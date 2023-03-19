APC Clears 23 Ekiti Assembly Seats, SDP Picks 2, INEC Declares 1 Constituency Poll Inconclusive

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Twenty-three Candidates of All Progressives Congress in the Ekiti state Assembly election have been declared winners in 23 constituencies by Independent National Electoral commission INEC.

In a statement by the Ekiti State INEC, Head of voters Education and Publicity, Temitope Akanmu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner Ekiti State, Prof. Ayobami Salami, APC won twenty three seats out of the twenty six seats in the Assembly while Social Democratic Party, SDP won two.

However, THISDAY gathered that Ido/Osi constituency one was declared inconclusive due to the disruption of the exercise by suspected hoodlums.

Confirming this, INEC said, “The election at Ido Osi State Constituency 1 is inconclusive. This is due to the fact that the margin of lead principle indicated a need for supplementary elections to be held in 3 Polling Units before a clear winner could emerge.

“This was borne out of violent disruption of the voting process in three polling units of PU 003, PU 012 and PU 014 all in Registration Area (Ward) 01.”

The commission added that supplementary election would be conducted in the constituency before a winner could be announced.

Some of the candidates of the All progressives Congress APC who won their re-election bids include; the Deputy Speaker, Hakeem Jamiu, representing Irepodun/Ifelodun Constituency II, Hon. Barr. Adeoye Aribasoye Ikole II, Hon. Femi Akindele, Irepodun/ifelodun 1, Hon. Femi Akindele, and Princess Teju Okunyiga of Gbonyin constituency.

However, candidates of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Ekiti East constituency one, Dele Ogunsakin and that of the Ise/ Orun constituency, Omotayo Babatunde won two seats in the Assembly to defeat their closest APC rivals.