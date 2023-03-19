  • Sunday, 19th March, 2023

Dogara Loses LGA to Gov Mohammed

Nigeria | 55 mins ago

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara has lost his Local Government Area, Bogoro to the Gubernatorial candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, the incumbent governor of Bauchi State. 

Dogara is opposed to Gov Mohammed’s reelection. 

Official results declared by INEC revealed that the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate polled a total of 16,598 votes to defeat the APC and its gubernatorial candidate polling a total of 10,436 votes. 

Also, for the Bogoro State Assembly Constituency result, the PDP and its candidate, Musa Nagwada polled a total of 13,934 votes while APC candidate Bulus Iliya, a former legislative aide to Yakubu Dogara, polled a total of 12,887 votes. 

As soon as the results were announced, there was jubilation, as Hon Markus Bitrus Lusa led hundreds of people to the residence of former Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof Sulaiman Bogoro, who  described the victory as sweet and well deserved. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.