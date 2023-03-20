Adebayo, Arise Mourn Egbeyemi, Express Shock over Former Deputy Gov’s Death

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado



The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo and Former Senator, Ayo Arise have mourned the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Bisi Egbeyemi.

Specifically, Adebayo, described as shocking the death of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ekiti State.

Also, Arise, who commiserated with the immediate families of the deceased, the former of Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and the incumbent Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, pointed out that the late politician paid his dues as a committed party leader of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which he served in various capacities the most recent being his chairmanship of the party’s Reconciliation Committee after the last governorship primary.

In a statement by Adebayo’s media aide, Ifedayo Sayo, the Minister said the death of Egbeyemi was not only a personal loss but that of the entire state as the deceased served the state with utmost honesty and dedication to duty in all political appointments held by him.

He described the deceased as a pillar of support for the APC in the state, saying the party has lost a dependable leader who would do everything for the good of all.

He commiserated with the State Governor, Oyebanji, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti and the APC on the irreparable loss.

He said Egbeyemi left behind a mark of service that generations unborn would continue to emulate

He urged the family of the departed APC chieftain to take heart and be consoled that their patriarch would always be remembered for good by the people of the state.

Senator Arise in his condolence message equally described late politician as an elder statesman with passion for the development of Ekiti.

“Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi was a great party leader with passion for the development of Ekiti State, a man of repute and well respected Ado Ekiti Son. He was an experienced politician, administrator and elder statesman whose wisdom and wealth of experience will greatly be missed,” Arise added.

Arise further remarked that the deceased was a peace maker, man of wisdom, a bridge builder, a pillar of support and a formidable figure in the politics of Ado Ekiti, adding that his service to Ekiti as Attorney General and Deputy Governor shall remain shining examples for the younger generation to build upon.

The APC chieftain who prayed God Almighty to give his family and the entire state the fortitude to bear the loss, specifically commiserated with the former Governor, Dr Fayemi and Governor Oyebanji as well the government of Ekiti.