Military Personnel Beat Federal Lawmaker in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

A member of the House of Representatives in Benue State, Mr. Kpam Sokpo, was yesterday beaten to pulp the state.

Sokpo, currently representing Buruku Federal Constituency, was reportedly beaten by suspected military personnel at a hotel in Gboko Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmaker, who narrated his ordeal to journalists, said he was battered by the military personnel for no reasons whatsoever.

Sokpo said: “I do not know what came over them, I came to the hotel where I was staying in Gboko, Old Barn, around 2:30am and I sat there with some of my friends.

“And shortly after, about five trucks filled with over 60 soldiers came to the place. When they alighted from their vehicles they just took position.

“I got up from where I was sitting to do something else. One of them approached me and asked why I was walking in the manner I was walking.

“As I was talking, he slapped me in the face. I asked why he did that. I introduced myself as a member of the House of Representatives. I told him he did not know me and just slapped me in the face?

“Before I knew what was happening, more than 30 of them just pounced on me using the butt of their guns to injure me. Some of the guns they used to hit me even broke into pieces.

“As I speak with you I have stitches on my face and head. I have all kinds of injuries on my body. While this was going on, their Commanding Officer came in and calmed the situation a bit.

“Shortly after they went on to harass me and collected everything in my car including every piece of paper. In fact, the one who started assaulting me threatened that he could even kill me.

“Unfortunately, I did not get their names because they removed their name tags before assaulting me. Believe me, I do not know why they did this to me. I have gone to the hospital to stitch the cuts and treat myself.

“I have also reported the matter to the Police and the Security Adviser to the Governor of Benue State.”

When contacted, the Public Relations of the 401 Special Force Brigade Makurdi, Capt. John Okozie, said he would reach out to the personnel in Gboko to find out what actually happened.

On his part, the Benue State Police Commissioner, Mr. Wale Abass, said he was yet to receive the report.