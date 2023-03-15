We Didn’t Visit Wike, Ohanaeze NEC Clarifies

Gideon Arinze in Enugu



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has denied that it visited the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, last week, following the outcome of the February 25th presidential election.

In a statement, yesterday, Secretary General of the organisation, Okey Emuchay, said those who visited the governor went as private individuals not the NEC of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“It is important for me to make this clarification in view of what has been trending in the media since last Thursday,” he said, noting, “We had made efforts in the past to seek an audience with Wike.

He explained that for over two years, the late President General of the organisation, George Obiozor and other stakeholders had to engage with prominent Nigerians, adding that the last effort was a letter he delivered via DHL to the governor on the 18 of January this year, to among others, inform him of the death of the Deputy President General of Ohanaeze, Joel Kroham.

“We also informed him that the family had fixed a date for the funeral in his village in Ahoda West LGA of Rivers State but I did not receive any response to that letter,” he regretted.

Emuchay restated that Ohanaeze did not have a faction and that Okechukwu Isiguzoro, who paraded himself as secretary general of the organisation was not elected.

“He goes about issuing statements that are injurious to the Igbo nation and to our nation, that are littered all over Nigeria and beyond,” Emuchay said, adding, “Isiguzoro should cease doing what he is doing and also, we call on his sponsors to understand that Ohanaeze will survive.

“We have a restraining order that was issued on Friday, March 10, 2023, on him and three others. The legal department of Ohanaeze is doing the needful and in the next few days, that process will be completed.”