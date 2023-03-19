Cash Crunch: Ahmed Halilu’s Matchless Efforts in Making Sure Things Get Back to Normal

There is no question about it—this is one of the most difficult times for Nigerians since the last presidential election. Despite the well-intentioned policy, the scarcity of Naira notes has left many Nigerians unable to satisfy basic needs. However, things are getting better due to the continued efforts of people like Ahmed Halilu, the MD of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC).

There is always someone to blame for bad things. In the case of the hardship that has settled on Nigerians due to the Naira redesign policy and its associated guidelines to regain the excess cash outside of the control of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), every CBN staff has been fingered as responsible. Of course, the accusing fingers have also extended to organizations like NSPMC that are partially responsible for ensuring that Nigerians have access to their money.

However, one must admit that it is not NSPMC’s fault. After all, an organisation responsible for printing new money can only do so when they have been commanded to. Instead, what they can do is urge the powers that be to take the right course(s) of action and ultimately help relieve the people of the burdens. And this is exactly what Halilu is doing.

According to informed sources, Halilu is one of the people pushing to help Nigerians triumph over this period of Naira scarcity. With his influence as the NSPMC MD, it is only a matter of time before the old ways are restored and Nigerians can withdraw and spend as much as they want without the fear of exhausting the nation’s strong room of cash.

Yes, Halilu is working. That much is clear now. Given the reversal of the Naira policy, especially with respect to limitations on withdrawals and the validity of N500 and N1,000 notes, one can see that Halilu is doing his best.