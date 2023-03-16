  • Thursday, 16th March, 2023

Buhari Expresses Shock over Renewed Terrorist Attack on Zango Kataf

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as shocking, the return of terrorist attacks and murder of several innocent souls in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State and demanded a swift arrest and punishment for the culprits.

The president, in a release issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, stressed that there is a concerted attack on innocent citizens in the state and the security and law enforcement agencies must take serious action to put an end to this.

He expressed deepest condolences “to the families of those killed in these horrific attacks. May their souls rest in peace”.

