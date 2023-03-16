NGO partners SUBEB To Train pupils on Comprehension Skills, Others

Folalumi Alaran

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and a non-governmental organization called Universal Learning Solution (ULS) have teamed together to use the Jolly Player to help schoolchildren’s literacy skills.

The project aims to make sure that schoolchildren have a strong English vocabulary, speak English more fluently, and have better understanding and listening skills.

The country Director of Universal Learning Solution, Mr. Patrick Uzu, stated in a statement that the findings of the pilot study from three Nigerian states show considerable improvements in these English skills, therefore Oyo State is projected to be particularly affected.

In accordance with the Better Education Service Delivery For All (BESDA) strategy, Jolly Player is the first media player that is intended to make a significant contribution to the overall literacy development of schoolchildren.

Mr. Uzu explained that the Jolly player is the first media player, multi-band radio, and recorder designed and engineered for the humanitarian sector.

“This innovative tool combines these technologies in ways never before possible to deliver on-demand content anytime, anywhere.”

On her part, ULS Executive Director Mrs. Naomi Foxcroft said: “The Oyo State Jolly Player project is a fantastic opportunity for all children in Oyo State to benefit from the opportunity to develop their comprehension, vocabulary, and fluency skills to complement the already established ability to read and write.

According to Mrs. Foxcroft, the project will therefore help increase equity and equal opportunities for all children in Oyo State.

She added that in addition to incorporating Jolly Phonics content, the Jolly Players also contain a range of story recordings taken from different sources, and recordings of local English Textbooks and relevant comprehension passages.

“Jolly Phonics is now being taught in all 36 states and FCT. This is truly amazing and will help to improve the reading and writing abilities of millions of children in the years ahead, she said.