  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

Gov Zulum Reelected in Borno

Nigeria | 21 mins ago

The Returning Officer,  Prof. Jude Rabo, while announcing the result, said Zulum of All Progressives  Congress (APC) pulled 545, 542  votes to  defeat his closest rival, Mohammed Jajari of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who got 82,147 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  reports that Zulum was reelected on the platform of APC defeating other 11 contestants in the race.

NAN also reports that all the 28 House of Assembly seats in Borno were won by APC, with the incumbent Speaker of the assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan ( APC-Guzamala) who is the longest serving speaker winning for the fifth time.(NAN)

