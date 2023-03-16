Kusamotu Urges INEC to Ensure Free, Fair Assembly Polls in Osun

Village Head, Medical Practitioner, Two Vigilance Group Members Killed in Niger Community

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The village head of Bani Alhaji Salihu Ahmed, a medical practitioner Mr. Joshua Bitrus and two men of the local vigilance group in Munya and Paikoro local government areas of Niger state have been killed by bandits who raided their communities between Tuesday night and yesterday morning.

Unconfirmed reports have it that two soldiers either lost their lives or are seriously injured in the attempt by the military to quell the invasion by the bandits who reportedly destroyed two operational vehicles belonging to the soldiers.

However, in the counter offensive by the soldiers ” a large number of the bandits were neutralised”.

THISDAY gathered that the operations by the bandits started on Tuesday evening when the gunmen said to be over 100 simultaneously stormed Beni in Munya local government area and Adunu in Paikoro local government area.

The gunmen reportedly moved from house to house dispossessing the people of their property especially food items.

During the invasion they reportedly took away 60 villagers and a large number of cattle and headed towards Kaduna through Sarkinpawa town headquarters of Munya local government area.

It was learnt that the soldiers mobilised and went after the bandits and their victims but did not know that the gunmen had broken into two groups.

“It was in the face-off that the soldiers reportedly lost two men and two operational vehicles” the source said though he added that they (soldiers ) inflicted a lot of damage on the marauders.

A community leader, who confirmed the story to THISDAY on condition of anonymity, described the situation ” as very serious” adding that ” as I speak to you (2pm) fighting is still ongoing.”

The police was yet to react to the development but the Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs Mr. Emmanuel Umar confirmed the story promising to issue an official statement soon.