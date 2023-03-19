MTN Offers Prime Video Subscription

Given the cost of data in Nigeria for video consumption, Digital company, MTN has partnered with Amazon’s global streaming platform, Prime Video, to offer Prime Video Mobile Edition – a single-device, mobile-only subscription. MTN customers who subscribe will have access to Prime Video’s full catalogue of 9,000+ movies and 1,500+ TV shows, in standard definition with an affordable and dedicated data package for streaming and downloading.

“We are excited to offer Prime Video subscriptions to millions of Nigerians providing them with access to entertainment on their own terms – where and when they want it, “ said Chief Digital Officer at MTN Nigeria, A’isha Mumuni. “Video-on-demand has become a major part of our lives and this launch offer is important to make every customer’s journey to their desired content more accessible and affordable.”

Subscribers will enjoy a 30-day free trial with 2.5GB of Video Data, exclusively for the Prime Video app. After the free trial, they can then enjoy Prime Video Mobile Edition for N800 per month only, with their airtime.

Select MTN customers are eligible to sign up for Prime Video and enjoy the first three months, courtesy of MTN Nigeria. Thereafter, for only N2,300 per month, customers can conveniently subscribe with their airtime.