PDP’s Eno Wins Akwa Ibom Governorship Election 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the governorship election held on March 18.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Emmanuel Adigio, Vice Chancellor, Nigerian Maritime University, Delta, announced the results at on Sunday in Uyo.

Adigio said Eno won in 29 out of 31 Local Government Areas of the state to defeat Sen. Bassey Akpan of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

He said that the PDP candidate scored 354,348 votes, beating closet rival, of Young Progressive Party (YPP), who got 136,262 votes.

He also said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 129,602 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 12,509 votes while Labour Party (LP) scored 4,746 votes. (NAN)