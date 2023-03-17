Schneider Electric Unveils Cost-Saving Energy Solutions

Ugo Aliogo

Schneider Electric, has unveiled cost saving energy solution for Nigeria industries, while calling on industries to channel their attention on current building management systems for optimum operation.

Speaking to journalists recently in an interview, the Product Application Engineer, Schneider Electric, Tunde Olumuyiwa, stated that as the Nigerian landscape has witnessed a surge of energy cost in the past years, the need to manage energy usage and minimize costs has become paramount, therefore increasing the demand for value adding energy solutions.

He revealed the importance of using facility management solutions both with respect to cost effectiveness and sustainability goals.

He further explained the challenge of energy costs can be solved with the EcoStruxure solutions and the benefits, noting that the EcoStruxure solutions are designed to minimize energy consumption while maximizing performance management in buildings and industries power systems.

According to him, “With the EcoStruxure Building Operation (EBO) and Power Monitoring Expert (PME), FMCGS, hospitality, manufacturing, and construction businesses can efficiently track and manage energy consumption, monitor building systems, observe energy use, combine data from all energy assets, and access real time and past data with easy-to-use analytics from a central point.

“The EBO and PME solutions simultaneously solves customer related problems- from lighting, air conditioning, plumbing and water monitoring, access, and security-EcoStruxure provides a value added package inclusive and tailored to a customer’s specific need.”

Olumuyiwa highlighted the adverse effects of the absence of building management systems in Nigerian businesses.

Continuing, he remarked that operating today without proper system management triggers excessive expenditure on energy, less effective operation and therefore reduced customer satisfaction.

Nigeria is committed to reducing the generation of emissions across the energy sector below 20 percent by 2030. Therefore, adopting the Schneider Electric EcoStruxure innovation works in sync with advancing Nigeria’s energy transition goals.

When asked how the solutions can be deployed to existing businesses and be efficient, Olumuyiwa noted that there would be significant add-ons of the EcoStruxure solutions, “EBO and PME can be deployed at any stage from construction phase of a building or any phase by an expert. More importantly, they can be combined to deliver the best results in industries and guarantee management efficiency. Investing in these solutions will help with smooth building monitoring, resource conservation, while delivering top notch services,” he added.

It was also learnt that the global building management system market is projected to reach USD 33.83 billion by 2030 from USD 12.73 billion in 2022. Therefore, the need to manage energy resources locally derives its importance from both the global and national perspectives.

Schneider Electric leads with a purpose driven focus to provide energy and automated digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability in every home, industry, infrastructure, data centre, by combining energy technologies, real-time automation, software, and services.