Sanwo-olu Commits to Boosting MSMES in Lagos State



Mary Nnah



The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reaffirmed his support for capacity building, youth empowerment, human capital development, and skill acquisition on the #TryMyJob with Olah reality TV show as he tries blue-collar jobs for a day.



It’s currently showing on OlahTv on YouTube https://youtu.be/pF7Tr5G7bYQ



The reality TV show currently in its 10th season was created by Olawunmi Akalusi, a seasoned media practitioner and Techpreneurs and it has featured several celebrities who swapped jobs for blue-collar jobs for a day.



The executive governor of Lagos State and his deputy Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, recently took some time off their busy schedules to gain a better understanding of the plight of the average entrepreneur in Lagos State by wearing their shoes for a day. This helped them to come up with various plans and strategies for supporting and encouraging MSMEs in the State in the past 4 years, and they have committed to improving on that if reelected.



An overview of what the current administration has done to empower the blue-collar sector includes the creation of grants and funding for the film and creative industry; the completion of the largest deep seaport in Lagos State with the capacity for over 200,000 job opportunities, empowering SMEs with innovative and affordable advertising via LASAA, Imota Rice mill with the capacity for 1,500 direct jobs creation and 254,000 indirect job opportunities and provision of business grants for the blue-collar businesses and MSMEs via the ministry of wealth creation and LSETF.