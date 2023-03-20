Hallmark HMO Collaborates to Discount Cervical Cancer Screening Kits

Hallmark Health Services Limited (Hallmark HMO) is collaborating with an organisation that has a network of pharmaceutical outlets to provide heavily discounted Cervical cancer screening kits for women to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

The kits, discounted by 80 per cent off the usual price, were made available for females of associated companies and other clients during the week of the celebration while the offer remains open till later in March.

The International Women’s Day annual event sets out, in the usual manner, to celebrate women all around the world and make them aware that they have the same right as men in all aspects of life.

The theme for this year’s celebration is DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality and advocates for embracing Equity in the use of technology by males and females.

The Managing Director/CEO of Hallmark HMO, Mrs Oladotun Adeogun expressed her belief in equity also in technological tools deployment.

According to her, “We believe that a woman should be given equal opportunity to advance her career and should be supported by enabling systems and work tools that recognise the value she is bringing.”

She added that the company embarked on the discounted cervical cancer screening as a CSR initiative to ensure that women are in the best state of health and the International Women’s Day Celebration presents a good opportunity to do that.

Hallmark HMO has embarked on commendable projects in recent times, including a Stakeholders’ Engagement which drew key participants from the Health Sector, and also the Annual Collaboration with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for the donation of blood during the World Blood Donor days.