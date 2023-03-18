INEC: We’ve Not Scheduled Elections Arising from Presidential, N’Assembly Elections

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has not scheduled the conduct of supplementary elections arising from the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in a statement issued yesterday said the supplementary elections would take place on a date to be announced by the Commission immediately after the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

The commission said the clarification became imperative following media report that conveyed the impression that the Commission intended to conduct supplementary elections arising from the Presidential and National Assembly elections together with the governorship and State Assembly elections taking place Saturday.

Okoye said: “The Commission has not scheduled the conduct of supplementary elections arising from the Presidential and National Assembly elections. For clarity, the supplementary elections will take place on a date to be announced by the Commission immediately after the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“However, this should not be confused with the two National Assembly elections earlier suspended by the Commission and rescheduled to hold along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“First is the Enugu East Senatorial District election which was countermanded to allow the Labour Party conduct a fresh primary election to replace its deceased candidate in line with the provision of Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act 2022. The second is the Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency of Edo State following issues with the ballot paper for the election. These are not supplementary but main elections that could not be held earlier.”

The commission advised the public to disregard any report alluding to the conduct of supplementary elections alongside the Governorship and State Assembly elections taking place Saturday, 18th March 2023.