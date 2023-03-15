  • Wednesday, 15th March, 2023

Osimhen’s  Napoli Stake Two-goal Edge as Eintracht Visit Maradona Stadium 

As Napoli take on  Eintracht Frankfurt in a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg fixture tonight at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, midfielder Stanislav Lobotka believes that the Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, is one of the best strikers in the world following the Nigerian’s exploits this season.

The Italian Serie A leaders have a 2-0 advantage from the first leg in Germany with Osimhen hoping to increase his goals tally as Napoli sure-bet of grabbing the the ticket to the quarter final  tonight.

Osimhen is one of the highest goalscorers in Europe this campaign, as he has scored 21 goals and provided four assists in 27 matches across all competitions for the Partenopei.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport,Lobotka discussed Napoli’s chances in the Champions League and hailed Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for how they have helped the fortunes of the Italian topflight leaders this season.

“Everyone dreams of winning the Champions League, but it’d be difficult,” Lobotka said 

“There are great clubs, we are not like Real Madrid. If we qualify for the quarter-finals and meet them, we know we can play on par.”

“Osimhen is among the top four strikers in the world along with Haaland, Lewandowski and Benzema. Kvara is among the top three wingers in the world with Vini Jr and Mbappe.”

Osimhen tops the Serie A goalscoring charts with 19 goals and four assists in 22 games. Napoli are first in the Serie A standings with 68 points from 26 matches.

