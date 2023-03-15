Police Declare House Member, Abdullahi, Wanted in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The member of the House of Representatives representing Bauchi federal constituency, Hon Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, has been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force.

The Force Headquarters of the Nigeria Police approved the declaration of Abdullahi wanted by the Inspector General of the Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba through the Bauchi State Police Command.

Abdullahi was declared wanted by the Police for alleged criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, disturbance of public peace and culpable homicide.

This is contained in the Special Police Gazette bulletin with reference number: CB: 2685/Bsx/VOL.T/4s with the caption: ‘wanted’.

The bulletin, which has the picture and address of the lawmaker on it, was from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the Bauchi State Police Command, and shared with journalists by its Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil, a Superintendent of Police.

The police announced and placed a N1 million reward for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the 45-year-old lawmaker.

The bulletin read: “Hon. Yakubu Abdullahi Shehu (Wakilin Birni), ‘m’ 45 years old. Last known address: Off Danjuma Goje street, Makama New Extension, Jahun Ward, Bauchi Local Government Area, Bauchi State.

“The above person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police on CRO Form 5, issued by the Inspector General of Police.”

According to the bulletin, “He is wanted in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, inciting disturbance of public peace and culpable homicide.”

“The State Criminal Investigation Department SCID No.1 refers to this bulletin, and gives details of rewards of N1 million for the arrest of this person. This is issued by the authority of the Inspector General of Police.

“Anyone with information that could assist in his arrest should please contact 08151849417 or report at the nearest police station.”

Abdullahi was elected in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC), left it to join the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and contested for the senatorial ticket but lost to Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau.

He is now back to the APC, and is a member of the gubernatorial campaign council of Saddique Baba Abubakar, the governoship candidate of the APC in the next Saturday election.