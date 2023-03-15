  • Wednesday, 15th March, 2023

World Cup 2026: FIFA Switches Back to Four-team Group Format 

FIFA has switched the format for the expanded 2026 World Cup back to four-team groups.

The competition in the United States, Mexico and Canada was due to feature 16 groups of three because the number of teams is increasing from 32 to 48.

But the success of the four-team format at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar caused the governing body to reconsider its earlier position.

The move has now expands the competition from its projected 80 matches to 104, including a new round-of-32 stage.

FIFA said the top two and eight best third-placed teams would progress to the last 32.

“The revised format mitigates the risk of collusion and ensures that all the teams play a minimum of three matches, while providing balanced rest time between competing teams,” said world football’s governing body.

The move was approved at FIFA’s  Council Meeting  in Rwanda on Tuesday.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, said in Decemberthat the governing body was considering a format change after the group stages in Qatar included some exciting final games.

The four-team group format, with the top two going through to the knockout stages, has been used since the men’s World Cup expanded to 32 teams in 1998.

