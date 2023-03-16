Europa League: Man Utd, Juventus, Arsenal Seek  Q/Final Slots Live on GOtv 

Italian giant, Juventus, will be keen to take advantage of their 1-0 lead over Freiburg, when they visit Germany for the second leg of their Europa League clash tonight.

Angel Di Maria continued his fine form in Europe’s second tier competition by scoring the only goal of the game to extend his tally in the competition to four. The Bianconerri will need to put up another solid defensive display in Germany to reach the last eight this Thursday evening.

Juventus will be without Paul Pogba who has been injured again for four weeks. The Frenchman has only made two appearances totalling 35 minutes since his return to Turin from Manchester United in the summer. Tune in SuperSport Football (Ch. 31) at 6:45pmto watch the match.

Meanwhile, Real Betis has a tough job at home to overturn a 4-1 deficit against Manchester United, when the two teams meet for the return leg of their clash at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Ayoze Perez’s goal was the only consolation for the Spanish team on a night where the Red Devils dominated in front of Old Trafford faithful, courtesy of goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst.

Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping to inspire a comeback against a familiar opponent on Thursday. Watch the game live on SuperSport La Liga (Ch. 32) at 6:45pm.

Still on Thursday, Arsenal have all to play for at the Emirates Stadium for the return leg of their Europa League clash against Sporting CP. The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw away from home last week.

Mikel Arteta’s bid for victory on home turf would be buoyed by the return of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, who made a fifteen minute appearance against Fulham on Sunday. Watch the game live on SuperSport La Liga (Ch. 32) at 9:00pm.