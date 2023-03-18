Lobi Stars Set for NPFL Resumption

Lobi Stars head coach, Mohammed Babaganaru has revealed that the team’s State Federations Cup final match against Red and Black Flames FC will be used to assess their readiness for the second stanza of the season.

Babaganaru stated that it is important for the team to improve their performance in the second half of the season.

The experienced tactician also reminded the players of the need to work tirelessly in achieving their set goals in the league.

“Our next game is the final of the State Federation Cup against a team that has defeated some big teams already,” he told the club’s media.

“We are looking forward to utilising this opportunity to further prepare intensively ahead of the second stanza.”

Lobi Stars occupy top spot on the NPFL Group B table.

Meanwhile, the captain of Wikki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi, Manu Garba has revealed that they are focused on improving their performance when the league resumes.

The Bauchi Elephants are battling to escape relegation this season. The management of the club in a bid to improve the team’s performance beefed up the squad with a number of quality players.

“We are focused on improving our performance,” Garba told an online tabloid.

“We have looked at our lapses and we are trying to improve on that on a daily basis.

“With the spirit in camp and the new players coming in, the challenge is healthy and we are going all out when the season resumes.”