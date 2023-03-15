  • Wednesday, 15th March, 2023

Police Apprehend 44 ‘Notorious’ Criminals in Minna

Nigeria | 9 seconds ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna  

The police in Minna, Niger State yesterday apprehended 44 youths for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery thuggery and for being in possession of dangerous weapons.

It said that those arrested were picked up during a special operations by the Police Tactical Team (PTT) in Limawa, Angwan-Daji, Paida, Gwadebe, Anguwan-Sarki, Ogbomosho Road, Kasuwan-Gwari, and its environs within Minna metropolis where the suspects have terrorised innocent members of the public.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna alleged that some of the dangerous weapons recovered from the suspects included 11 cutlasses, four scissors, five knives, four swords, one garotte, five sticks, eight handset phones, three shisha pipes/pots, a big saw, scale, an iron bar, a bottle containing illicit drugs, lighter, screw driver, bunch of keys, and ATM cards.

Abiodun said that the suspects have been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for “discreet investigations,” adding that they would be arraigned in court for prosecution with capital offense charges “without bail conditions.”

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ogundele J. Ayodeji, has expressed satisfaction with the operation, and directed that it should be a continuous exercise to ensure that Minna metropolis is rid of unguarded elements who are disrupting the peace of the city.

Ayodeji, according to the statement, also appreciated the cooperation and support of members of the public, and assured them of peaceful atmosphere to carry out their economic activities.

