Senator Redeems Pledge to 1,500 Students in Niger East

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The senator representing Niger East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa, has redeemed his pledge to 1,500 students that will sit for this year’s WAEC NECO and JAMB examinations.

Senator Musa made the pledge to pay the fees of the students at the grand finale of the presidential and National Assembly campaign held at the Bako Mohammed Kontagora Memorial Stadium in Minna about three weeks ago.

At the rally, the senator who has been reelected for a second term, said N100million would be set aside by him to settle the bills and undertake some empowerment projects for women and other youths in the senatorial zone.

The Chairman of the Coalition of Shiroro Association (COSA), Usman Ibrahim Kuta, who confirmed the development, added that he off set the WAEC and NECO fees for 1,346 candidates and the JAMB fees for 114 candidates.

He said the candidates were drawn from 15 public schools in Munya and Shiroro LGAs.

Kuta, who spoke with journalists, appreciated the “good gesture” of Senator Musa before urging other well-to-do individuals in the constituency and the state to toe similar line.

He described the efforts of the senator as “exceptional service to the people and the communities considering the adverse impact of banditry in the areas which has affected the parents of the students.”

The President of the National Association of Shiroro Students (NASS), Mansur Sanda Umar, in his remarks also commended Senator Musa for the education initiative for the youths in the constituency.

Umar declared: “We the students in the constituency are very proud of distinguished Senator Musa for sponsoring this free WAEC, NECO and JAMB registration for secondary school students.

“He has also done the same for students in tertiary institutions from the constituency during which he disbursed bursary to Medical and Engineering students with each of them getting N100, 000 while students in other disciplines got N50,000 each.”