International Breweries Harps on Promoting  Diversity, Inclusion in Businesses

Kayode Tokede

The Managing Director, International Breweries Plc, Mr. Carlos Continho has expressed that the breweries maker is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in all aspects of business for men and women, most especially in the technology sector.

Speaking recently at the company’s 2023 International Women’s Day with a theme “What the tech?: Gender inclusivity in the workplace” in Lagos, he said the company is proud to have many talented men and women who are making significant contributions to technological advancement.

In line with this year’s global campaign theme, “Embrace Equity,” the event had activities and a panel of discussion that comprises women experts from the tech space.

In his opening remarks, Continho said, “We are also proud of the women who are making headway in various fields such as data analysis software development, cybersecurity experts, and technology professionals,” he said.

He stated that, “On this International Women’s Day, I want to salute all women who are making a difference, most especially in tech. Your passion, creativity and perseverance inspire us all and we are proud to stand with you in your search for excellence.”

The keynote speaker, Founder of Main Street Technologies and Chief Executive Officer of Main One Cable, Funke Opeke said the 2023 theme for International Women’s Day is about embracing equity and driving equity, gender equity with innovation and tech.

According to her, “I believe that there is a tremendous opportunity for women in tech today with the various modes of work where we have the flexibility, rules of engagement, platforms and tremendous growth and value creation which I benefitted from being a part of.