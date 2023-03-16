  • Thursday, 16th March, 2023

CRPP Endorses PDP’s Mba for Enugu Governor

Nigeria | 57 mins ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu 

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties, (CRPP) in Enugu State has endorsed the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) Peter Mba ahead of the polls on Saturday. 

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, chairman of CRPP,  Samuel Ani said that the coalition decided to adopt Mba, after extensive consultations because he remains the candidate best suited to deliver quality leadership to the people of Enugu State. 

Ani said that the coalition had signed an MOU pledging to work together to help get the best governorship candidate for Enugu State.

“We engaged in debates and considered the yearnings of the people and also looked at the manifestos of the leading candidates in the race after which we discovered that Mba’s plans serves the genuine hopes of the people and guarantees a better future for the people of the state” he said. 

The coalition urged the people of Enugu state to ensure that they come out en masse and vote for Mba on Saturday.

Accepting the endorsement, Mba thanked the coalition and promised that his administration will deliver good governance to the people if given the opportunity. 

Mba who was represented by the director of communications/spokesperson of the PDP campaign council, Nana Ogbodo noted that  the decision was founded on meritorious assessment of the present and future of the state. 

He maintained that he intends to run the affairs of the state with the experience he has garnered in the public space, adding that he will offer disruptive innovation and do things differently. 

“We shall not fail the people of Enugu State and the entire Nigeria,” he said. “Enugu is blessed with human and material resources which we intend to use to make lives better for the people”. 

