  • Wednesday, 15th March, 2023

Youth Forum Urges Aggrieved Political Actors to Seek Legal Justice

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Nigeria Inter Religious Council (NIREC) Youth Forum has called on the aggrieved to seek justice through legitimate legal procedures warning  that physical violence would  only lead to loss of innocent lives and valuable property.

The forum, which is a body of Christian and Muslim youths, inaugurated by NIREC under the leadership of the President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and the President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made the call yesterday in a statement jointly signed by Co-Chairmen, Abubakar Akande and Belusochukwu Enwere.

In the statement titled: ‘Nigeria is All That Matters’, NIREC called on those who are successful in the recent presidential election to strive for an inclusive government where everyone, irrespective of party affiliation, will be proud to be a Nigerian.

It appreciated those who voted on February 25, 2023, regardless of their tribal and religious identities to exercise their civic duty to elect credible leaders of their choice.

It said it was making an appeal to the nation given the youths are always the foot soldiers for violence.

The forum called on fellow youths to resist political exploitation and instigation to violence, saying they have a bright future and must not be misguided by those who exploit their innocence for selfish motives.

“More than ever before, the youths cry for responsible leaders who care for our common welfare, well-being and collective interest. Considering the tension and the lingering suspicions across the nation, it is imperative on peace ambassadors like the NIREC Youth Forum to call on all politicians to restrain from using the youths for physical violence.

“Nigeria is all we have; physical violence will only lead to loss of innocent lives and valuable property. We call on the Media and Election Observers to give objective reports with the aim of building a united Nigeria,” NIREC said.

The forum thanked Nigerians for growing above the syndromes of ethnicity and religious bigotry in the Presidential election, while it prayed for a nation where no one is oppressed based on religion and ethnicity.

It also called on religious leaders to continue to preserve the sanctity of the noble religions by not enmeshing in partisan political skirmishes and unnecessary embarrassment.

