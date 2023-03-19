Tony Elumelu: A Glittering Star in Business Firmament @60

Acclaimed literary giant, Prof. Femi Osofisan, aptly titled one of his award-winning plays, “Birthdays Are Not for Dying.”

Indeed, birthdays are for the living and the man currently enjoying the gift of life is

the world class economist and banking wizard, Tony Elumelu. The quintessential banker will join the diamond club next Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

As gathered by Society Watch, the Delta State-born would use the occasion to celebrate talents. A source hinted at his plan to empower more youths through his Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF).

For a man who is not a king, but lives a kingly life, nothing short of commendations and eulogies will be literally poured on him by those who have encountered him in one form or the other. Elumelu no doubt has been a source of inspiration to many and helped others fulfill their dreams through TEF.

Since he made his mark in the nation’s financial sector, Elumelu has risen to become a glittering star in the business firmament. He is the brains behind Heirs Holdings and set up the Tony Elumelu Foundation after quitting UBA in 2010.

The vision, according to him, was “to prove that the African private sector can itself be the primary generator of economic development.” The Foundation is charged with the mission of driving Africa’s economic development by enhancing the competitiveness of the African private sector. As a premier pan-African-focused not-for-profit institution, the Tony Elumelu Foundation is dedicated to the promotion and celebration of entrepreneurship and excellence in business leadership across the continent. This he has achieved in a great