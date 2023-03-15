No More Capital Flight, No More Bullion Van to Bourdillion, Reason Behind Our Success Story, Osun PDP Taunts APC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as spurious and fallacious the allegation of N90billion allocation to the state in the past three months leveled against the administration of the state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, by the state All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP in a statement issued by the acting state Chairman of the party, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, yesterday described “the spurious and unfounded allegation by the defeated opposition party as a last straw (gimmicks) to get back into the news due to how well they’ve been rejected by the good people of Osun State.”

Akindele said the APC has been bewildered, bemused and astonished by the impressive level Governor Adeleke and PDP have delivered on their promises, and as such, they wish to know the mystery behind the success story so far.

According to him, “We found it laughable again those who ought to hide their face in shame on how they’ve mismanaged the resources of the state and the level of maladministration they carried out in the state, but are standing in front of the camera to try to serve as a moral compass for a government that has continually made good its promises to the people of Osun State

“Their recent allegation that the administration of PDP should answer for an imaginary N90 billion allocation is unfounded and fallacious.

“If they wish to know how well we’ve been delivering on our promises to the people of Osun State, we’re happy to tell them that it is due to the fact that Governor Adeleke has blocked all leakages the good-for-nothing party (APC) has been using to siphon Osun wealth in the past and also that there is no more usage of bullion van to ferry Osun wealth to Bourdillion (Lagos) like it was the practice during their time in government.

“Our achievement in government as a party within 100days in office has dwarfed the snail speed Osun State suffered in the last administration, and this is what they’re not happy about.

“Notwithstanding all this, the Osun State people can do proper comparative analysis and affirmed which government or party is best for them. With Governor Adeleke at the helms of affairs of the state, the state is out of the wilderness and will never go back to Egypt.

“In the March 18 state Assembly election in the state, this wounded party will be roundly defeated again and Osun citizens will be finally free from the claws of hyenas and jackals that have been feeding fat and getting breastfed from the common purse of Osun wealth and are hell bent on not leaving without a fight.

“As a party, we’re poised for victory, and God and the good people of Osun State are with us. Victory is assured!”