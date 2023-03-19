Senator Orji Uzoh Kalu Soars Higher

Wonder if anyone can fault his description as a man born under the lucky star. He embraced success early in life, long before when many of his age mates were still oblivious to what their destiny had in stock for them. But the crowning glory was when, by providence, he was elected governor of Abia State at 39. His success story, in the past years, is attributed to hard work, dedication, perseverance and goodwill.

OUK as fondly called by admirers is a trailblazer in whatever he does. Since winning his election into the senate in 2019, he has once again become a reference point and a colossus in the game today. He is also a force to be reckoned with in the nation’s political circle.

Unlike many of his colleagues that have suffered serious eclipse in their political life, he continues to soar higher and becomes a recurring decimal in the nation’s political circle.

Senator Kalu has made giant strides in the legislative practice to affirm his first-among-equal status. It was gathered that he sponsored 51 bills and 28 motions, making him the highest-rated among lawmakers from Abia state and one of the best-performing and highly regarded senators in the country.

Not only that, Kalu’s immense contribution to the infrastructural development of his Senatorial District, Abia North during his first four years in office, cannot be quantified. He has undertaken several projects in that region such as the construction of roads, and the renovation of schools and hospitals. Other projects include the installation of street lights, sinking boreholes, supply of equipment to local farmers, and processing machines for local farm produce. The Senator continues to empower people in his constituency, particularly the youth, and remains committed to more developmental projects in his second term.

Little wonder his name is on the lips of many political analysts as the best candidate for the coveted position of Senate President at the 10th National Assembly.