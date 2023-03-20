Kano Imposes Dusk-to-dawn Curfew over Poll Results

The Kano State Government has imposed a dawn-to-dusk curfew to avoid a breakdown of law and order following tensions generated from the collation of results of the governorship and state Assembly elections.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

He said the decision was to prevent hoodlums from causing chaos in the already tensed situation.

The commissioner called on people in the state to remain indoors as security agents would not spare anyone or group bent on causing trouble.

NAN reported that the Independent National Electoral Commissiom (INEC) had declared Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in the state after beating the Deputy Governor, Gawuna at the poll.

The results have generated tension in the state, prompting the government’s proactive measure to avert chaos.

( NAN)