP is pushing for his former Chief of Staff, Okey Ahiwe to succeed him.

This appears to be in danger because of Ikpeazu’s poor performance in the last eight years.

The bad situation is at a boiling point in this state. Teachers and civil servants are owed backlog of salaries, pensioners not paid, tertiary institutions losing accreditation, and all forms of development arrested, while political office holders and their families flourish.

This anger of the masses has already claimed the ambition of the Ikpeazu who desired to retire to the Senate but was trounced at the polls.

The PDP has Alex Otti of the LP and Ikechi Emmenike of the APC to contend with. The LP has upset the apple cart in several states and Otti who is riding the crest of the euphoria appears set to clinch the prize in Abia State. Emmenike of the APC will no doubt give him a good fight. It’s too close to call here.

Enugu State

The state parades an array of strong contestants with front runners being Peter Mbah of PDP, Chijioke Edeoga of Labour Party and Frank Nweke of APGA.

Mbah enjoys a broad spectrum of support from political bigwigs in the state and with the state treasury at his disposal, being the candidate of the sitting governor and the state being a PDP state for long, Mbah who also parades a personal war chest will give a good fight.

However, Edeoga of the Labour Party might ride on the back of the tsunami sweeping through the political space, added to the sympathy of having their senatorial candidate murdered, to clinch the coveted seat, especially as the Labour Party is wearing the messianic toga now.

Frank Nweke, who even some “Obidients” favour because of his past records, is also a strong contender which also makes the state a battleground, especially as the state is known for its violent disposition of some old politicians. Allegations of arms stockpiling is already rife and it will be a tough fight between PDP struggling to retain the state and LP/APGA bent on wresting it from them.

Kano State

This is an APC state with a gladiator in the person of Rabiu Kwankwaso that has moved to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of APC, though none of them is on the ballot.

While Kwankwaso who swept the presidential ballot in Kano is supporting Abba Yusuf, Ganduje is backing Yusuf Gawuna.

The candidates of the governor and Kwankwaso are not only contesting but there is an ego war of who has the bragging rights over the state. Kano State is too close to call. The prize can go either way.

Benue State

There is a marked departure from the past as a Catholic Priest, Father Hyacinth Alia, contesting under the APC, survived all intrigues to hold on to the ticket, while Herman Hembe latching on to the Labour Party’s acceptance to struggle to be elected governor to succeed Samuel Ortom, one of the G5 governors that bloodied the nose of their party over power shift to the South.

Ortom, who lost his senatorial election, would strive to ensure his candidate of the PDP, Titus Uba wins, so there won’t be a double loss of his seat and that of his successor. Allegations of arming youths to steal mandates are rife in Benue. It’s a three-horse race here and too close to call.

Ebonyi State

Since Governor Dave Umahi moved over to the APC on account of complaints of inequity in PDP, Ebonyi was suddenly racked by spates of violence and the governor is one to ram through his wish on issues of interest.

So, it is expected that he may, against all odds, do everything he can to deliver Mr. Francis Nwifuru to succeed him.

Umahi however has Chief Francis Odii of the PDP to contend with in a predominantly PDP State before Umahi jumped ship.

On the shadows to spring surprises might be Labour Party’s candidate, Chief Edward Nkwegu who is riding on the back of Peter Obi and his Obidients. As usual, violence will make or mar the outcome of the contest. Nwifuru of the APC may pick this ticket.

Rivers State

Old rivalries have been rekindled as former governor Rotimi Amaechi and incumbent Governor Nyesom Wike have squared up again with their support for candidates of their parties and brickbats are flying, often leaving issues to attack personalities.

Wike is pushing Similaye Fubara for his party, PDP, which he had campaigned vigorously against in the presidential election over the sharing of party positions, while Amaechi came back in full force leading the campaigns for APC, which fortune had dwindled with exit of many members over choice of candidates, with his candidate, Tonye Cole.

The presidential election saw a lot of violence when their direct interests were not at stake, and this signposts what will happen today. Candidates were attacked with dynamites and guns during campaigns so worse would be expected today as Wike will struggle to break the jinx of Rivers State governors not being able to determine their successors.

Senator Magnus Abe of Social Democratic Party (SDP) is also in the race and can make the contest to go anyplace.

Oyo State

It is going to be a straight battle between incumbent Seyi Makinde of PDP and Teslim Folarin of APC.

Makinde, being a G5 member that dared the party, is not enjoying the backing of some of Oyo PDP big wigs.

Even with being an incumbent, with some of the parties collapsing their structure for him, Makinde still does not have that edge. Folarin is looking good for the Oyo State governorship.

Plateau State

With Governor Simon Lalong’s failure to grab his senatorial seat, his quest to determine who takes over from him has become a serious agenda.

So far, his candidate, Dr. Nantwe Yilwada of the APC has Caleb Muftwang of PDP and Yohanna Margif of Labour Party to slug it out with, given their performances during the presidential elections. Margif has been bogged down by court orders which were cleared a few days ago.

With the backing of the incumbent governor, APC will strive to retain the state which has been a core PDP state till Lalong took it to APC.

Also, the general acceptance of the Labour Party in Plateau and the performance of its presidential candidate in the last election may throw up some upsets in favour of the Labour Party. Muftwang looks determined to return Plateau to the PDP. But anything can still happen in Plateau State today.

Lagos State

The loss of Lagos by the APC to little known LP in the Presidential election threw up a gamut of variables which sent strategists hurrying back to the drawing board.

Whereas Lagos was seen as tug of war between the APC and their usual PDP, what could be a rib excised from PDP ended up causing an upset that has made the poster boy of Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to start losing sleep due to the possibility of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the LP upstaging him.

This factor has seen a flurry of activities in churches, football stunts and visits to places that ordinarily would not be contemplated.

Later statements by Rhodes-Vivour that he was going to open the account books of Lagos for people to see how funds of the state had been applied will definitely lead to a do or die contest. Moreso, when it comes with the threat that may smear reputations. The heat is already on in the state with threats of Oro cult and warnings to non-Yorubas not to rock the boat.

Delta State

As for Delta State, apart from being the sitting Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa was also Atiku’s running mate, and the least expected from him was to deliver maximum votes in the Presidential election. However, he managed to garner 161,600 votes, trailing the LP by a distance.

Okowa will be fighting today to take his preferred candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, to the Delta State Government House, Asaba.

Apart from the rising popularity of the Labour Party, Okowa also has the candidate of the APC and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege to contend with.

With PDP chieftains, including the former governor of the state, James Ibori, and Senator James Manager both working at cross purposes with the Okowa administration, it would be interesting to see which of the parties have the last laugh today. It’s a three-horse here.

Sokoto State

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State may have won the North-west state for Atiku and his PDP in the February 25 presidential election. Yet, a dark cloud of uncertainty hangs over the governorship election. Today’s voting will be a keenly contested poll between Saidu Umar of the PDP and the APC’s Ahmad Aliyu. The race is too close to call in Sokoto State.

Kaduna State

In Kaduna State, Governor Nasir el-rufai will require a miracle to determine his successor.

El-rufai and the APC were badly trounced in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections by the PDP, making today’s election a tough one for his favoured Ubah Sani. Isah Ashiru of the PDP will give el-rufai’s man a good run for his money. Victory can go either way. The race is too close to call in Kaduna State.