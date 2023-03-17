Ohuhu Clan Reaffirms Support for Abia APC Guber Candidate





The Ohuhu Clan in Umuahia North Local Government of Abia State has disowned a group of renegades under the aegis of League of Eminent Ohuhu Sons, saying that their purported support for the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Alex Otti was untenable.

The apex Ohuhu socio-cultural organisation, the Ohuhu Welfare Union and the Ohuhu Traditional Rulers Council, Ohuhu Elders Council and prominent personalities of Ohuhu Clan at home and in the Diaspora have all risen in unison to condemn the action of the renegade group.

They all reaffirmed their unwavering support for High Chief Ikechi Emenike, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is a prominent Ohuhu son, assuring him of their readiness to ensure a successful outcome of his 2023 governorship project.

The President-General of Ohuhu Welfare Union, Chief Okechukwu Uwazie, stated that the entire Ohuhu Clan has nothing to do with the group of saboteurs who were being used by the enemies of Ohuhu to undermine the governorship project of High Chief Emenike.

“What I can tell the renegades is that they have embarked on a futile adventure which will lead them to no whereas Emenike has already won the hearts and minds of Abians who are solidly behind his movement to rescue and develop Abia (RADA).

Chairman of Ohuhu Elders Council, Chief Chima Orji condemned “the opportunistic renegades”, saying that they “never meant well for Ohuhu Clan and would stand condemned till eternity”.

The convener of the controversial League of Ohuhu Eminent Sons, Chuks Akamadu had listed 37 names in an advertorial published Thursday purporting that they were backing the LP in the March 18 poll.

However, most of the people whose names were listed as members of the group have promptly dissociated themselves from the “clandestine group working to sabotage the political, social and economic interests of the Ohuhu Clan”.

Rev. Sam Ekeledo in a statement he issued in reaction to the inclusion of his name among the renegade group, denied any link with the group and refuted the purported endorsement of Alex Otti, the LP governorship candidate.

“While I refute the said endorsement as done in bad faith, I hereby state categorically that I am still a card carrying member of the APC and a bonafide prominent son of Ohuhu.

“I do support the candidature and aspirations of our Ohuhu son, High Chief Ikechi Emenike for governor of Abia State, as well as Mr. Onyedi Okwulehie, the candidate for the Umuahia North State constituency,” he said.

From the Ohuhu Diaspora, Chief Onyema Ndukwe called to condemn the clandestine group, saying that their behaviour amounted to betrayal of the collective aspiration of Ohuhu people.

He said that the Ohuhus have always been known to be their brothers’ keeper and wondered what could have been the motive behind the activities of the gang of renegades who have sold their conscience for a morsel of bread.