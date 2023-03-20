  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

APC’s Umar Bago Wins Niger Guber Election 

* PDP Campaign Spokesman Quits Politics

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

All Progressives Congress candidate in Saturday’s governorship election in Niger state Alhaji Umar Mohammed Bago has been declared the winner of the contest.

Bago, a member of the House of Representatives polled 469,896 votes to defeat his closest  challenger Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi of the Peoples Democractic who scored  387,476 votes.

The Labour Party candidate Mr Joshua Bawa recorded 3,415 votes and the New Nigerian Political Party candidate Alhaji Ibrahim Sokodeke 3378 votes.

With his victory announced  by the INEC   returning officer, Professor  Clement Allawa, Deputy Vice Chancellor University of Abuja, Bago will become the 7th Civilian governor of the state after Alhaji Mohammed  Awwal Ibrahim,  Alhaji Musa Mohammed Inuwa, Engineer Abdullahi Abdul Kure, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu and current Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Meanwhile, the Director of Communications of the Isah Liman Kantigi Campaign Organisation Alhaji Mohammed Yahaya  Usman on Sunday quit politics.

Yahaya Usman  in a statement made available to THISDAY said he took the action for personal reasons. 

The statement reads: “Either way it goes I have come full circle, I suspend my membership of partisan politics, I am now neutral.

“I wish to focus on developing businesses with my social life with everyone

“Those very close to me know about this plan long ago

“I wish everyone the best in life.”

