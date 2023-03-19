APC’s Aliyu  Wins Sokoto Guber Election

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto as a Governor elect of Sokoto State.

Announcing the results at INEC collation centre on Sunday night, the returning officer and the Vice Chancellor Federal University Dutsinma Prof Armiyau Hamis said Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto of APC polled 453,661 votes to defeat his closest rival Mallam Saidu Umar of PDP who polled 404632.

From the results, APC govermorship candidate won 17 local government areas out of 23 local government of the state while PDP won in 6 local governments.

Here are results

Binji LGA

APC: 13,410

PDP:11,078

Wurno

APC: 17,350

PDP: 13,099

Yabo

APC: 14729

PDP: 12,014

Isa

APC: 13,632

PDP: 15,117

Gwadabawa

APC: 19,036

PDP; 16,652

Rabbah

APC; 12,759

PDP: 11,120

Tureta

APC: 9831

PDP: 10,045

Bodinga

APC: 18986

PDP: 16,440

Tangaza

APC: 16,254

PDP: 9705

Kware

APC: 18,644

PDP: 18,161

Silame

APC:9983

PDP:10,885

Denge-Shuni

APC: 22,690

PDP:18,506

Shagari

APC:14,264

PDP:13,893

Sabon-Birni

APC: 26,884

PDP: 20,680

Illela

APC: 23,484

PDP: 19,169

Gudu

APC: 12,118

PDP: 10,718

Gada

APC:19,969

PDP:18,434

Goronyo

APC:16,567

PDP:17,323

Sokoto South

APC:37,114

PDP:33,363

Sokoto North

APC:35,333

PDP; 33,190

KEBBE

APC;14,902

PDP:14,619

Tambuwal

APC 29489

PDP 32779

Wamakko

APC 36233

PDP 27642