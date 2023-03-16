ADC Candidate Accuses Katsina Politicians of Practising ‘Transactional Politics’

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



The only female candidate in Katsina state seeking to represent Katsina Local Government on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in the state House of Assembly, Hauwa Lawal Jibrin, has accused politicians in the state of practising transactional politics.

She explained that instead of engaging in politics of development, most politicians in the state were practising transactional politics while ignoring the plight of the citizens they claimed to be working for in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Katsina yesterday, the ADC chieftain also distanced herself from her party’s alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the March 18 governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

She said: “It was with a great shock that I received the news that the Katsina State ADC gubernatorial candidate and the State House of Assembly candidates for Saturday, March 18th elections, have dumped the party to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the purpose of forthcoming elections.

“I want to state emphatically that I, Hon. Hauwa Lawal Jibrin, the ADC House of Assembly candidate for Katsina local government, is not a party to the unholy alliance, and I want my supporters and the electorate to know that I am still in the race.

“I join politics with the sole aim to champion the cause of the downtrodden, women, youths, and vulnerable people in society , and I will never abandon the noble cause or betray the trust of this segment of the society for any pecuniary interest.

“It is shameful and saddening that most of our politicians are practising transactional politics while ignoring the plight of people that they claim to be working for.”

She urged all eligible voters in the state to disregard the purported alliance with PDP and come out en masse and vote for her and Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, the state APC guber candidate during the March 18 polls.

“I appeal to all the women, youths and supporters of good governance across the state to support Dikko Radda as the next governor on Saturday by casting their votes for APC in the gubernatorial election”, she added.