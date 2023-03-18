Abians in Diaspora Deploy Poll Monitors

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





Abia State indigenes in the diaspora have deployed election monitors across the state to keep track of developments in the March 18 governorship/state assembly poll in all the 184 electoral wards.

This was made known in a statement jointly signed by Professors Chukwubuikem Anosike (US), and Udenwa Nnabuikem (UK), saying that “we are not interested in political parties but concerned about the birth of a new Abia”.

“Therefore, nobody should attempt to subvert the will of the people for whatever reason,” the group said, adding that having had their time to present their manifesto, all the candidates should allow voters to make their choice.

“Tomorrow, they (politicians) should allow Abians to decide who will lead them. Abians in diaspora will resist any attempt to intimidate people into voting by coercion the wrong candidates”.

They urged Abia voters to shun politicians offering them money to buy their votes, adding that selling their votes for monetary gains would yield unpalatable political dividends.

For those behind the alleged plots to unleash violence during the polls, the diaspora Abians warned them to desist from such acts as they would regret to face the consequences.

“There should be thorough investigation of the allegations and anybody no matter how lowly or highly connected but found to be engaging in any activity capable of plunging the state into chaos must face the music,” the group said.

The group said that they would resist any group or individual that intend to scuttle efforts aimed at having a peaceful transition to another democratic government in Abia.

While calling on Abia voters to ignore threats and intimidation and come out en mass to exercise their voting rights, the diaspora Abians urged security agencies not to take for granted rumours of impending violence.