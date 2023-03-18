  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

El Clasico, Guardiola Versus Kompany Live on GOtv  

Sport | 11 hours ago

The rivalry between La Liga giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona, will continue this weekend at Camp Nou, in one of week 26 fixtures of the Spanish La Liga.

A victory for Madrid will reduce their point deficit to league-leaders, Barcelona. However, a win for the home side will extend the point gap to 12, increasing their chances of winning the title. The match will be live on SuperSport La Liga (GOtv Ch. 32) at 9:00pm on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s El Clasico, Atletico Madrid will play Valencia on SuperSport La Liga (GOtv Ch. 32) at 9:00pm today.

Today, Manchester City will face Vincent Kompany’s Burnley in one of the FA Cup quarter finals matches on SuperSport Football (GOtv Ch. 31) at 6:45 pm.

As manager of Burnley, Kompany, a former Manchester City captain, will face his former club in order to give his current team a chance at the FA Cup.

City will need to defeat Burnley to keep their treble hopes alive. On Sunday, Sheffield United will host Blackburn Rover in another FA Cup quarter final fixture at 1 pm on SuperSport Football (GOtv Ch. 31).

