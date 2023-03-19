Latest Headlines
APC’s Aliyu Wins Sokoto Guber Election
By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto
The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto as a Governor elect of Sokoto State.
Announcing the results at INEC collation centre on Sunday night, the returning officer and the Vice Chancellor Federal University Dutsinma Prof Armiyau Hamis said Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto of APC polled 453,661 votes to defeat his closest rival Mallam Saidu Umar of PDP who polled 404632.
From the results, APC govermorship candidate won 17 local government areas out of 23 local government of the state while PDP won in 6 local governments.
Here are results
Binji LGA
APC: 13,410
PDP:11,078
Wurno
APC: 17,350
PDP: 13,099
Yabo
APC: 14729
PDP: 12,014
Isa
APC: 13,632
PDP: 15,117
Gwadabawa
APC: 19,036
PDP; 16,652
Rabbah
APC; 12,759
PDP: 11,120
Tureta
APC: 9831
PDP: 10,045
Bodinga
APC: 18986
PDP: 16,440
Tangaza
APC: 16,254
PDP: 9705
Kware
APC: 18,644
PDP: 18,161
Silame
APC:9983
PDP:10,885
Denge-Shuni
APC: 22,690
PDP:18,506
Shagari
APC:14,264
PDP:13,893
Sabon-Birni
APC: 26,884
PDP: 20,680
Illela
APC: 23,484
PDP: 19,169
Gudu
APC: 12,118
PDP: 10,718
Gada
APC:19,969
PDP:18,434
Goronyo
APC:16,567
PDP:17,323
Sokoto South
APC:37,114
PDP:33,363
Sokoto North
APC:35,333
PDP; 33,190
KEBBE
APC;14,902
PDP:14,619
Tambuwal
APC 29489
PDP 32779
Wamakko
APC 36233
PDP 27642