  • Sunday, 19th March, 2023

MTN Offers Prime Video Subscription

Life & Style | 9 mins ago

Given the cost of data in Nigeria for video consumption, Digital company, MTN has partnered with Amazon’s global streaming platform, Prime Video, to offer Prime Video Mobile Edition – a single-device, mobile-only subscription. MTN customers who subscribe will have access to Prime Video’s full catalogue of 9,000+ movies and 1,500+ TV shows, in standard definition with an affordable and dedicated data package for streaming and downloading.

“We are excited to offer Prime Video subscriptions to millions of Nigerians providing them with access to entertainment on their own terms – where and when they want it, “ said Chief Digital Officer at MTN Nigeria, A’isha Mumuni. “Video-on-demand has become a major part of our lives and this launch offer is important to make every customer’s journey to their desired content more accessible and affordable.”

Subscribers will enjoy a 30-day free trial with 2.5GB of Video Data, exclusively for the Prime Video app. After the free trial, they can then enjoy Prime Video Mobile Edition for N800 per month only, with their airtime.

Select MTN customers are eligible to sign up for Prime Video and enjoy the first three months, courtesy of MTN Nigeria. Thereafter, for only N2,300 per month, customers can conveniently subscribe with their airtime.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.