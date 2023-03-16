‘KIYA’s Service Agenda’ for Niger People

By Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya

To begin with, in theory, Nigeria’s constitutional provisions and laws guarantee equal rights and opportunities to every citizen regardless of gender. These include the rights to seek leadership positions and belong to decision making processes.

In reality, Nigeria’s democratic system is still, characterised by systemic barriers that hinder women’s full participation and equal representation in political processes.

But, despite the numerous obstacles that inhibit their full participation in leadership positions and decision-making processes, few women in Nigeria remained determined to seek out and occupy these spaces.

‘KIYA’ is an example of the women who are challenging the obstacles and striving to succeed in Nigeria’s political arena.

‘KIYA’s political experience includes serving as a vice presidential candidate to Fela Durotoye during the 2019 general election under the platform of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN); and the only female VP candidate to participate alongside other VP candidates, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in a live TV debate. A notable achievement that underscores her commitment to pursuing leadership positions in Nigeria’s democratic system.

Fast forward, four years later, ‘KIYA’ makes another history by becoming the first and only female candidate vying for the gubernatorial position in Niger State’s governorship elections, now scheduled for March 18th 2023, running currently, under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA).

At this point, it is important to point out that the acronym ‘KIYA’ represents the name of Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya, the very author of this piece.

Apart from that, this epistle aims to provide clarity to the cross section of Nigerlites who have been inquiring about the rationale behind my manifesto’s focus on the acronym ‘SERVICE’ while also addressing other relevant matters.

The basis for crafting my manifesto around the acronym ‘SERVICE’ is rooted in my long standing orientation of development work for the past fifteen years. I have championed the causes and initiatives that are geared towards provision of services that address the critical needs and aspirations of people and its communities, particularly the women and children.

This forms the root for my manifesto in the acronym ‘SERVICE’ which means:

Security

Education,

Rural inclusion and revitalization,

Vital heath for Nigerlites,

Industrialisation(4IR) Commerce, Trade, Tourism and

E-governance; as it aligns strongly with my commitment to prioritizing the needs of Nigerlites and implementing policies that uplift their wellbeing when given the mandate to lead on March 18th, 2023.

At this point, let me emphasise to fellow Nigerlites that I possess a thorough understanding of the diverse populations and their unique needs, which is essential to be a good governor. Considering my background of development world, my understanding of the realistic viewpoints on the complexities involved in good policies and programme implementation, ‘KIYA’s policies and programmes shall be strategic, realistic and relevant to the needs of our people.

Respected Nigerlites, a primary success factor for effective and smooth governance, is efficient resource management and control. Khadijah Iya’s almost two decades of human and material management experiences, in various projects execution are essential attributes that she can properly manage government resources and tax payers’ monies.

I appeal to fellow Nigerlites, to vote for me as their next governor under the platform of APGA come March 18th, 2023, using the criteria of good leadership such as the ability to effectively serve public interest, to make sound decisions, ethical behavior, competence, character excellence and strategic vison all of which are qualities I possess in good measure.

I call on all Nigerlites as we approach the upcoming governorship elections not to allow emotions or biases such as gender to sway their choices. They should not dangerously vote in those, who have had instruments of power at various levels and had fail to deliver the desired dividends of democracy. Let us cast our votes for ‘KIYA’ who is committed to delivering the acronym ‘SERVICE’.

God bless my candidature, God bless Niger State, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

*Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya (KIYA) is currently the Niger State 2023 APGA Gubernatorial candidate and 2019 Vice Presidential Candidate (under ANN)