Okomu Oil Empowers Women on Waste to Wealth Initiatives   

Okomu Oil Palm Plc has empowered not less than 70 women on how to turn waste to wealth as part of activities to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day.

According to Okomu Oil Palm Plc, the two day skills acquisition training for women tagged: “waste to wealth” was aimed at imparting skills on women on how they can convert waste products to wealth and earn a livelihood from it.

The company explained that the participants are either working for Okomu Oil Plc  or have husbands working for the company.

The training was conducted by an international expert, Dr. Isabelle Chevalley  who also serves as Okomu Oil Board member.

During the training, Chevalley demonstrated how old newspapers can be converted into bangles, and neck chains whilst empty nylon sachet water was used to produce handbags. 

Also, black nylon (cellophane) bags were used to produce female handbags, empty plastic bottled water cases were used to build beds, chairs, and a living house. Many other products were produced from different types of waste.

The Edo State Ministry of Commerce and Industry sent two officials to observe the training.

According to Okomu Oil, the training addresses two major challenges: preserving the environment through waste recycling and improving women’s living standards through value creation, adding that collecting the waste will also lead to waste minimization and will create an alternative source of income for participants.

The company said it is committed to the improvement of rural livelihoods by setting up key initiatives to address social -economic and environmental challenges that the region faces.

