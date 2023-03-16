Grand Opening of Imani Aesthetic and Laser institute; A Life Time Opportunity is finally here in Nigeria!

IMANI AESTHETIC & LASER CLINIC in Partnership with Africa women impact summit (AWIS) unveiled the IMANI AESTHETIC & LASER INSTITUTE on Sunday the 13th of March, 2023 at its Lagos training Complex at Lekki.

The State of the art institute gathered stakeholders, Celebrities, the media, Practitioners and prospective students interested in building a career in medical aesthetics, beauty therapy, laser therapy, cosmetics dentistry, and cosmetology, to its Grand Opening event at Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos .

Imaobong Etuk the CEO and Founder of Imani Aesthetic and laser clinic has acquired international trainings from different parts of the world with over 35 plus Proffessional certifications and still counting to operate as an expert in this field. However, because of the challenges Imaobong went through during the cause of her training globally, she has then made a commitment together with her Partners; the Africa Women impact summit represented by some of the co-founders Dr. David James Egwu and Dr. Utchay Odims, 500 WOMEN will have the opportunity to be trained to acquire global certification in medical Aesthetics and beauty therapy sector without having to break the bank. Courses available at the institute include but not limited to;

1:Lead way to aesthetic courses

2: Advanced Aesthetics courses

3: Masters aesthetics courses

4: cosmetic dentistry

5: beauty therapy

6: cosmetology

7: Business management

Imani Aesthetic and Laser Clinic has certainly set a new record of professionalism in Nigeria’s Aesthetic and laser treatment sector as she has carried out more than 4,000 (four thousand) successful procedures with lasting positive outcomes. Guests, including clients and friends had something beautiful to say about the outcome of her services. The range of her services are open to everyone and extends to people battling with different kinds of skin problems, cosmetic dental procedures, Anti-aging treatments, skin care, health and wellness .

now that the institute has been officially unveiled, Nigerians who wish to build career in the Aesthetic and beauty sector now has the opportunity to enroll and get quality world class education without having to travel oversees.