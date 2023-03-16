  • Thursday, 16th March, 2023

Nigerian Gift Orban Scores Fastest Hat trick in Europa Conference

Sport | 32 mins ago

Another Nigerian striker is turning the Europa Conference League upside down, scoring the fastest hat trick in the history of the competition as his Belgian side KAA Gent defeated Istanbul Basaksehir 4-1 last night.

Orban, 20, who switched from Norway to the Belgian Jupiter during the January transfer window scored the fastest-ever hat-trick in the UEFA Europa Conference League in the 31st, 32nd and 34 minutes respectively.

He earlier also scored Gent’s only goal in the first leg which ended in a 1-1 draw. Gent scaled through to the quarter-finals 5-2 on aggregate.

Orban has now netted five goals in the competition, a goal behind leading scorer Luka Jovic.

The young striker scored four times in Gent’s 6-2 win at Zulte Waregem last weekend. He has now has  12 goals in nine appearances across all competitions for Gent this season.

