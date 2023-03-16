Tinubu’s Silence over Attacks on Igbos in Lagos Portends Grave Danger, Says LP PCC

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has described the apparent silence of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the continuous attacks on Igbo people in Lagos as grave danger and recipe for violence.

Spokesman of Labour Party PCC, Dr. Yinusa Tanko, who made the assertion in a statement yesterday, regretted “that Tinubu’s silence has gone a long way to support the impression in many quarters that he is the main enabler.”

“The loud silence by the president-elect over the continuous ethnic profiling and hate propaganda against Igbo people in Lagos State portends great danger to Nigeria’s corporate existence and national stability.

“Nigerians expected that Tinubu as a leader and former governor of the state should have spoken out against the threats and intimidation being targeted at Igbo and citizens from the South/South region in Lagos and any other tribe.”

Tanko reminded Tinubu that “there is life outside politics,” stressing that the ethnic propaganda war against Igbo people and other tribes in Lagos could give rise to internal strife in the country, which may be hard to contain.

He maintained that “Tinubu’s failure to call our brothers in the Southwest who are majorly his supporters to order also gives the impression that the New York Times was right in describing him as a divisive character.

“We are worried over what could become of Nigeria, especially grave danger to ethnic war against other tribes, if he presides over Nigeria as its president.

“We must be reminded that when Hitler started with communists, everyone kept quiet, he descended on Catholics, everyone kept quiet, and he descended on Jews, everyone kept quiet because he is not Jewish, until Hitler descended on all.

“The story about the Rwandan example is too gory to contemplate. But the way things are going in Lagos State, where Tinubu is also said to be a settler, shows that Rwanda can happen in Nigeria.

“This also serves as a warning to all concerned citizens and brothers nation-wide that Nigeria is one and no any tribe should be a targets for political gain.”