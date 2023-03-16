  • Thursday, 16th March, 2023

Cuppy Bags Third Degree at Oxford Varsity

Multi-talented musician, DJ and philanthropist, Florence “Cuppy” Otedola is now a Master’s of Science degree holder at the prestigious Oxford University. 

The Afrobeats princess is making strides as an intellectual, as she picks up her second Master’s degree and third in total.

Her graduation ceremony was held in the Sheldonian Theatre, an architectural jewel at the heart of Oxford. Cuppy was joined by her billionaire dad, Femi Otedola; mum, Nana Otedola; and fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

A prominent name synonymous with the global Afrobeats culture, Cuppy has become famous for her music career starting out as a DJ, then creating a niche for herself as a performer and a song writer with hits like Green Light, Gelato & Jollof of the Jet.

Two years ago, Cuppy surprised her fans when she announced she was going back to school after getting accepted at Oxford University for a Master’s programme in African Studies. 

She has since shared this journey with her fans on her social media last September. Cuppy opened up to her fans on how tough and grilling the year had been for her. 

Her fans known as “Cupcakes” are hoping that now that Oxford is done, Cuppy will be back in the studio. One would look at this next phase of her life with much optimism and belief that there is much better to come.

As fans and well-wishers continue to shower the Afrobeats princess with love, they may not have to wait too long for some new Cuppy music.

